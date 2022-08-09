Read full article on original website
Green River Wolves teed it up in Afton on Wednesday
August 11, 2022 — The fall high school sports season began Wednesday for the Green River High School golf teams. The boys and girls teams competed on the first day of the two-day Snake River Shootout in Afton. In the girl’s tournament, Green River’s Isabell Salas posted a score...
Last day to enjoy the outdoor swimming pools in Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — If you haven’t had a chance to enjoy the outdoor swimming pools in Rock Springs, Wyoming, today is your last chance. Blairtown pool will be open from noon to 4:00 p.m. today along with Century pool. Washington pool is closed for the season. If you still want to get in the water after today, the splash pad at the Rock Springs Recreation Center will be open until September 5, 2022, along with the Garnet Spray Pad.
Betty Joyce Sindle West Maez (February 24, 1932 – August 7, 2022)
Betty Joyce Sindle West Maez, 90, of Green River, Wyoming passed away at her home peacefully with her daughters by her side on August 7, 2022. Following cremation; no services will be conducted at her request.
GR FFA Chapter named 3 Star Chapter and local FFA member awarded National American FFA Degree
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Local FFA Member Awarded National American FFA Degree. Each year, the National FFA Organization honors FFA members who show the utmost dedication to the organization through their desire to develop their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education. The American...
Marilyn L. Thomas (December 27, 1952 – August 9, 2022)
Marilyn L. Thomas, 69, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at her home in Green River, Wyoming. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at the Union Congregational Church, 350 Mansface, Green River, Wyoming. Internment will be in the Riverview Cemetery.
Lynda Abrahamson (June 19, 1949 – July 19, 2022)
Lynda Abrahamson, 73, passed away July 19, 2022, at her home in Longview, Texas. Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of life will be conducted at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 348 Sweeney Ranch Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming.
Ronnie Dean Pivik (November 10, 1945 – August 11, 2022)
Ronnie Dean Pivik, 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Thursday, August 11, 2022 at his home in Green River, Wyoming. Mr. Pivik fought a courageous three-year battle with cancer. Cremation will take place; A rosary will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the Church. Military honors, graveside services and inurnment will be in the Riverview Cemetery.
Deborah Oehler (October 1, 1955 – August 10, 2022)
Deborah Oehler, 66, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.
School meals are no longer free to all students
ROCK SPRINGS,WYOMING — FREE MEALS ARE NO LONGER AVAILABLE TO ALL STUDENTS We have enjoyed serving all of our students meals at no-cost to you for the past two years, but guidance from the USDA does not allow us to serve free meals to students in the 2022-2023 school year.
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 13, 2022
August 13, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for Sweetwater County through Sunday night. Today – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 pm. Some of the...
Public can become involved with a new art event on August 27
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Community Fine Arts Center and the Green River Arts Council are putting the final touches for the inaugural Sweetwater County WY Plein Air Competition highlighting the views of Green River. This one-day event takes place on Saturday, August 27, with artists painting the vistas...
The Hand Up Food Cart is in need of donations
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Laurie Davis, who owns Hand Up Food Cart, is in need of donations. Almost all of the food she has received is gone, leaving enough for about two more families. Davis is asking that people bring food of any type to her home. “I started...
Local Job Openings in Sweetwater County
Whether you are looking for a job or need to hire, we can help. Watch for our job openings for local businesses in Sweetwater County. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has Multiple Job Openings. If interested, please visit their website at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Careers page. 8/12/2022 —...
Rexburg teens still missing, possible sightings in or near Wyoming
REXBURG – Two teens that were reported missing on Tuesday still have not been found. Kayzin Hansen, 14, and Addison Cook, 14, were reported missing around 7 a.m. Kayzin is 5′ 5″ tall, 110 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Addison is 5′ 6″ tall, 135 pounds with blonde hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, green shirt, and jeans.
RS Chamber Meet and Greet has high turnout
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Chamber Park was buzzing last night with tents and tables displaying an impressive array of campaign signs. From 5-7 p.m. the Candidate Meet and Greet hosted nearly 80 candidates running for offices at both the local and state level. Local food trucks parked in the parking lot in front of the Chamber building to accommodate attendees as they mingled amongst booths.
Trucker Killed in Fiery Crash on I-80 in Wyoming
One person was killed and another injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 last Tuesday, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 12:24 p.m. near milepost 123.4, roughly 20 miles east of Rock Springs. According to a crash summary, 51-year-old Arizona resident Kenneth Streeter was headed west...
Flash Flood Watch Issued for Sweetwater County This Weekend
SWEETWATER COUNTY — A flash flood watch has been issued for Sweetwater County this morning and will run through 10 p.m. Sunday, August 14, according the United States National Weather Service. The flood watch alert states that a portion of south central Wyoming, including east Sweetwater County, Flaming Gorge,...
Rock Springs Chamber to hold candidate meet and greet today/debate on Friday
August 11, 2022 — The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce will host a political candidate meet and greet from 5 to 7 p.m. According to a Chamber newsletter, over 70 candidates for various local, county, and state offices will be in attendance. The event will take place at Chamber Park on Dewar Drive.
WHP investigating driver inattention, driver fatigue as cause of fatal I-80 crash
One person was killed and another injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 between Rock Springs and Wamsutter last Tuesday, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened over the noon hour near milepost 123.4, roughly 20 miles east of Rock Springs. According to a crash summary, 51-year-old Arizona...
Driver dies after semi ‘became engulfed in flame’ in three-vehicle crash on I-80 in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — The driver of a semi truck died and one person was injured after a crash involving three vehicles on Interstate 80 in Sweetwater County on Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The crash occurred near milepost 123 along...
