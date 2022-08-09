ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Rosario Dawson Walks Back Comments About Return of Jon Bernthal As ‘The Punisher’

By O
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JygZf_0hAc1kVG00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kZ6t0_0hAc1kVG00

Source: Netflix / Netflix

A few days ago actress Rosario Dawson got Marvel fans hype when she spilled the beans that Jon Bernthal would be returning to the MCU as The Punisher. But now she’s walking back the comments as it was probably supposed to be kept a secret.

While speaking at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo, the beloved actress got everyone’s hopes up when she prematurely revealed that “I found out yesterday that The Punisher was happening again. So, I feel like it’s my second chance because that’s the only one of the shows I wasn’t in and I love Jon Bernthal. So, let’s all make it happen collectively, guys.”

The announcement quickly spread on social media with Punisher fans gleefully celebrating the news, but it seems like the heads over at Marvel reached out to her as Dawson quickly took to Twitter to walk back her comments saying “I can’t be trusted” and that “Confirmation is key when you’re told what you want to hear.”

Marvel execs must’ve scolded her for blowing up the spot.

Still, it does seem like Jon Bernthal will be returning at some point as Frank Castle as Charlie Cox has already returned as Matt Murdock a.k.a. Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio reprised his role as Wilson Fisk a.k.a. The Kingpin in the current MCU. When it will happen remains to be seen but when it does best believe we’ll be tuning in whether it’s a Disney+ series or a full length feature film. It’ll more than likely be a Disney+ series though.

What do y’all think? Did Rosario Dawson prematurely spill the beans? Let us know in the comments section below.

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Boyd Holbrook Praises Early ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Footage, Promises ‘Badass’ Movie

Next spring, 15 years after the polarizing “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,” Harrison Ford will once again grace movie screens in his iconic fedora. The long awaited (but still untitled) “Indiana Jones 5” has been a passion project of Ford’s for years, and many fans can’t wait to see what director James Mangold does with the iconic character. With recent films such as “Top Gun: Maverick” proving that long-dormant action franchises are still capable of delivering classic sequels, expectations for Indiana Jones’ final adventure are sky high. In a new interview with Men’s Health, “Indiana Jones 5”...
MOVIES
HipHopWired

‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Addresses Film Getting Shelved

On Wednesday (August 3) news broke that Warner Bros. had officially shelved Batgirl  due to their feeling that it didn’t meet the “blockbuster” standards they’ve set for any DCEU film. Now the film’s star Leslie Grace has broken her silence over the disappointing news. Taking to her Instagram account last night, the In The Heights […]
MOVIES
HipHopWired

John Boyega Dubs The Idea Of Joining Marvel Cinematic Universe Again

It seems Marvel fans might have to scratch John Boyega from their actor wish list. He has once again nixed the idea of getting his superhero on. As per Variety the London, England native recently conducted an interview with Men’s Health. While he primarily discussed his fitness regimen and eating plan he did quickly touch on the […]
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Cox
Person
Rosario Dawson
Person
Jon Bernthal
HipHopWired

‘The Joker 2’ Is Set To Drop In 2024 With Lady Gaga

A few months ago we reported that The Joker 2 was officially a go and set to be a musical featuring Lady Gaga (Harley Quinn?), and now Warner Bros. has given us a release date for the highly-anticipated sequel. According to Variety, Joker: Folie à Deux has been given a 2024 release date and will […]
MOVIES
HipHopWired

Warner Bros. Has A 10-Year Plan For Their DCEU Film Franchises

Needless to say that the DCEU has been all kinds of struggle following the promising release of Man of Steel back in 2013. But with new corporate leaders in charge, they might actually be able to turn things around in the coming…decade. According to The Wrap, DCEU have decided to model their cinematic superhero universe […]
MOVIES
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy