BTS Cram for Ultimate Test of Friendship in ‘Run BTS’ Telepathy Trailer

By Larisha Paul
 4 days ago
Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook have spent nearly a decade at each other’s side as BTS . That type of close proximity can teach you a lot about a person – but how well do the group’s members really know each other? In the forthcoming episode of Run BTS , their ongoing variety show set to return for its first episode in almost a year, BTS are facing the ultimate measure of friendship: a telepathy test.

“This may not even need to be asked, but how well do you know your members?” someone asks BTS in the new trailer. Jin perks up with an answer for the entire band: “Very well, of course.”

The seven-piece group is used to having to share spaces, on stage and otherwise, but like any other exam, precautions have to be put in place to ensure no one’s taking a peek at anyone else’s answers on the telepathy test.

This doesn’t seem to be a daunting task for J-Hope, who gushes: “We’ve been together so many years. We’re one in body and soul.”

Jung Kook, on the other hand, suddenly flashes back through all of the times their closeness has failed them. “If I search through my memories,” he ponders. “We were seriously never good at this.”

The full episode will reveal whether his instincts were right, but based on the chaos of the trailer, some team building activities might be in the cards for BTS.

