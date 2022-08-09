ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Z94

Lawton’s Newest Restaurant Looks Deliciously Promising

Depending on how you usually drive to Sam's Club and the Sheridan Road Walmart, you might have missed Lawton's newest restaurant. It's tucked away from Cache Road, but if it tastes as good as it looks, we're all in for a good meal. If you go the back way to...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Bowie trade days vendor talks 125 year old tradition

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — For 125 years, Second Monday Trade Days has been a very popular tradition among people and vendors. “My business has been operating for 11 years. This is my 11th year going into it and I did this as a semi-retirement gig before I retired from work,” Eddie Boggs said. Boggs, who describes […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
NewsTalk 1290

What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

Standup comedy, live theater, live music, karaoke, and a whole lot more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!. Click on the event title to visit the event page for details. Thursday, August 11. Time: 7:30am-1:00pm. Time: 8:00-9:00am. Time: 10:00am-8:00pm | Price: $24.95. Time: 10:30am | Price: Free.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Parks Jones Realty Report 8/9/22

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Parks Jones Realtors and your 7News team are committed to painting a clearer picture of the current housing market here in Lawton. We’re doing that by providing you with weekly updates on the market, every Tuesday. This week’s statistics show little change from last week,...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Dobson Fiber nears completion of Duncan internet expansion

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Residents will soon have another option for internet service in Duncan, after Dobson Fiber announced Wednesday they are nearing completion on their fiber internet expansion. According to Francisco Maella, the Dobson Fiber CEO, the expansion began in Duncan in October 2021, offering residential customers speeds of...
DUNCAN, OK
KLAW 101

Comanche County Now Has A Pet Resource Center

While the big talking point in this current state of economic recession and rampant inflation is geared toward how it affects the family budget, it's sometimes forgotten that pets are part of that family too. While I've said before that I've never actually had a pet, I grew up in...
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
NewsTalk 1290

Time to Introduce Wichita Falls to the Beauty of Crab Week

Before we even start this story, get your mind out of the gutter. I am not talking about those kind of crabs. Around the summertime I get homesick for Maryland. So many great things to do up there around this time of the year. Unfortunately I cannot live in Texas during the fall and winter, then live up there during the spring and summer. However, I can get a little taste of home down here.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
fox34.com

Texas Cowboy receives Ranching Heritage Association Working Cowboy Award

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wes O’Neal, 89, will be the fourth recipient of the Ranching Heritage Association Working Cowboy Award after nearly eight decades working for the W.T. Waggoner Estate, the J.A. Ranch, and the Four Sixes Ranch. Born in Clarendon, Texas on November 30, 1933, O’Neal started his...
LUBBOCK, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Parts of Daniels Road to close for repairs

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A section of Daniels Road south of Burkburnett will soon be closed for repairs. Mickey Fincannon, Wichita County Commissioner for Precinct 2, told our newsroom on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, a section of Daniels Road between Interstate 44 and Texas Highway 240, the Daniel’s Road Bridge, will be closing on Wednesday. […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
NewsTalk 1290

Five Great Locations for Buc-ee’s in Wichita Falls

One thing I think most of the folks in Wichita Falls and the surrounding area can agree on is that we need a Buc-ee's here. Admittedly, I’ve been a big fan since I visited Buc-ee's for the first time several years ago. My family and I stopped at the location in Temple while on our way to the Texas Hill Country and were immediately hooked.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
