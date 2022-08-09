ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Man dies after being struck by metal ball used for Highland Games event in Netherlands

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YP5pb_0hAc0KiH00

A 65-year-old man died in a freak accident during the Highland Games in the Netherlands on Sunday, Dutch police have confirmed.

The man, who was not a spectator at the games, was touring Geldrop Castle in the province of Noord-Brabant, near where the Highland Games were taking place. Sometime in the early afternoon, the man was struck by a heavy metal ball — similar to the ones used in hammer-throw events — and died on the scene.

He had also been behind a hedge in the castle’s gardens when he was struck, and not within the event arena.

“Emergency responders rushed and alarmed emergency services could do nothing for him,” wrote the Netherlands Police, per a translated press release.

A witness who spoke with local public broadcaster Omroep Brabant said the victim “didn’t see the ball coming at all” because he was on the other side of the hedge.

“The pendulum gave way, we saw the ball go over the hedge and then we heard a woman screaming very loudly,” she told the outlet.

Another attendee at the event told Omroep Brabant that the competitor who threw the hammer was quite distraught after the incident.

Police in Brabant said support is currently available for “witnesses who need it,” per the press release.

An investigation into the incident and the security surrounding the event is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Teen found stabbed to death on basketball court in East L.A.

A teen was found stabbed to death on a basketball court near a daycare center in East Los Angeles early Thursday. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the scene in the 4900 block of East Cesar Chavez Avenue around 4:55 a.m. The victim was lying on the ground unresponsive and suffering from an […]
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

3rd person arrested in Monterey Park officer’s shooting in Downey

A San Pedro man is the third person to be arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Monterey Park police officer in Downey earlier this week. Gerardo Magallanes, an 18-year-old San Pedro resident, was arrested Thursday and booked for murder, the Downey Police Department confirmed. He is being held in lieu of […]
DOWNEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highland Games#Metal#Accident#Dutch#Noord Brabant#The Netherlands Police#Nexstar Media Inc
KTLA

Loved ones say goodbye to Anne Heche; organs being donated

Friends and family members are sharing condolences for actress Anne Heche, who was “brain dead” but still on life support Friday afternoon, a family spokesperson confirmed. “While Anne is legally dead according to California law, her heart is still beating, and she has not been taken off life support so that One Legacy can see […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Sports
KTLA

30 felony arrests made in San Bernardino gang sweep

Dozens of arrests were made in San Bernardino Friday during a multi-agency gang sweep. Law enforcement officers from the San Bernardino Police Department, Sheriff’s Department, as well as police departments in Rialto, Fontana, Redlands and beyond, served warrants in San Bernardino as part of an operation called “SMASH” — San Bernardino Movement Against Street Hoodlums. […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA

Authorities release surveillance image of missing California teen Kiely Rodni

Authorities in Northern California released a frame from surveillance video showing a missing 16-year-old at a store before she disappeared over the weekend and asked Wednesday for anyone with information to contact officials, saying they are not getting new leads. Kiely Rodni, of Truckee, was last seen Saturday near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee […]
TRUCKEE, CA
KTLA

Homeowner opens fire on intruders in Sherman Oaks

Police are searching for several men who broke into a home in Sherman Oaks early Saturday morning, only to be met with gunfire, authorities said. The incident took place at about 1:30 a.m. at an upscale home on Beverly Ridge Drive in the hills south of Ventura Boulevard. The homeowner told police he was asleep […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

Las Vegas hit with heavy rainfall; casinos flooded

A torrential downpour soaked Las Vegas for the second time in recent weeks, flooding hotels and casinos Thursday night.  Video showed what looked like a river flowing through the parking garages of Harrah’s Las Vegas and The LINQ Hotel. Water also poured through the ceiling of Planet Hollywood and soaked the casino floor. Video shared […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTLA

Police raid suspected illegal casino in Pomona

Dozens of people were detained after authorities raided a suspected illegal casino in Pomona Thursday morning. Police served a search warrant at a business in a strip mall located in the 600 block of North Indian Hill Boulevard during the early morning hours, a Pomona Police Department spokesperson told KTLA. Inside, the Department’s major crimes […]
POMONA, CA
KTLA

Reward offered in slaying of 2 men during street-takeover in Compton

Homicide investigators offered a $20,000 reward Friday in their search for whoever shot and killed two men during a street-takeover event in Compton last year. The victims, identified as 19-year-old Javier Menchaca and 22-year-old Juan Orozco, were parked in their vehicle in the 1900 block of North Bullis Road as the street takeover was taking […]
COMPTON, CA
KTLA

KTLA

66K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy