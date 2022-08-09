ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bluevalleypost.com

Your daily planner: Friday, Aug. 12

The siren song of the weekend calls, Johnson County. Kyle here to get this Friday started right!. Forecast: ☀️ High: 91, Low: 70. Sunny and clear. Wash, rinse, repeat. Weekend outlook: Saturday, ☀️ High: 97, Low: 74, significantly warmer but still calm and clear; Sunday, ☀️ High: 97, Low: 72, More of the same: sweltering with clear skies.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Overland Park, KS
Business
City
Overland Park, KS
Overland Park, KS
Education
Local
Kansas Education
Local
Kansas Business
bluevalleypost.com

Your Community: Timeless volunteers

Johnson County Library can boast of two long-time volunteers who happen to be in their 90s. When you hear more about these dynamic nonagenarians, you’ll learn a thing or two about staying active at any age. Al Pope. Al has volunteered with Johnson County Library since 1994, sorting donations...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy