Read full article on original website
Related
Why You Should Watch the 2022 Perseid Meteor Shower Before It Peaks
Astronomer Gianluca Masi told Newsweek that stargazers could twice as many meteors per hour by looking up on August 9 rather than August 11.
CNET
A General Relativity Rabbit Hole: Unraveling Space, Time and the Fourth Dimension
More than a century ago, Albert Einstein conjured the hypothesis of all hypotheses -- an idea so extraordinary that it would relentlessly echo through the vast directory of human thought. It would alter the fundamental tenets of science, inspire the most mind-bending technology, help capture the glory of black holes,...
Summer's last supermoon and meteor shower take the celestial stage tonight
Here's when and how to see the sturgeon supermoon and the Perseid meteor shower, the last supermoon and meteor shower of the summer.
CNET
NASA Says Restless Red Giant Star Betelgeuse Had an Unprecedented Explosion
Massive red supergiant star Betelgeuse is at the end of its life span, at least on cosmic timescales, but the gargantuan fireball is going out kicking and screaming. Astronomers used NASA's Hubble Space Telescope and other observatories to determine that the senior star actually blew off part of its surface in 2019.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The 6th mass extinction hasn’t begun yet, study claims, but Earth is barreling toward it
Earth has experienced five mass extinction events over its 4.5 billion-year history. A sixth mass extinction is underway as a result of human-driven climate change.
Rare 400-year-old ship found in German river is a stunningly preserved 'time capsule'
Maritime archaeologists in northern Germany have discovered the wreckage of a 400-year-old cargo ship that "sank almost standing," escaped decay from ravenous shipworms and still has the barrels of lime it was carrying for the stone-building industry centuries ago. The ship, a rare discovery, is from the Hanseatic period, when...
An enormous 'isopod' has been discovered in the Gulf of Mexico
Scientists just discovered a new species of giant isopod in the Gulf of Mexico. The new species was named 'Bathynomus yucatanensis.'. B. yucatanensis are thinner and shorter than other species. report says. Scientists recently discovered a giant isopod off the coast of Mexico. After analyzing the anatomy and DNA of...
Supermoon alert: The last supermoon of the year rises tonight!
August's full moon will occur tonight (Aug. 11) and is the last supermoon of the year. The dazzling Sturgeon supermoon will outshine many Perseid meteors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Probing the Red Planet: Finding past life at Jezero Crater
As for any consensus among scientists that signs of past or present life have been seen by Perseverance, once again, don't wait for a slam dunk observation. Since its wheels-down landing in February of last year, NASA's Perseverance Mars rover has been busily at work, on the prowl steering itself across the Jezero Crater landscape.
Digital Trends
Watch SpaceX test fire its next-gen Super Heavy rocket
SpaceX could send its next-generation Super Heavy rocket on its first test flight as early as next month. As part of the preparations for the most powerful rocket ever built, the company has this week been performing ground-based test fires of the booster at its facility in Boca Chica, Texas.
Allure
The August 2022 Full Moon in Aquarius Is the Last Supermoon of the Year
Here's what that means, astronomically and astrologically, and how it may impact you. On Thursday, August 11, the full moon in Aquarius, colloquially known as the Sturgeon Supermoon (more on that below), will appear in the sky, making it the last so-called supermoon of 2022. As a reminder, new moons are when we plant and plan, while full moons are when we harvest, energy culminates, and we learn new and unexpected things. When the moon is full, it is halfway through its lunar cycle and the brightest it will ever be for that cycle. But where can you see the full moon tonight — and what does this particular moon mean (astrologically)? How will it impact you?
A solar wind stream unexpectedly hit Earth at 372 miles a second
Scores of solar scientists observe solar activity, but our star still manages to spring surprises. A G2-class geomagnetic storm can occur as many as 600 times in each solar cycle. Ground control may need to reorient satellites after such an event. A solar wind stream that astronomers didn't forecast hit...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
World's largest ice sheet crumbling faster than previously thought, satellite imagery shows
Antarctica's coastal glaciers are shedding icebergs more rapidly than nature can replenish the crumbling ice, doubling previous estimates of losses from the world's largest ice sheet over the past 25 years, a satellite analysis showed on Wednesday.
Phys.org
Meteor shower, supermoon will brighten Thursday's night sky—but that's a problem
Those who enjoy watching the skies will see two events later this week collide: A supermoon will compete with the Perseid meteor shower to light the night. The Perseid meteor shower will peak on Thursday night into the early hours of Friday, according to the American Meteor Society, though it has been active for weeks with star-gazers spotting Perseids as early as late July.
Phys.org
One more clue to the moon's origin
Humankind has maintained an enduring fascination with the moon. It was not until Galileo's time, however, that scientists really began study it. Over the course of nearly five centuries, researchers put forward numerous, much debated theories as to how the moon was formed. Now, geochemists, cosmochemists, and petrologists at ETH Zurich shed new light on the moon's origin story.
BBC
Picture of wild cat hunting flamingo wins award
A striking image of a caracal hunting flamingo in Tanzania has won first prize in the 2022 Nature TTL Photographer of the Year competition. A Cat and Its Prize, by US photographer Dennis Stogsdill, beat 8,000 entries from around the world. "This is nature at its most raw," Nature TTL...
ohmymag.co.uk
The lake of horror: skeletons, human remains, Drought reveals macabre finds
In the UnitedStates, the drought is making itself known this summer. In California, the drought is intense and residents are being urged to do everything in their power to limit their water consumption. But a little further east, along Lake Mead, this problem is creating totally unexpected consequences. Corpses in...
BBC
In pictures: Sturgeon moon over Scotland
Clear skies allowed stunning views of the third and final supermoon of the year over Scotland on Thursday night. The August full moon is known as the Sturgeon moon due to the numbers of the fish appearing in North American waters during the month. It has also been called the...
Sturgeon supermoon stuns viewers around the world (photos)
The last of four supermoons in a row rose Aug. 11, 2022 and generated gorgeous pictures.
NASA's Perseverance finds tangled object on Mars
NASA's Perseverance rover has captured a mysterious, stringlike material on the surface of Mars. Turns out – it was likely just trash discarded there by the rover itself. In a blog post last week by the space agency, scientists said that when the rover originally landed on Mars in February 2021, hardware known as Entry, Descent and Landing (EDL) was discarded onto the planet's surface.Now, NASA is seeing that debris from imagery in the Hogwallow Flats region of the Red Planet. Scientists suspect the tangled object, and most of the other material pictured, is likely pieces of shredded Dacron netting from...
Comments / 0