Astronomy

CNET

NASA Says Restless Red Giant Star Betelgeuse Had an Unprecedented Explosion

Massive red supergiant star Betelgeuse is at the end of its life span, at least on cosmic timescales, but the gargantuan fireball is going out kicking and screaming. Astronomers used NASA's Hubble Space Telescope and other observatories to determine that the senior star actually blew off part of its surface in 2019.
Space.com

Probing the Red Planet: Finding past life at Jezero Crater

As for any consensus among scientists that signs of past or present life have been seen by Perseverance, once again, don't wait for a slam dunk observation. Since its wheels-down landing in February of last year, NASA's Perseverance Mars rover has been busily at work, on the prowl steering itself across the Jezero Crater landscape.
Digital Trends

Watch SpaceX test fire its next-gen Super Heavy rocket

SpaceX could send its next-generation Super Heavy rocket on its first test flight as early as next month. As part of the preparations for the most powerful rocket ever built, the company has this week been performing ground-based test fires of the booster at its facility in Boca Chica, Texas.
Allure

The August 2022 Full Moon in Aquarius Is the Last Supermoon of the Year

Here's what that means, astronomically and astrologically, and how it may impact you. On Thursday, August 11, the full moon in Aquarius, colloquially known as the Sturgeon Supermoon (more on that below), will appear in the sky, making it the last so-called supermoon of 2022. As a reminder, new moons are when we plant and plan, while full moons are when we harvest, energy culminates, and we learn new and unexpected things. When the moon is full, it is halfway through its lunar cycle and the brightest it will ever be for that cycle. But where can you see the full moon tonight — and what does this particular moon mean (astrologically)? How will it impact you?
Phys.org

Meteor shower, supermoon will brighten Thursday's night sky—but that's a problem

Those who enjoy watching the skies will see two events later this week collide: A supermoon will compete with the Perseid meteor shower to light the night. The Perseid meteor shower will peak on Thursday night into the early hours of Friday, according to the American Meteor Society, though it has been active for weeks with star-gazers spotting Perseids as early as late July.
Phys.org

One more clue to the moon's origin

Humankind has maintained an enduring fascination with the moon. It was not until Galileo's time, however, that scientists really began study it. Over the course of nearly five centuries, researchers put forward numerous, much debated theories as to how the moon was formed. Now, geochemists, cosmochemists, and petrologists at ETH Zurich shed new light on the moon's origin story.
BBC

Picture of wild cat hunting flamingo wins award

A striking image of a caracal hunting flamingo in Tanzania has won first prize in the 2022 Nature TTL Photographer of the Year competition. A Cat and Its Prize, by US photographer Dennis Stogsdill, beat 8,000 entries from around the world. "This is nature at its most raw," Nature TTL...
BBC

In pictures: Sturgeon moon over Scotland

Clear skies allowed stunning views of the third and final supermoon of the year over Scotland on Thursday night. The August full moon is known as the Sturgeon moon due to the numbers of the fish appearing in North American waters during the month. It has also been called the...
CBS Miami

NASA's Perseverance finds tangled object on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover has captured a mysterious, stringlike material on the surface of Mars. Turns out – it was likely just trash discarded there by the rover itself. In a blog post last week by the space agency, scientists said that when the rover originally landed on Mars in February 2021, hardware known as Entry, Descent and Landing (EDL) was discarded onto the planet's surface.Now, NASA is seeing that debris from imagery in the Hogwallow Flats region of the Red Planet. Scientists suspect the tangled object, and most of the other material pictured, is likely pieces of shredded Dacron netting from...
