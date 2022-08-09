Read full article on original website
Viewers Wonder What Happened to Wisconsin Anchor George Smith
After WKOW anchor George Smith disappeared from the station newscasts in July, viewers started asking questions about where he'd gone.
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She Is
Building St. Louis Jane Doe Found - 5635 Clemens AvenuePeas In Their Pods. Authorities are asking for help in solving a 39-year-old murder case. It was a cold day in St. Louis on February 28, 1983. Two men looking for scrap metal went into the basement of an abandoned building at 5635 Clemens Avenue. As one man flicked a lighter, they saw something, reports KSDK. This vision would stay in their minds for the rest of their lives.
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in Oklahoma
Her parents, Tina and Dean Clouse, were murdered in 1980 in Texas. The investigation into their murders is still ongoing. Tina, Dean, and Holly (image courtesy of Identifinders International)
Gorilla Terrifies Zoo Visitor With 'Smooth' Entrance In Hilarious Video
One viewer called it ""the smoothest thing I've ever seen" while another was convinced He's done that before."
Open casket nightmare: Family files lawsuit against Brooklyn funeral home
NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn family says they are perpetually in mourning, not only over the loss of their loved one, but because of the way they had to say goodbye to her.As CBS2's Lisa Rozner reported Tuesday, they are suing the funeral home because they don't want this to happen to anyone else.With just flowers and a photo of 37-year-old Regina Christophe, it was not the goodbye her family wanted.They hired McManus Funeral Home on Avenue N shortly after her death on June 24, but asked for a funeral date two weeks later so family could fly in for...
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some good seafood in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
Wisconsin woman in Slender Man attack drops release request
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — One of two Wisconsin women who were sent to a state mental health facility after a 2014 stabbing attack on a sixth-grade classmate that they claimed was to appease the horror character Slender Man has withdrawn her petition for release. In June, Morgan Geyser, 20,...
Where Is The Young And The Restless' Genoa City?
"The Young and the Restless" takes place in a fictitious version of a real place called Genoa City. Longtime fans might remember that much of the midwestern town was a middle-class industrial area back when the show first began, but the bustling metropolis is now a hub of international business (via Fandom). Prominent family companies such as Newman Enterprises, Chancellor Industries, Jabot Cosmetics, and the Hamilton-Winters Group are all headquartered within Genoa City and employ many of its residents. Due to the successful business ventures of the companies' founders, there are many wealthy people who call this place home, including billionaires such as rivals Victor Newman and Jack Abbott, as well as Devon Hamilton who inherited a fortune from his grandmother, the late Katherine Chancellor.
Rodgers on PMT: 'I grew up watching Chicago sports'
Aaron Rodgers hasn't needed to worry much about the Chicago Bears since he took over Brett Favre as the Green Bay Packers quarterback. He has a 22-5 career record against his division rival. And at 38 years old, he will likely continue his reign over the NFC North following his extension with the team back in March.
Boy paralyzed in Highland Park attack to return to 3rd grade with twin brother
Cooper Roberts, 8, was paralyzed in the shooting in Highland Park, Illinois.
