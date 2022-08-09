Read full article on original website
Related
nerej.com
CT real estate taxes – What? Really!? Why?
“A tax is a fine for doing well, a fine is a tax for doing wrong.” - Mark Twain. Mr. Clemens is a Connecticut treasure. The man owns great quotes that sound whimsically profound either spoken or thought out loud. He was also a lousy businessman and prone to aggrievement.
Tens of thousands of Connecticut residents have applied for new Premium Pay Program
HARTFORD, Conn. — As of Friday afternoon, 64,000 people in Connecticut have registered for the state's "Premium Pay" program. The program offers essential workers payments of up to $1,000. Though it won't be clear exactly how much people will receive until after the Oct. 1 deadline. In the midst...
CT essential worker bonuses could be reduced as demand grows
Pandemic bonuses for CT private-sector essential workers will likely be reduced as surging demand tests the program's budget.
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023
( jayyuan/Adobe Stock Images) The beautiful state of Virginia boasts coastal views and downtown fun. U.S. News recently released a list of the best places to live on the East Coast for 2022 and 2023. Amazingly, two Virginia cities made the list. This state has quite the history. In fact, Virginia has had a major impact on the course of U.S. history. Jamestown was the first permanent settlement in the original Thirteen Colonies. Additionally, even though some of our country's most important monuments and governmental entities are in Washington, D.C., some of the most important government offices are actually located in Virginia.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfmd.com
Low Level Flights Planned For The Region
USGS says it will be the mapping the region’s geology. Washington DC. (KM) – Residents in parts of Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia may notice some low flying helicopters and airplanes beginning the middle of August. The US Geological Survey says these flights will be imaging the geology below and on the surface using airborne geophysical technology. The flights could last through January, 2023.
Wbaltv.com
Spotted lanternfly population growing exponentially in Maryland
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Some Maryland counties have found themselves under attack by an invasive species that has grown exponentially over the years. The spotted lanternfly has showed up in huge numbers this summer, swarming forests and people's homes. The spotted lanternfly's first discovery in Maryland was in 2018,...
NBC Connecticut
How Is the New Surcharge on Mini Liquor Bottles Being Used?
In 2021, Connecticut legislators enacted a five-cent surcharge on mini-alcohol bottles to combat the generation of solid waste and excessive littering, the bill states. Towns and cities recently received their first check from the mini liquor bottle surcharge, and some have received upwards of $100,000, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.
State's move over law largely ignored by drivers: DOT
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Connecticut's "Slow Down, Move Over" law has been in effect since 2009, but because emergency responders, especially those tending to motorists along highways, are still being seriously injured or killed, stakeholders held an urgent press conference Thursday. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) recently introduced a resolution...
RELATED PEOPLE
Stimulus 2022: Connecticut essential workers eligible for up to $1,000
Essential workers in Connecticut may be eligible for up to a $1,000 payment through a new program established by the state legislature.
$88 million in Emergency Rental Assistance still available in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been about one year since the federal eviction moratorium ended. Now, with rising rent and inflation, those at Legal Service Alabama in Montgomery say they’ve seen an uptick in those seeking help. Attorney Nicholas McKinney provides legal counsel for those facing eviction. “We pretty much prevent help people from losing […]
american-rails.com
Connecticut Scenic Train Rides
Like many New England states, Connecticut's history with the railroad dates back to the industry's earliest days. In the modern era it was served almost exclusively by the New York, New Haven & Hartford after that carrier acquired all of its competitors (notably the New York & New England and Shore Line Railway).
CT State Troopers Submit Lackluster Photo for National Cruiser Contest
The American Association of State Troopers is in the midst of the annual Best-Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest. When all the votes are in, the top 13 finishers will appear in next year's calendar. The voting runs through August 25 at state-troopers.org. This is Connecticut's photo below. As a stand-alone photo,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Three more Maryland facilities qualified for sports betting
Maryland gaming commission grants licenses to three more facilities one month ahead of the NFL season
PhillyBite
The Best Crab Cakes in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
This Is The Best Burrito In Connecticut
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best burritos in each state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
webcenterfairbanks.com
2 children hospitalized with mercury poisoning in Connecticut
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – Two children in Connecticut were hospitalized with mercury poisoning Tuesday. The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said the home in New Britain had nearly 600 times the permissible limit for human exposure to mercury. According to DEEP, a child in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Workers eligible for pandemic hero pay
WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The state is officially launching its website Wednesday on the Connecticut Premium Pay Program, which could provide essential workers with hero pay. “I help the residents wherever they needed assistance,” Debbie Evans of New London, who works at a nursing home in Mystic, said. Fallyn Fonville-Smith of New London is a […]
wnav.com
Gas Prices Keep Dropping in Maryland but AAA Says Not Enough To Get People to Buy at the Pump
New data released by the American Automobile Association-Triple A shows that the cost of gas in the state continues to drop. Also, Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, and Saint Mary’s along the Chesapeake’s western shore have the lowest prices in the state, at $3.90/gallon. According to new data from...
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- August 11, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that things have been similar to last week, with tons of small bait around, which is resulting in more school striped bass blitzes. While there are plenty of bass around, the water is still quite warm, so the best bite is still happening after dark or on low light days. Live eels and GT eels have been the top producers for big striped bass, but there have been some fish willing to hit topwater plugs over the past few days. The chub mackerel can still be found working the surface on most days, but there have been no reports of false albacore or bonito yet. There have been some Spanish Mackerel showing up on the New York side, and in the Western Sound, which is usually a sign that the bonito aren’t too far away. The large mass of small bait seems to have helped the fluke fishing, with good results coming from 40-50 feet of water on squid colored bucktail/gulp combos. The local sea bass bite has been dominated by short fish, so most anglers have to burn some fuel to find some quality sea bassing.
What's fueling Connecticut's gas price plummet?
Gas prices in Connecticut have fallen almost 50 cents in four weeks. As of Thursday, the average price for a gallon of regular was $4.15 according to AAA. Supply economics and consumer behavior both appear to be playing a role in the price plummet. At the end of July, the...
Comments / 1