Muhammad Syed—Charged with Killing Two Muslim Men and Suspected of Murdering Two More—Has Been ArrestedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Members of the Muslim Community Vow to Stay UnitedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The Police Have Named the Suspect in the Killings of Four Muslim MenDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: The Shootings of Muslim Men Hurt the Entire State of New Mexico and the Country at LargeDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
NPR
The Trump-era immigration policy 'Remain in Mexico' is ending
NPR's A Martinez talks to Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, policy director of the American Immigration Council, about the end of the policy that had asylum-seekers had waiting in Mexico for court hearings. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. The Department of Homeland Security says it's committed to ending the Remain in Mexico immigration policy in...
NPR
News brief: gas prices fall, remembering Charlottesville, Iran nuclear talks
The national average for a gallon of gas has dropped below $4, according to AAA. It's a sharp drop from where prices were a little over a month ago, when the average hit $5 for the first time ever. MARTINEZ: For more on where gas prices may be headed, we're...
NPR
Far-right figures in prison get their message out by podcasting behind bars
Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon's criminal conviction for refusing to answer a congressional subpoena from the January 6 committee could lead to fines or jail time, which prompts a question - if jailed, would he, could he continue his podcast? As it turns out, some on the hard right have been doing just that. NPR's Odette Yousef reports.
NPR
Former DOJ prosecutor on what could happen if Trump's warrants are unsealed
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Andrew Weissmann, a former Justice Department prosecutor, about the motion to unseal the search warrant for Donald Trump's Florida home. Ever since former President Trump announced that his home in Florida had been searched by FBI agents on Monday, his supporters and detractors alike have had one question. Why? Today Attorney General Merrick Garland acknowledged that public interest. He said that the Justice Department has asked a federal court in Florida to unseal the warrant for that search as well as a property receipt of what was taken from Mar-a-Lago. Garland also said that he personally approved the search earlier this week, and he defended the work of the FBI and the Justice Department from charges of partisan bias.
NPR
NPR
NPR
NPR
Armed man killed after trying to breach FBI office, standoff
WILMINGTON, Ohio — An armed man clad in body armor who tried to breach the FBI's Cincinnati office on Thursday was shot and killed by police after he fled the scene and engaged in an hourslong standoff in a rural part of the state, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
NPR
NPR
Making sense of Trump's current legal troubles
You could be forgiven this week for wondering if you have wandered into a time warp. By which I mean, pick up a newspaper, turn on cable news - once again, it seems every headline is about Donald Trump. There's the hullabaloo over the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago. That was Monday. In a totally separate development, the former president was supposed to testify under oath today, facing questions from the New York attorney general. He took the Fifth and declined to answer. And that barely scratches the surface of all the legal headaches that Trump is facing.
NPR
In latest nuclear talks, the European Union presses Iran to make some decisions
It's taking longer than expected but there's still an effort to revive the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. The talks include Russia, China, France, Britain, Germany, the U.S. and Iran. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. European negotiators are getting closer to reviving the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.
NPR
Fear turns to shock among Albuquerque Muslims as police say the shooter is a Muslim
The killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque had already shaken the city's small Muslim community, prompting businesses to close and residents to temporarily move away amid fears of a deadly spate of Islamophobic hate crimes. Then came Tuesday's news: The suspect, police say, is a 51-year-old man named Muhammad...
