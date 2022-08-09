ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

NPR

The Trump-era immigration policy 'Remain in Mexico' is ending

NPR's A Martinez talks to Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, policy director of the American Immigration Council, about the end of the policy that had asylum-seekers had waiting in Mexico for court hearings. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. The Department of Homeland Security says it's committed to ending the Remain in Mexico immigration policy in...
POTUS
NPR

Far-right figures in prison get their message out by podcasting behind bars

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon's criminal conviction for refusing to answer a congressional subpoena from the January 6 committee could lead to fines or jail time, which prompts a question - if jailed, would he, could he continue his podcast? As it turns out, some on the hard right have been doing just that. NPR's Odette Yousef reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NPR

Former DOJ prosecutor on what could happen if Trump's warrants are unsealed

NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Andrew Weissmann, a former Justice Department prosecutor, about the motion to unseal the search warrant for Donald Trump's Florida home. Ever since former President Trump announced that his home in Florida had been searched by FBI agents on Monday, his supporters and detractors alike have had one question. Why? Today Attorney General Merrick Garland acknowledged that public interest. He said that the Justice Department has asked a federal court in Florida to unseal the warrant for that search as well as a property receipt of what was taken from Mar-a-Lago. Garland also said that he personally approved the search earlier this week, and he defended the work of the FBI and the Justice Department from charges of partisan bias.
FLORIDA STATE
NPR

Attorney General Garland has moved to unseal Trump Mar-a-Lago warrant

Attorney General Merrick Garland has broken his silence about the unprecedented search of former President Trump's property in Florida this week. In careful public remarks, Garland said he personally signed off on the warrant application, and he has asked a court to unseal the warrant so the public can see it.
FLORIDA STATE
NPR

Justice Department asks a federal court to unseal warrant used to search Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump says he will not oppose the release of documents related to the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago home. Attorney General Merrick Garland yesterday said the Justice Department had asked a federal court in Florida to unseal them. But he also noted that the former president could have made them public at any time.
POTUS
NPR

Armed man killed after trying to breach FBI office, standoff

WILMINGTON, Ohio — An armed man clad in body armor who tried to breach the FBI's Cincinnati office on Thursday was shot and killed by police after he fled the scene and engaged in an hourslong standoff in a rural part of the state, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
CINCINNATI, OH
NPR

Trump says he won't oppose the release of documents tied to the Mar-a-Lago search

After days of silence, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced he wants to make the Mar-a-Lago search warrant public and submitted a request to a federal court to release it. Former President Trump says he wants the documents to be made public immediately, even though he could release them himself at any time.
POTUS
NPR

Making sense of Trump's current legal troubles

You could be forgiven this week for wondering if you have wandered into a time warp. By which I mean, pick up a newspaper, turn on cable news - once again, it seems every headline is about Donald Trump. There's the hullabaloo over the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago. That was Monday. In a totally separate development, the former president was supposed to testify under oath today, facing questions from the New York attorney general. He took the Fifth and declined to answer. And that barely scratches the surface of all the legal headaches that Trump is facing.
POTUS
NPR

In latest nuclear talks, the European Union presses Iran to make some decisions

It's taking longer than expected but there's still an effort to revive the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. The talks include Russia, China, France, Britain, Germany, the U.S. and Iran. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. European negotiators are getting closer to reviving the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.
WORLD

