Greenville, SC

FOX Carolina

Greenwood District 50 releases statement on fights that canceled Jamboree

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The jamboree at Greenwood High School was canceled after multiple fights broke out near the concession stand, according to a spokesperson of Greenwood District 50. According to officials, law enforcement at the game responded to resolve the incident, but no shots were fired. On Saturday morning,...
GREENWOOD, SC
WYFF4.com

Several people injured in fights at high school jamboree, officials say

GREENWOOD, S.C. — Several fights broke out at the Greenwood High School football jamboree, according to the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office. Johnathan Graves, from Greenwood School District 50, said multiple fights took place near the concession stand. He said multiple people sustained injuries. Those with major injuries were transported by EMS to the Self Regional Medical Center.
GREENWOOD, SC
WSPA 7News

Lanes reopen after crash on I-85N in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A crash near mile marker 97 blocked all Northbound lanes on Interstate 85 Saturday morning in Gaffney. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7:18 a.m. The crash involved 5 vehicles including a tractor-trailer according to troopers. All lanes were blocked according to troopers. The highway patrol […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
#Driving
The Post and Courier

Statue of Spartanburg Black education icon planned in Southside

SPARTANBURG — Leadership Spartanburg celebrated the 160th birthday of Mary H. Wright and unveiled details for a memorial project in Southside Spartanburg. The event, in collaboration with Hattie’s House Inc., took place on Aug. 11 at the Schoolhouse Lofts on Caulder Avenue. The building was previously Mary H. Wright Elementary School and is being converted into an apartment community. The school was built in 1951 and is named after Mary Honor Farrow Wright, a leading Black educator in Spartanburg County from the late 1800s until the 1940s.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

'Large amount' of drugs found in home near school leads to arrest of Greenville man, police say

GREENWOOD, S.C. — A Greenville man was arrested and charged after authorities in another county say they found a large amount of drugs in a home near a school. Authorities with the Greenwood Police Department, Greenwood County Sheriff's Office and the ATF said they went to a home on Sumter Street Thursday morning to serve warrants on Jeremy John Smith, 36, of Greenville.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Upstate, South Carolina free back-to-school supply giveaways

GREENVILLE, S.C. — BACK-TO-SCHOOL SUPPLY GIVEAWAYS. (If you know of an event we need to add email us at newstips@wyff4.com) On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office will give away school supplies at the Laurens County Courthouse at 100 Hillcrest Square from 10 a.m. until they run out.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for person after Union Co. fire

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after an early morning fire on Monday. According to deputies, this person might have information about the fire that happened in the Monarch area on August 8. If anyone can identify the person...
UNION COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing autistic teen in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing teen with autism and he is safe. Deputies say 15-year-old Palmer Dale Vanderslice was last seen leaving his home on Bayswater Lane in Greer at around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday. According to deputies, Vanderslice ran...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

