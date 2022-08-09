Read full article on original website
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SC
Experience France without Leaving South Carolina
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football History
4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
The Timeless Art of the Local Bakery
WYFF4.com
Driving in school zones: Troopers talk about the penalties for not obeying the laws
GREENVILLE, S.C. — As kids head back to school, troopers are reminding drivers of some of the penalties they could face while school is in session. South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking drivers to be extra mindful of school buses and young drivers out on the roads. “School is...
WYFF4.com
Greenville County Schools adds school resource officers for upcoming year
S.C. — The Greenville County School District is adding more school resource officers to its team. Extra state funding went towards helping put school resources officers into schools in Greenville County. Leaders with Greenville County Schools say an additional elementary school in the district will have an SRO...
FOX Carolina
Greenwood District 50 releases statement on fights that canceled Jamboree
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The jamboree at Greenwood High School was canceled after multiple fights broke out near the concession stand, according to a spokesperson of Greenwood District 50. According to officials, law enforcement at the game responded to resolve the incident, but no shots were fired. On Saturday morning,...
WYFF4.com
Several people injured in fights at high school jamboree, officials say
GREENWOOD, S.C. — Several fights broke out at the Greenwood High School football jamboree, according to the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office. Johnathan Graves, from Greenwood School District 50, said multiple fights took place near the concession stand. He said multiple people sustained injuries. Those with major injuries were transported by EMS to the Self Regional Medical Center.
Lanes reopen after crash on I-85N in Cherokee Co.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A crash near mile marker 97 blocked all Northbound lanes on Interstate 85 Saturday morning in Gaffney. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7:18 a.m. The crash involved 5 vehicles including a tractor-trailer according to troopers. All lanes were blocked according to troopers. The highway patrol […]
WYFF4.com
Driver dies after Oconee County crash with pickup truck, troopers say
OAKWAY, S.C. — An Upstate driver has died after a crash involving a pickup truck, the South Carolina Highway Patrol released Friday. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said the crash happened just before 8 a.m. on Monday on West Oak Highway at Tokeena Road, just east of Oakway. Ridgeway said...
Top 10 elementary schools in the Upstate are near Greenville, SC
If you're thinking of moving to Greenville, South Carolina, some of the most desirable locations for homes are near good public schools. To help people navigate this search, we collected data from all the elementary schools in the Upstate region and found that most of the top institutions are not far from Greenville.
WYFF4.com
Greenville County Schools releases COVID-19 protocols for 2022-23 school year
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — With just four days before the first day of school, Greenville County Schools on Thursday released specifics about COVID-19 requirements parents and students can expect for the coming school year. The requirements follow those released by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
WYFF4.com
Police arrest man in suspected stolen U-Haul after chase through the Carolinas, sheriff says
Police in Cherokee County arrested a man suspected of stealing a U-Haul after a chase that started in North Carolina, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller. Joseph Houston is charged with failure to stop for blue light and grand larceny over $10,000. Mueller said the chase started in Mecklenburg...
School lunches no longer free for all students
For the last two years, all students were eligible to receive free school lunches through a program funded by the federal government.
WYFF4.com
Back-to-school forecast for the Greenville, Spartanburg, Anderson areas of South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — There will be lots of kids headed back to school next week and many want to know how to dress for those all-important first days of school. WYFF News 4 Chief Meteorologist Chris Justus says to expect a warm start to the week with spotty pop-up storms in the afternoon.
The Post and Courier
Statue of Spartanburg Black education icon planned in Southside
SPARTANBURG — Leadership Spartanburg celebrated the 160th birthday of Mary H. Wright and unveiled details for a memorial project in Southside Spartanburg. The event, in collaboration with Hattie’s House Inc., took place on Aug. 11 at the Schoolhouse Lofts on Caulder Avenue. The building was previously Mary H. Wright Elementary School and is being converted into an apartment community. The school was built in 1951 and is named after Mary Honor Farrow Wright, a leading Black educator in Spartanburg County from the late 1800s until the 1940s.
Laurens Co. residents secure their mailboxes after recent thefts, issues
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is looking for a person they said could be connected to recent mail thefts across the county.
WYFF4.com
'Large amount' of drugs found in home near school leads to arrest of Greenville man, police say
GREENWOOD, S.C. — A Greenville man was arrested and charged after authorities in another county say they found a large amount of drugs in a home near a school. Authorities with the Greenwood Police Department, Greenwood County Sheriff's Office and the ATF said they went to a home on Sumter Street Thursday morning to serve warrants on Jeremy John Smith, 36, of Greenville.
WYFF4.com
Upstate, South Carolina free back-to-school supply giveaways
GREENVILLE, S.C. — BACK-TO-SCHOOL SUPPLY GIVEAWAYS. (If you know of an event we need to add email us at newstips@wyff4.com) On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office will give away school supplies at the Laurens County Courthouse at 100 Hillcrest Square from 10 a.m. until they run out.
WYFF4.com
I-85 northbound lanes back open after crash in Cherokee County, troopers say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol said the northbound lanes of I-85 are back open after being blocked Saturday morning due to a crash. Troopers advised drivers to expect delays on I-85 in Cherokee County earlier Saturday morning. Troopers said all lanes of I-85 northbound were blocked...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for person after Union Co. fire
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after an early morning fire on Monday. According to deputies, this person might have information about the fire that happened in the Monarch area on August 8. If anyone can identify the person...
Drugs, guns found in Greenwood home; 3 charged
Three people were facing charges after police seized drugs and guns from a home Wednesday morning in Greenwood.
Suspect in Cherokee Co. murder arrested in West Virginia
A man accused of killing a Cherokee County man last month has been arrested in West Virginia.
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing autistic teen in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing teen with autism and he is safe. Deputies say 15-year-old Palmer Dale Vanderslice was last seen leaving his home on Bayswater Lane in Greer at around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday. According to deputies, Vanderslice ran...
