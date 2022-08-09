ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Baby taken during Illinois violent home invasion found safe

CHICAGO, Ill. (WGN) — An eight-month-old girl has been safely returned after being taken during a violent home invasion in Chicago’s Irving Park neighborhood, according to Chicago police. The invasion happened in the 3800 block of North Richmond around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Police said a...
CHICAGO, IL
ILLINOIS STATE
LONG GROVE, IL
ILLINOIS STATE
CHICAGO, IL
ILLINOIS STATE
CHICAGO, IL
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois.

