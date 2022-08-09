Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Float Your Blues Away This Weekend at Illinois’ New Summer Float Party
Tubing down a river is a beloved pastime for many people of all ages in the Stateline area, but do you love tubing/floating enough to brave the waters of the Chicago River this weekend? (The correct answer here is, YES!) Chicago's New Summer Float Party. For the first time ever...
wfxrtv.com
Baby taken during Illinois violent home invasion found safe
CHICAGO, Ill. (WGN) — An eight-month-old girl has been safely returned after being taken during a violent home invasion in Chicago’s Irving Park neighborhood, according to Chicago police. The invasion happened in the 3800 block of North Richmond around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Police said a...
Old Illinois Mining Site Transformed Into A Crystal Clear Blue Water Beach
You only have a few more weeks to check out this amazing Illinois beach before it shuts down for the year. In the early 1950s a mining company named Vulcan Materials began digging for sand and stone at a site on the outskirts of Crystal Lake that is now named Three Oaks Recreation Area.
Huge Illinois City is Home to $2.50 Cookie Dough Bites That Will Make You a ‘Happy Camper’
Happy? Sad? Mad? Elated? Depressed? Excited? Whatever you're feeling, you need these cookie dough bites in your life. I love spending time in the 815 but I also love driving down I-90 and spending some time in other cities. You know I used to get to spend more time in Chicago, but it's been a minute.
The Best Airbnb In Illinois Happens To Be In Someone’s Backyard
I think I found the coolest Airbnb in Illinois and you can't tell me otherwise. When I was a kid, I always asked my parents if they could build me a treehouse. Of course, I never knew what that entailed, but all I knew was I'd be the most popular kid on the block. Unfortunately, my parents never granted my wish and I'm still a little salty about it to this day haha.
Grab Some Friends For This Smooth Booze Cruise Down The Chicago River
A summer afternoon really can't get much better than some drinks, smooth music, great food, the Chicago skyline, and a cruise down the Chicago river. You can get all that done at the Island Party Hut, a newish spot located on the newly refurbished Chicago Riverwalk. Quick sidebar here. If...
A Website says every American should take this Tour in Illinois
A list has come out of the 10 U.S. Tours that Evan Americans should take and at the top of the list is a tour that I can assure you, you will absolutely love if you do it, and it is right here in the Land of Lincoln!. According to...
Shocking Number Of Times Historic IL Bridge Has Been Hit By Cars
Why do drivers keep running into to this famous bridge in Long Grove, Illinois?. I have never understood how people run into stationary objects. They aren't jumping in your way. You have a steering wheel to turn out of the way. There are breaks on a car to stop. It just doesn't make sense to me and it happens all the time, especially in Illinois. I will give drivers a couple of valid excuses. First is mechanical failure like the breaks not working. The other is slippery road surface with ice. Those are a small percentage of the incidents.
Illinois’ Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Found in This Old Fashioned Shop
This would be a very difficult thing for me to ever judge. I've never had a bad chocolate chip cookie, but reviewers say there's none better in Illinois. The big holiday is August 4, 2022, and it's a no-brainer on how to best spend a portion of this day, devouring a box of chocolate chip cookies. Sometimes I like mine to be a little crunchy on the outside with a soft middle and buttery smooth., other times I like my cookie to be so fresh from the oven that the chocolate is almost too hot to eat. How do you like your chocolate chip cookie?
Four Things To Love About The Harry Caray Hologram At Field Of Dreams Game
The 2022 Field of Dreams Game ended with the Chicago Cubs defeating the Cinncinatti Reds. Both teams have officially solidified their place in history. Only 3,000 fans were able to witness the game in person and they might want to feel incredibly special because they may be the final spectators at an MLB game in Dires, Iowa. Why? One word; construction. According to reports, the MLB won't be there in 2023 and has not committed to returning in the future.
Really Love Aldi? Illinois Aldi Offers Prize Of In-Store Wedding
If you're anything like me, and I know I am, your first thought was probably that the winning couple will have to wrap and carry out all of their own presents themselves after they shove a quarter into their wedding cart. Although it is entirely possible that your reaction was...
5 Of The Most Gorgeous Sunflower Gardens Are Right Here In Illinois
I was recently on Good Day Stateline's "Happiness Week." We talked all about beautiful sunflowers and tried some delicious vitamin gummies to kick it off!. I've never actually been to a sunflower field before, so I asked a bunch of friends if they've been to some! They didn't disappoint, So many people sent me suggestions on places near Rockford and further. If I've been curious about visiting one of these fields I know you're just as interested. Your summer is going to get even better now that you have another adventure to cross off your bucket list with friends!
There’s Only One Important Rule To Eating Chicago Deep Dish Pizza
If you put a pizza in front of me at any point in time, I will not refuse it. I love pizza no matter where it's from. Don't test me!. I've always been a huge fan of cheesy stuffed crust pizza because it just adds so much more flavor to the entire thing. When you think it's an ordinary pizza, you get to the crust and realize there's so much more left to eat... and it's a whole lotta cheese. YUM! Now I'm getting hungry just thinking about Sam's Pizza in my hometown of Rockford, Illinois.
Changes Could Soon Be Coming to COVID Quarantine and Isolation Guidelines, Chicago's Top Doc Says
As COVID continues to evolve, quarantine and isolation guidelines could also change, according to Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health. While the Centers for Disease Control has not made changes to its current guidelines, Arwady said she expects updates to be made soon. "I believe...
Why You Shouldn’t Touch a Cowboy Boot on a Fence in Illinois or Anywhere
Hundreds of country roads and highways throughout Illinois. Wooden fences and barbed wire for miles. Sooner or later you'll see one of these special tributes. Even if you've spent most of your life in the city, at some point you've driven past an old cowboy boot turned upside down on a fence post. Much like when you see just one shoe in the road, your brain starts creating a story to go with the lone footwear. However, there's a big difference between that random shoe, and the boot on the fence as you see in the picture below.
