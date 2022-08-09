Read full article on original website
Thayer County Fair wrapping up with racing, Randy Houser concert
It’s a big weekend on tap at the Thayer County Fair in southeast Nebraska. Fair Board President AJ Gausman says the fair has been a success so far with 4-H activities going on all week long. "It's been good," Gausman said. "We have a high number of animals being...
Lincoln man accused of 100 mph pursuit in stolen vehicle in northeast Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was arrested in northeast Nebraska after reportedly stealing cars in multiple counties and being detained at gunpoint by a local citizen. Just before midnight on Wednesday, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office reported observing a westbound vehicle on Highway 275 about four miles of Norfolk and attempted to stop it for an alleged traffic violation.
Lincoln man receives jail time for drug-related charges
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincon man was sentenced to over five years in prison for drugs and a firearm. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell reported that 21-year-old Brandon Escamilla, of Lincoln, was sentenced on Aug. 11 after being convicted of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Judge Ken Vampola will be leaving bench in September
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Kenneth Vampola, judge of the County Court in the 6th Judicial District, is resigning his appointment as judge by Sept. 2, 2022. Vampola has served as a backup judge for drug court and several terms as presiding judge in the 6th Judicial District (Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston, & Washington Counties).
Deputies bring pursuit to an end in Auburn
FALLS CITY – Richardson and Nemaha County deputies brought a pursuit that started in Kansas to an end in Auburn. A Richardson County Sheriff’s Office press release says deputies engaged in a pursuit at the state line as Terrance Dowd fled Kansas authorities. The press release says the...
CCC-O inmate back in custody, arrested by LPD
OMAHA, Neb. -- A Community Corrections Center - Omaha (CCC-O) inmate has been arrested by the Lincoln Police Department after he went missing in June. Authorities said that Semaji Ross was booked into the Lancaster County Department of Corrections on Wednesday, Aug. 10 on new charges. These charges include delivery/possession of a hazardous drug.
LPD: Motorcyclist allegedly assaults officer
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is looking for a motorcyclist who reportedly struck a bike patrol officer early Thursday morning. LPD said police saw a green racing style motorcycle, with green under-glow lights, around 12:30 a.m. at 14th and O Streets. They said they had seen the motorcycle on multiple times driving extremely recklessly through the downtown area.
Texas man sentenced for fentanyl-related conviction in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 32-year-old Texas man was sentenced in federal court Thursday in connection to a fentanyl-related conviction in Nebraska. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that Ezekiel Fernandez, II, 32, of Highlands, Texas, was sentenced to 57 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture containing fentanyl.
Syracuse council hears from wind turbine committee
SYRACUSE - Wind Turbine Committee member Ann Boellstorff of Douglas attended the city council meeting to speak on awareness of the wind turbines Otoe County. She said the public needs to be aware of what is happening in western Otoe County. The committee had a booth at the Otoe County fair for three days and took a short survey of those that were willing to participate and in the survey of 350 people there was only one person in favor of the wind turbines.
19-year-old Lincoln man sentenced to over five years in prison
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man received five years and three months in prison on Friday for drug-related charges. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell reported that 19-year-old Amgad Gaber, of Lincoln, was convicted of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Dodge and Gyhra named July Bobcat Athletes of the Month
(Peru, Neb.)—The Peru State athletic department recently announced that Garrison Dodge (Oakland) and Addison Gyhra (Auburn) were named the July Bobcat Athletes of the Month. In the month of July both Dodge and Gyhra were nominated for awards. Dodge was nominated for the LeRoy Walker Champions of Character Award....
Wicked Good Foods opens doors in Beatrice, hopes to bring life to downtown
BEATRICE - A Beatrice business is taking a fun twist on snacking, with hopes to modernize the downtown area. Wicked Good Foods provides freeze dried fruits and candies and they opened their doors at 518 N. Ella St. on Saturday. The store provides a number of products including candies and...
Fairbury softball ready for new season under new head coach
FAIRBURY, NE — Under a new coach in 2022, the Fairbury Lady Jeffs Softball team is gearing up for the season. "I think the girls are ready to fight and are ready for this new challenge of this new season," Head Coach Marisa Garver said. Garver comes to Fairbury...
Shots incident suspects also arrested in criminal mischief cases
BEATRICE - The two Lancaster County men arrested early this week in alleged connection with shots being fired at a Beatrice residence, are also suspects in criminal mischief complaints authorities have received from northern Gage County. That according to Gage County Sheriff’s investigators. 19-year-old Jordan Meyer of Lincoln and...
Narcotics investigation leads to arrests in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department Narcotics Unit made two arrests in an ongoing narcotics investigation on Wednesday. LPDNU said they made plans to meet 30-year-old Dacia Leytham at the Red Roof Inn, 3939 North 26, to buy narcotics from her at 10:00 p.m. The investigators made contact with Leytham and 30-year-old Joel Olechoski Sr. in a parked vehicle in the parking lot.
Falls City man sentenced to several years in prison for drug-related charges
LINCOLN, Neb. -- It was announced Friday that a 47-year-old Richardson County man was sentenced to about 15 years in prison. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell reported that 47-year-old Michael Tinsley, of Falls City, was sentenced Aug. 11 in federal court in Lincoln for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Tinsley was sentenced...
LPD: Three separate acts of vandalism were reported
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department officers responded to three separate reports of spray paint vandalisms to vehicles on Wednesday. LPD said the incidents happened in the 800 block of Daybreak Drive, 63rd and Starr Streets, and the 1400 block of N 63rd Street. According to authorities, the estimated...
Police investigate fatal shooting
NEBRASKA CITY - Police are investigating a fatal shooting involving a Nebraska City teen Friday evening. Police Chief David Lacy said the boy's wounds may have been self-inflicted, but there are also indications of an accidental shooting. Police continued to investigate Friday night. Nebraska City Fire and Rescue was dispatched...
It's infrequent, but pivot system overspray on roads can be a concern
BEATRICE – With continued drought conditions in various stages across the region, law enforcement officials caution producers about the possible hazards from overspray of irrigation water onto roadways. It’s mostly an infrequent occurrence but can present a hazard for traffic suddenly encountering wet pavement or a slick non-hard-surfaced road...
Crash leaves truck flipped over in creek near Pickrell, one injured
PICKRELL - A crash in the southeast Nebraska town of Pickrell left one man injured after his car rolled and landed on its top, in a creek. 34-year-old Virgil Batton of Papillion was traveling northbound on SW 2nd Rd. in a 2018 Toyota Tacoma pickup approaching the bridge at Indian Creek when the vehicle drifted to the right and struck the southeast corner of the bridge railing. The vehicle then rolled on its top in the water way, with the cab portion of the vehicle partially submerged.
