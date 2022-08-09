Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
McKinney Fire reaches 80% containment on Thursday evening
Officials with the US Forest Service in the Klamath National Forest said containment on the McKinney Fire, burning over 60,000 acres in Siskiyou County, reached 80% as of Thursday evening. The USFS said their firefighters have made even more progress on the fire and crews continue to pull hoses from...
krcrtv.com
Local Yreka gas station holds free gas event for McKinney Fire survivors
YREKA, Calif. — A local gas station is giving back to communities affected by the McKinney Fire by hosting a free gas event. Starting Sat., Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., residents can head to A.I.R Fuels Station, off of Running Bear Road, for free gas. The...
KDRV
Siskiyou County evacuation additions and removals
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – While evacuation orders and warnings are decreasing in Siskiyou County, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has added an additional warning after another fire broke out. With the new George Fire burning 20 acres on Scott River Road, the Sheriff’s Office has placed zone SIS-1236A...
KDRV
Mckinney Fire evacuation zones downgraded, lifted
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Things are looking hopeful in the McKinney fire. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has downgraded multiple zones under evacuation orders to warnings, and many warnings have been lifted. A total of 11 zones have been downgraded to warnings. Residents in these zones are allowed...
krcrtv.com
Some residents to return to their property for the first time since McKinney Fire began
Some Siskiyou County residents will get their first look at their property since the McKinney Fire began. The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office announced the window for residents to return to their property Wednesday. Residents that live along State Route 96 will be allowed to return to their property from noon...
KTVL
Fatal Crash on Highway 199 in Josephine County
Josephine County, ORE. — On Wednesday August 10th, at about 4:55 p.m., Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 199, near milepost 6. A preliminary investigation revealed that a southbound Ford-550 pickup, operated by 31-year-old Robert Clair, from Grants Pass, crossed...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman killed in McKinney Fire identified as Klamath National Forest employee
YREKA, Calif. - A woman killed in the McKinney Fire was an employee of the Klamath National Forest who lived in the community of Klamath River. On Monday, the U.S. Forest Service said Kathy Shoopman died in her home after the McKinney Fire burned through her community. Shoopman started working...
KDRV
Rider dead from fatal Josephine County crash
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon State Police says today a Cave Junction man is dead from a collision on highway U.S. 199. Oregon State Police (OSP) says 45-year-old Johnny Porter died from injuries sustained when ejected from his motorcycle after a collision with a pickup. OSP says the crash Wednesday...
KDRV
McKinney Fire: Police asking for help to find missing man
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - As the fight against the McKinney fire carries on, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office is asking your assistance in locating an unaccounted for person. Stanley Mortensen has been unaccounted for since the McKinney Fire began on July 29th. The Sheriff's Office is asking for the assistance of the public in locating Mortensen.
krcrtv.com
River & Rail Brewfest in Dunsmuir back after three-year pandemic pause
DUNSMUIR, Calif. — You can get pretty thirsty in three years' time. That's how long it's been since the last River & Rail Brewfest in Dunsmuir—interrupted by the pandemic. People enjoyed live music and beer samples from 22 different commercial and home brewers on the grass at the historic ballpark in Dunsmuir City Park.
iheart.com
Large Scale Illegal Marijuana Grow Shut Down
On August 11, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team, assisted by the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, served three related illegal marijuana search warrants in Jackson County. The investigation was the result of evidence obtained that marijuana was being illegally exported from Oregon on the black market. After the operation was concluded, a total of 11,416 illegal marijuana plants and approximately 500-pounds of processed marijuana which was packaged for export, were seized.
ijpr.org
Thu 9 AM | 1986 Southern Oregon murdered covered in new book
The story of a Josephine County man's murder in 1986 reads likely something out of a True Crime novel. But Don Wier's death was not fiction, and it is told in a recent book by Leslie Ghiglieri, The Decision to Kill. Ghighlieri, who spent years working in law enforcement, was...
KDRV
Josephine County warrants get 39,000 plants: might get properties
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- 13 Josephine County illegal marijuana warrants cost some growers more than 39,000 plants. It also could cost owners their properties. Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) says it served warrants this week that brought arrests and citations for civil code violations. Those violations also could cause property forfeiture.
KTVL
Law enforcement raids Josephine County unlicensed grows
JOSEPHINE COUNTY — On August 8, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) with the assistance of Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) and Josephine County Code Enforcement conducted raids at two unlicensed cannabis grows, one at the 200 block of College Drive and the other in the 1200 block of Pickett Creek Road.
KTVU FOX 2
Asian-American residents sue Northern California county alleging racism and sweeping harassment campaign
YREKA, Calif. - Sweeping allegations of racial bias and intimidation targeting Asian-American community members were at the center of a class action lawsuit against Siskiyou County and its sheriff’s office. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Sacramento on Wednesday, alleged that for years, the county and its sheriff,...
AOL Corp
Monster Northern California fire explodes, threatens multiple communities
A fast-moving wildfire near the California border with Oregon continued to rage out of control Sunday, burning tens of thousands of acres and prompting evacuation orders for neighboring communities. The McKinney fire is burning through heavy, drought-stressed timber in steep terrain in the Klamath National Forest west of Yreka, said...
