Siskiyou County, CA

krcrtv.com

McKinney Fire reaches 80% containment on Thursday evening

Officials with the US Forest Service in the Klamath National Forest said containment on the McKinney Fire, burning over 60,000 acres in Siskiyou County, reached 80% as of Thursday evening. The USFS said their firefighters have made even more progress on the fire and crews continue to pull hoses from...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KDRV

Siskiyou County evacuation additions and removals

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – While evacuation orders and warnings are decreasing in Siskiyou County, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has added an additional warning after another fire broke out. With the new George Fire burning 20 acres on Scott River Road, the Sheriff’s Office has placed zone SIS-1236A...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KDRV

Mckinney Fire evacuation zones downgraded, lifted

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Things are looking hopeful in the McKinney fire. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has downgraded multiple zones under evacuation orders to warnings, and many warnings have been lifted. A total of 11 zones have been downgraded to warnings. Residents in these zones are allowed...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
County
Siskiyou County, CA
City
Klamath, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Siskiyou County, CA
Crime & Safety
KTVL

Fatal Crash on Highway 199 in Josephine County

Josephine County, ORE. — On Wednesday August 10th, at about 4:55 p.m., Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 199, near milepost 6. A preliminary investigation revealed that a southbound Ford-550 pickup, operated by 31-year-old Robert Clair, from Grants Pass, crossed...
actionnewsnow.com

Woman killed in McKinney Fire identified as Klamath National Forest employee

YREKA, Calif. - A woman killed in the McKinney Fire was an employee of the Klamath National Forest who lived in the community of Klamath River. On Monday, the U.S. Forest Service said Kathy Shoopman died in her home after the McKinney Fire burned through her community. Shoopman started working...
KDRV

Rider dead from fatal Josephine County crash

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon State Police says today a Cave Junction man is dead from a collision on highway U.S. 199. Oregon State Police (OSP) says 45-year-old Johnny Porter died from injuries sustained when ejected from his motorcycle after a collision with a pickup. OSP says the crash Wednesday...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
#Just In Time#Containment#Klamath National Forest#The Smokey Fire
KDRV

McKinney Fire: Police asking for help to find missing man

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - As the fight against the McKinney fire carries on, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office is asking your assistance in locating an unaccounted for person. Stanley Mortensen has been unaccounted for since the McKinney Fire began on July 29th. The Sheriff's Office is asking for the assistance of the public in locating Mortensen.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

River & Rail Brewfest in Dunsmuir back after three-year pandemic pause

DUNSMUIR, Calif. — You can get pretty thirsty in three years' time. That's how long it's been since the last River & Rail Brewfest in Dunsmuir—interrupted by the pandemic. People enjoyed live music and beer samples from 22 different commercial and home brewers on the grass at the historic ballpark in Dunsmuir City Park.
DUNSMUIR, CA
iheart.com

Large Scale Illegal Marijuana Grow Shut Down

On August 11, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team, assisted by the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, served three related illegal marijuana search warrants in Jackson County. The investigation was the result of evidence obtained that marijuana was being illegally exported from Oregon on the black market. After the operation was concluded, a total of 11,416 illegal marijuana plants and approximately 500-pounds of processed marijuana which was packaged for export, were seized.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KDRV

Josephine County warrants get 39,000 plants: might get properties

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- 13 Josephine County illegal marijuana warrants cost some growers more than 39,000 plants. It also could cost owners their properties. Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) says it served warrants this week that brought arrests and citations for civil code violations. Those violations also could cause property forfeiture.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Law enforcement raids Josephine County unlicensed grows

JOSEPHINE COUNTY — On August 8, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) with the assistance of Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) and Josephine County Code Enforcement conducted raids at two unlicensed cannabis grows, one at the 200 block of College Drive and the other in the 1200 block of Pickett Creek Road.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
AOL Corp

Monster Northern California fire explodes, threatens multiple communities

A fast-moving wildfire near the California border with Oregon continued to rage out of control Sunday, burning tens of thousands of acres and prompting evacuation orders for neighboring communities. The McKinney fire is burning through heavy, drought-stressed timber in steep terrain in the Klamath National Forest west of Yreka, said...
YREKA, CA

