lostcoastoutpost.com
Community Members Clean Up Target
You know how the clothing sections at the Eureka Target have been a big, hot mess lately? Since Target is currently short-staffed, some local folks decided to take it upon themselves to tidy up the clothing tables and racks, and help make the Target shopping experience a little more enjoyable for their community.
krcrtv.com
New evacuation order issued South of Willow Creek
HUMBOLDT, Calif. — A new evacuation order has been issued for zone HUM-E063-B, south of Willow Creek as of Aug. 12 at 5 p.m. Residents in this zone should evacuate now. There is no immediate threat to Willow Creek proper, according to the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services.
kymkemp.com
Evacuate! New Order Issued on August 12 at 5 p.m.
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. 𝘜𝘱𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥 8/12/2022 𝘢𝘵 5 𝘗𝘔. 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗖𝗨𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗢𝗥𝗗𝗘𝗥 issued for zone HUM-E063-B, south of Willow Creek. Residents in this zone should evacuate now. There is no immediate threat to Willow Creek proper.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Due to a large presence of fire personnel and machinery working to build containment lines for the Ammon Fire, residents are asked to limit travel on Titlow Hill Road / Route 1 in zones HUM-E052 and HUM-E062 to essential traffic only. (3/3)
kymkemp.com
Evacuate! Humboldt County Issues New Orders and Warnings August 11
HUM-E032-B NORTH OF Forest Route 7n02. 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗖𝗨𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗪𝗔𝗥𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 issued for zone HUM-E032-A, northeast of Willow Creek. Residents in this zone should prepare for potential evacuations, including personal supplies, overnight accommodations, and livestock considerations. Be ready to go at a moment’s notice.
kymkemp.com
Law Enforcement Seeking Looters in Willow Creek
Law enforcement are seeking two alleged looters in Willow Creek after the two men reportedly burglarized a property before 7 p.m. on Friday, August 12 in an area of Trinity County evacuated because of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex. Officers unleashed a K-9 at one point in the northeastern part...
KDRV
Six Rivers National Forest issues emergency area closure today
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA -- The Six Rivers National Forest implemented an emergency area closure today for all roads, trails and land on the Lower Trinity Ranger District because of the SRF Lightning Complex Fire. The Six Rivers National Forest (SRNF) Office says, "For the purposes of public and firefighter safety, on...
krcrtv.com
New evacuation order issued as Six Rivers Complex grows to 13,111 acres, 0% containment
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — UPDATE: As of 6:50 p.m. on Aug. 11 the Six Rivers Lightning Complex is now 13,111 acres in size and is still 0% contained. A new evacuation order was issued Thursday afternoon as the Six Rivers Lightning Complex continues to grow. Zone HUM-E032-B is now...
krcrtv.com
Six Rivers Complex is 14,526 acres and is 12% contained
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — For the first time since the Six Rivers Lightning Complex began, fire officials have announced a degree of containment. Over the course of today, the complex has affected a total of 14,526 acres in the areas around Willow Creek, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Despite this growth, firefighters have increased their control of the perimeter and the fire is now 12% contained.
krcrtv.com
Forest service officials implement emergency closure on Six Rivers National Forest
EUREKA, Calif. — Due to fire activity from the Six Rivers Complex, forest service officials have closed parts of the Six Rivers National forest. The following is a press release from the Six Rivers National Forest:. For the purposes of public and firefighter safety, on August 10th, 2022, the...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 12:05 p.m.: Detailed Info From Six Rivers NF] 0% Containment: Six Rivers Lightning Complex Continues to Expand
The Six Rivers Lightning Complex increased relatively slowly yesterday (about 1480 acres) and, as of, late yesterday, the incident was mapped at approximately 11,618 acres. (UPDATE 9 a.m.: Now reported as 12,375 acres.) But the fires burning in the steep, rugged mountains around Willow Creek in Humboldt County and Salyer in Trinity County are difficult to fight and still have 0% containment. However, no lives have been lost nor have any structures burned as of the last reports from the Six Rivers National Forest Service.
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Fire Department investigating four small fires in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Fire Department is investigating four human-caused fires that broke out in Redding Friday afternoon. At approximately 1:37 p.m. Friday afternoon, crews from the Redding Fire Department responded to reports of a vegetation fire in the area of 1525 George Drive in Redding. Upon arrival at...
krcrtv.com
Cal Fire emergency base camp now fully functional
EUREKA, Calif. — As of Thursday morning, Cal Fire's emergency base camp in Eureka was in full operation and serving as the main point of operation, as fire crews from across the state alternate fighting the Six Rivers Lightening Complex Fire in Willow Creek. "All these crews that are...
krcrtv.com
"They do not care," Delayed tree removal by PG&E frustrates residents
REDDING, Calif. — As part of their wildfire mitigation efforts, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) continues to remove or trim trees in high fire-risk areas—specifically, ones in close proximity to their powerlines. But people living near Oasis Road say it's taking too long to remove the cut-down...
kymkemp.com
Major Roadwork Scheduled on Area Roads from August 12th – 18th
(14.9/22.7) – Construction in the Last Chance Grade area will continue. One-way traffic control will be in effect. Motorists should anticipate 25-minute delays at all hours. LC#C101FA and C101OC. U.S. 199 (1.2/1.6) – Construction work near Kings Valley Road will continue. One-way traffic control will be in effect from...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt Last Week is Humboldt County’s news podcast: Bigfoot-area fires | Embattled reelection? | Logging arson | Hospital protests | Wind economy | More
Lightning-caused fires near Willow Creek have been a challenge to contain, embattled Arcata City Council member Brett Watson noted he’ll seek reelection, loggers and protesters pointed fingers at each other over an arson fire, protests continue over conditions at local Providence hospitals, new state goals are likely to positively impact local offshore wind energy, additional college-level sports entertainment options emerge as ‘Crabs season closes, the Eureka Street Art Festival once again rained beauty on local structures, monkeypox made it to Humboldt County, Cal Poly Humboldt researchers believe new fiber optic lines could help us better detect future earthquakes, the City Manager in Brookings is on leave after being accused of theft from a business, moving some old concrete thing somehow made the news, local event picks, and more.
krcrtv.com
City of Redding employees could have the option of working remotely
REDDING, Calif. — Hiring challenges are leading the City of Redding to be innovative and evolve their employment in the workforce. As a result, city employees may have the opportunity to work remotely if a new program policy gets approved by Redding City Council Tuesday. This policy is an...
krcrtv.com
Violent crimes climbing in Red Bluff, "it has not been a good year for us."
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Violent crimes are on the rise in Tehama County. Since April, several violent crimes have occurred within county lines, including a deadly stabbing at a quinceanera and another at the district fairground. According to the crime data page Neighborhood Scout, Red Bluff's crime index is...
krcrtv.com
Food for People hosting emergency food distribution at Willow Creek evacuation shelter
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — Food for People is hosting an emergency food drive in Willow Creek on Friday to help people impacted by the Six Rivers Lightning Complex. The food bank said Wednesday that it was teaming up with Pay It Forward Humboldt and the Red Cross to host the free food distribution. It will be held at Dream Quest 100 Country Club Drive in Willow Creek.
krcrtv.com
Cal Fire crews from across California come to Eureka to assist with Willow Creek fires
EUREKA, Calif. — Cal Fire began to set up its emergency fire camp in Eureka Tuesday morning to house emergency responders from across California. This is in response to the more than 10,000-acre Six Rivers Lightening Complex Fire that has continued to expand without any containment as of Wednesday.
