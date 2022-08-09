Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania environmental group pushing for air quality monitors in Delaware County communities
A Pennsylvania environmental group says infrastructure designed to protect Hispanic and Latino communities from deadly air pollution is lacking in the state. A community in Las Vegas recently received funding from the Environmental Protection Agency to install Purple Air monitors in public areas as part of their “Buen Aire Para Todos” program. The monitors are meant to track the amounts of pollutants like ozone, particulate matter, and carbon monoxide in the air.
Children are reportedly spending 23 hours lock in at Texas youth prisons
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Jolie McCullough, a criminal justice reporter for The Texas Tribune, about her reporting on the state's juvenile prison system nearing collapse. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. To Texas now, where the state's juvenile detention system is so turbulent that they have mostly stopped accepting newly sentenced teenagers....
Election 2022: How to participate in Pennsylvania’s upcoming mid-terms
The 2022 mid-term election is on the horizon. Are you planning to vote? Do you know how to vote, and where to vote, and what you might need to have when you show up to the polls? What if your voter registration is out of date, or has a mistake, and you are challenged at the polls – what can you do? What are the rules about mail-in voting?
Mar-a-Lago Raid Backlash, New Mexico Murder Suspect, Kenyan Presidential Elections
GOP Politicians are calling the FBI raid on former president Trump's estate a lawless partisan raid. Police have arrested and charged a suspect in the killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque. Kenyans go to the polls to elect a new president.
