This Week in Milwaukee: August 11-17, 2022

The Wisconsin State Fair wraps up, a pair of shows featuring trumpeter Brian Lynch, outdoor performances by Sigmund Snopek III, Willy Porter and Donna Woodall, Center Street Daze, Dead Horses cd release and more—This Week in Milwaukee!. Thursday, August 11. Wisconsin State Fair Continues. The Wisconsin State Fair debuted...
Another Week, Another Wake Up Call: LGBTQ Rights on the Line

In the week leading up to Tuesday’s primary election, there were more than enough reminders of what’s at stake for our local LGBT community given our current political climate. Some of them garnered national and international news headlines. Among them was the 10th anniversary of the far-right terrorist attack on the Sikh Temple in Oak Creek that killed six. In the decade long interim hate crimes have only increased. Across the spectrum people are being targeted because of their ethnicity, race and sexual orientation. Twenty percent of hate crimes are directed towards members of the LGBTQ community.
Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,953 New Cases, No Deaths

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,953 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,587 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 1,433 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,096 cases per day. In 2020, 748 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 817 cases per day.
