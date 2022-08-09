Gio has blunt outlook for injured Matt Carpenter: 'It's over'

The Yankees suffered a big loss on Monday with Matt Carpenter going down with a fractured foot, taking out one of the team’s best bats since arriving in May.

Carpenter expressed hope that he would be back before the season was over, but Gio didn’t share that optimism.

“It’s over,” Gio said. “There’s no shot. You broke your foot. It’s over. I know you want to be positive and all that great stuff, but there’s no chance.”

Typical foot fractures can take 6-8 weeks to recover, and the back half of that timeline would put Carpenter back almost right as the playoffs were getting started. The Yanks locking up one of the top two seeds in the American League and securing a bye would give Carpenter more time, and given the fact that he is primarily used as a DH, he could be brought back sooner than a typical position player.

But Gio isn’t buying it.

