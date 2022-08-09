Boomer & Gio: Kevin Durant's latest demand biggest 'baby move' in NBA history

Kevin Durant has reportedly told Nets owner Joe Tsai that it’s either him or Steve Nash and Sean Marks, as the Brooklyn superstar wants the head coach and general manager fired so the team can bring in new leadership.

Tsai took to Twitter Monday night to voice his support for his head coach and GM, and as for Durant, Boomer and Gio agree that his latest demand might be the biggest “baby move” in the history of the NBA.

“This is your typical NBA baby move,” Boomer said. “‘I’m gonna take my ball and go home, and I want what I want, even though you gave me a $198 million extension.’

“If you are an NBA owner right now, you guys gotta get into a room and say, ‘This is absolutely ridiculous.’”

Gio even took it a step further when it comes to Durant’s desire to be traded.

“I think stars as big as Kevin Durant are always gonna get what they want,” Gio said. “This, to me, as you mentioned the typical NBA baby thing, I think this is the worst one ever. He got everything he wanted…and now he’s setting an ultimatum, saying it’s those guys or you? Those guys are you! he’s trying to fire himself essentially because he handpicked the coach and told the general manager everything that he wanted to do, and now he doesn’t want any part of those guys?”

Ian Begley of SNY reported Monday night that Durant in fact did not initially want Nash as the head coach, but with Durant also asking for Marks to be canned, the point still stands.

