'We felt like we're not alone': Cincinnati donation helps thousands in Ukraine

Cincinnati's sister city, Kharkiv in Ukraine, has been devastated by war. More than 4,000 homes, half the city's schools, 53 medical facilities and over 400 administration buildings ruined. About 150,000 residents displaced.

Despite the damage, leaders for the Kharkiv Red Cross are in Cincinnati Tuesday to say "thank you."

Through the sister city partnership, Cincinnati residents have raised about $117,000. The relationships built over decades between the cities meant the funds were handed over directly over to the city's Red Cross with no middlemen.

Konstantin Bashkirov and Tatiana Zima were set to speak at City Hall Tuesday about the impact the donations had and what Kharkiv still needs as the war continues. The pair spoke to The Enquirer Monday about how the Kharkiv Red Cross rapidly transformed and how Cincinnati's support saved lives.

'There was no time to be tired'

Before the war, the Kharkiv Red Cross had one phone. People would call to sign up for first aid classes. Representatives from the National Guard or the Emergency Management Agency there might call about training exercises. An elderly person might call for help to get to a doctor's appointment.

Bashkirov himself had just visited the doctor in mid-February. A tendon in his knee was inflamed and was told to say off his feet for two weeks.

But with tensions rising, he said he couldn't stay still.

"A week before the war, I went back to the office. I was limping and had a fever," he said.

Then everyone's worst fears came to life on Feb. 24 when Russia invaded. Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, sits just miles from the Russian border and was a significant target.

"Two days into the war, there was no pain. My body really mobilized," Bashkirov said. "There was no time to get sick. There was no time to be tired. I couldn't even show I was tired. I had to show optimism and that's how we supported each other."

For the next two months, Bashkirov and Zima slept on the floor of the Red Cross office.

An army of volunteers showed up at their door offering to help. Some had vehicles, others had skill sets. There were curfews in place, the city was being shelled daily. The biggest task was moving supplies around to where they were needed most, and nearly 100 drivers had volunteered to help.

"The truckers would literally step over us sleeping on the floor," Bashkirov said. "We had to be mindful of their safety. We had to manage all this chaos and we succeeded."

Zima said they set up a 20-person call center, a logistics department that developed routes for drivers and a 20-person team that worked to source and distribute medications. Sometimes it took a few weeks before they realized that a volunteer had an advanced pharmaceutical degree, she said.

Most of the teams were in place and running smoothly by the end of March, about a month after the war started. It was in March that Bob Herring and Susan Neaman made contact with Vladamir Bulba, board member of Red Cross in Kharkiv. The pair are the heart of the sister city partnership here in Cincinnati. Herring been flying a Ukrainian flag from the front of his Pleasant Ridge home.

Neaman said Bulba had been to Cincinnati twice as part of the partnership. Cincinnatians had met him during trips to Ukraine as well.

"We trusted him," she said, and it was that relationship that allowed Cincinnati donations to go straight to the local Red Cross in Kharkiv.

'We felt like we're not alone'

"You saved 1,200 people," Zima said, "and helped 35,000 people."

She said the donation from Cincinnati came at a time when her organization was running dry on resources. Fuel was getting harder to come by, many key buildings in the city had been destroyed. The people who had volunteered as drivers and were buying their own fuel were running out of resources as well.

The money from Cincinnati was the first offer of help to the city from another country, she said.

"You should have seen it. Everyone clapping," Zima said. "At that point, we knew where to buy stuff, we just didn't have the money."

With the donation, 4,000 people got food, 15,000 got medications for conditions like high blood pressure, heart problems and asthma. The money went toward fuel and vehicle repairs as well.

Zima said the Red Cross was the only organization able to source a specific thyroid medication, and due to Cincinnati's donation, 1,200 patients were given that medication who would have died without it.

"Things got somewhat easier, psychologically," Bashkirov said. "We felt like we're not alone."

Kharkiv is a modern city much like Cincinnati. It's a similar size and sits on a river. It's a hub of technology and education in Ukraine.

"The most terrible thing was the feeling of injustice when kids have to huddle for safety in basements and root cellars because of the shelling," Zima said. "We live in a major city. We have parks and schools and everything. When you see kids rejoice at a loaf of bread, it really makes you wonder."

Over 160 days of war

As the teams settled in, they worked to meet other needs. They rallied a team of people to help with pets, for instance, but by the end of March, it was becoming clear where the biggest need was.

People needed to get away from the worst areas of fighting. An evacuation team was formed.

They started helping organizations move busloads of children, especially those with disabilities, away from the frontlines to western Ukraine.

Bashkirov said they helped move a group of blind children and the next day the building they were staying in was shelled.

Kharkiv is still being shelled about three times a day. Zima said the Russians almost never vary from their schedule: 11 p.m., 3 a.m. and then again between 1 and 3 p.m. in the afternoon. But in early April, there was still a threat that troops would take the city.

But not every village and town had the defenses Kharkiv did, so most of the Red Cross evacuation missions have been to areas in the province where Russian and Ukrainian forces are fighting over territory.

Bashkirov and Zima said the Red Cross commands respect from both sides and they have been the only organization that has been able to negotiate two truces to make evacuations.

Volunteers have to make the one to two-mile journey on foot over and over again to bring people across. There are those in wheelchairs and families pushing children in strollers. Some have to be carried, they said.

Bashkirov said he was once helping an elderly lady who lived on the 15th floor of a high rise when a shell exploded nearby. The military commander standing nearby smiled, and Bashkirov asked him why.

"He said he was smiling because it was far away," Bashkirov recounted. "For him, it was far away, for me it was ringing in my ears."

Bashkirov estimates they've evacuated 10,000 people internally within Ukraine, many of whom are brought to Kharkiv. Other evacuations have been arranged to get people out of the country.

On July 26, Ihor Terekhov, the Mayor of Kharkiv, said there have only been five days since the start of the war that his city hasn't been shelled. Tuesday marks the 166th day of the war.

Now that the city has become slightly more secure with the diminishing threat of a ground invasion, the Kharkiv Red Cross is now turning toward helping residents deal with the trauma they've experienced in addition to evacuation.

And still, the shells fall on the city.

"It's unnatural in every respect," Bashkirov said. "It's hard to comprehend."

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 'We felt like we're not alone': Cincinnati donation helps thousands in Ukraine