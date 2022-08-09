ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
T.F. Green Airport will be a hub for new airline. That means more jobs and more flights

By Patrick Anderson, The Providence Journal
 4 days ago
WARWICK — Breeze Airways will make T.F. Green Airport one of its national bases starting next year, which could more than double the number of non-stop flights from the airport, the budget carrier said Tuesday.

Breeze, which began flying last year, will base six to eight planes at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport over five years and hire flight crews, maintenance workers and other staff to support them. Breeze said it will add 250 jobs.

For travelers, the expansion will mean Breeze will grow its route network over that period to 20 destinations. Breeze is currently flying five nonstops out of Green. Specific new routes were not announced.

Previously:Breeze Airways offers first-ever nonstop flight from T.F. Green to West Coast

Earlier this year:Long awaited West Coast flights from T.F. Green will have to wait longer

"Since launching a year ago, the community, the airport and the state of Rhode Island have fully embraced Breeze - making it one of our fastest growing cities," Breeze President Tom Doxey said.

