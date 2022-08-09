ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

Z94

What’s Coming to the Corner of Sheridan Road & Erwin Lane in Lawton, Oklahoma?

If you've been near the corner of Sheridan Road and Erwin Lane in Lawton, Fort Sill lately you've probably seen all the construction going on. Crews are tearing down the old Wolverton Furniture along with all the other attached buildings from the shopping center that was once there. Heavy equipment is making short work of it and most of the buildings and structures that were a part of the old shopping center are down.
OSBI offers reward for information on Comanche County cold case

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is prepared to offer a $5,000 reward for information regarding a Comanche County cold case. OSBI agents are currently searching for information on the murder of Ci’Lina Teira Bell-Deloney, 21, who was found dead in the middle of NW Paint Road in Cache.
Comanche County Now Has A Pet Resource Center

While the big talking point in this current state of economic recession and rampant inflation is geared toward how it affects the family budget, it's sometimes forgotten that pets are part of that family too. While I've said before that I've never actually had a pet, I grew up in...
Parks Jones Realty Report 8/9/22

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Parks Jones Realtors and your 7News team are committed to painting a clearer picture of the current housing market here in Lawton. We’re doing that by providing you with weekly updates on the market, every Tuesday. This week’s statistics show little change from last week,...
Was Lawton’s Seriously Flawed Road Project A Smoke Screen?

There's an old saying in life that says there's no such thing as a free puppy. I didn't grow up with pets, so I heard it for the first time as an adult. Even though I'm still pet-less, the sentiment helps clarify all sorts of situations in life. In this instance residents got a new free road, and in turn, it only cost them their curbs.
Dobson Fiber nears completion of Duncan internet expansion

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Residents will soon have another option for internet service in Duncan, after Dobson Fiber announced Wednesday they are nearing completion on their fiber internet expansion. According to Francisco Maella, the Dobson Fiber CEO, the expansion began in Duncan in October 2021, offering residential customers speeds of...
Family of Tonya Brand reflects on her life

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Friends and family of Tonya Brand are reflecting on her life. Brand was a City of Altus employee who died after being critically injured while working at the city landfill last week. An investigation is underway into the accident at the Altus City Landfill, on August...
Lawton City Council gives green light on I-44 pedestrian bridge

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton City Council has chosen to move forward with plans to build a pedestrian bridge in east Lawton. Council gave the green light Tuesday for the bridge to be constructed at East Gore Boulevard and I-44, which has long been considered a dangerous area, due an increased number of pedestrian deaths and injuries over the years.
One person hit following shooting in East Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police are currently investigating a shooting in which someone was hit early Wednesday morning. We spoke with LPD and they told us officers were called to a shots fired call around 1:15 in the area of 2nd and Ferris. When they arrived on scene they found a man who had been shot with non-life threatening injuries.
Lawton’s Newest Restaurant Looks Deliciously Promising

Depending on how you usually drive to Sam's Club and the Sheridan Road Walmart, you might have missed Lawton's newest restaurant. It's tucked away from Cache Road, but if it tastes as good as it looks, we're all in for a good meal. If you go the back way to...
Crews battle house fire in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton firefighters battled a house fire late Sunday evening. They were called out to the home on NW Andrews Ave. just before 9 p.m. No word on whether or not anyone was inside or what caused the fire. This is a developing story.
I-44 Hit and Run victim identified

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County officials have released the names of both the victim and suspect involved in a hit and run on I-44 in July. According to the affidavit, on July 9, Javier Gerardo Quinones was driving his Dodge Ram pickup truck on I-44, near mile marker 32, when he struck Madison Auld,17, with his vehicle, killing her.
Texoma's Homepage

More charges filed in Iowa Park chase-crash in March

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) —The driver arrested after a chase and crash in Iowa Park last March has two new charges filed in connection with the incident after blood tests come back. Jacob Haile of Iowa Park is now charged with intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury and driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content […]
