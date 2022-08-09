Read full article on original website
iPhone 14 colours just leaked (and I'm not sure what Apple is thinking)
From specs to design, we've heard all sorts of rumours about the iPhone 14 – expected for release next month. If leaks are to be believed, we're in for better battery (surprise!), a better camera (surprise!) and, at last, the nixing of the controversial notch. And now we might know what colours are in store.
Phone Arena
7 million iPhone users urged to remove these 84 scammy apps charging them quietly
Apple has a tight grip over which apps iPhone owners can use. iOS users can only download apps from the App Store. The company also takes a 30 percent commission from developers. Despite these measures - which many believe are unfair - that have seemingly been designed to keep users safe, many fraudulent apps are still there on Apple's official applications store.
This face optical illusion might just be the freakiest we've seen
Every time we post a new optical illusion, we think we've seen them all. From rotating horses to colour photos that are actually black-and-white, it feels like there can't possibly be anything left to bend, boggle and/or blow our minds. Well, guess what: here's another!. Doing the rounds on TikTok...
iPhone 14 could be the first step in Apple’s plan to fracture the iPhone line
From what we’ve heard so far, it sounds like the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be very different phones to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, with more changes than we usually see on Pro models. But with the iPhone 15 line, Apple might significantly differentiate between the Pro and the Pro Max as well.
This stunning 3D slide optical illusion just broke my brain
Another day, another optical illusion. The internet can't get enough of mind benders and/or bogglers, and new examples go wild on social media every other day. But here's one of the most impressive we've seen recently. A new 3D-printed illusion creates the effect of a ball defying gravity by sliding...
Gen Zers are using simple gesture to tell themselves apart from Millennials
It’s no secret that there are a slew of cultural differences between Gen Z and Millennials. The older counterparts swear by high-waisted skinny jeans, motivational Tumblr quotes and cute Instagram captions, whilst the younger of the bunch call Millennial choices 'cheugy' and instead opt for low-waisted cargo pants, Instagram ‘photo dumps’ and are somewhat addicted to TikTok.
Apple warned over ‘broken’ iPhone messages – as Google says children are bullied over ‘color’ differences
GOOGLE has pushed Apple to ditch their messaging system and opt for a new one, warning that children are being bullied over the SMS color difference. What seems like a harmless joke has turned into a real issue involving the different blue and green messages that pop up in a group chat.
Will China-Taiwan Tensions Upset iPhone 14 Launch? Apple Analyst Weighs In
Apple, Inc. AAPL has thus far remained immune to the geopolitical tensions brewing in southeast Asia, which is the company’s main production hub, TFI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has suggested. The standoff between China and the U.S. took a turn for the worse when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited...
iPhone annoying ‘mistake’ feature can be stopped forever – how to turn it off and ‘save your sanity’
APPLE has built lots of great automatic features into its iPhones but there are a few you may want to switch off. This includes Apple's Shake to Undo feature, which can have you accidentally undoing things you've just done on purpose. One Tom's Guide reporter went as far as to...
PC Magazine
How to Record the Screen (With Sound) on Your iPhone or iPad
If you want to capture video of your iPhone or iPad screen, you don't even need to download an app to complete the task. The ability to record activity on your screen is built right in to iOS and iPadOS through a feature called Screen Recording. With this tool, you...
CNET
iOS 15.6 Is Here: All the Updates That Hit Your iPhone
Apple released iOS 15.6 on Wednesday along with a handful of other software updates for its devices. The updated iPhone software includes bug fixes -- including for an error that incorrectly showed phone storage as full -- and a new feature for the TV app aimed at live sports. The...
If this awesome standing desk concept is the future, I'm here for it
Sci-fi films love to depict a futuristic user interface. From Blade Runner to Minority Report, we've seen all sorts of swipe or voice controlled systems, usually featuring a minimum of 700 screens. But if this new desk design is anything to go by, the future is (almost) here. Lumina has...
9to5Mac
9to5Mac Happy Hour 393: iPhone 14 always-on details, more App Store ads, iPadOS 16 delayed
Benjamin and Zac catch up on Apple’s quarterly earnings results from last week, and bemoan the ongoing expansion of Apple’s ad business. iPadOS 16 will also reportedly be delayed until October for the first time. There are also iOS 16 always-on display leaks and Apple Studio Display woes to discuss.
We loved these gadgets in 2014 (but where are they now?)
Creative Bloq is 10 years old! To celebrate, we're digging out some classics from the archive. Here, we listed 10 of the coolest gadgets of 2014. But which stood the test of time and which faded into obscurity? (Note the smartwatches, which predated the release of the Apple Watch in 2015.)
Fast Company
Google calls out Apple for its biggest design sin
Google has had enough of its green bubbles and blurry photos appearing on Apple’s Message app. This week, the company launched a full communications offensive to highlight how Apple Messages—constructed to be poorly compatible with other chat apps—hurts the interest everyone. Google is arguing that the Cupertino company needs to add support for the universal Rich Communications Service (RCS) standard to Messages. No doubt, Google is mounting this campaign to anger consumers, and to woo regulators to force Apple to adopt this open communications protocol.
ZDNet
HP's back-to-school sale offer: $350 off the HP ENVY laptop
As summer comes to a close, the minds of parents and students alike begin turning to the next academic year and what gear they need for going back to school. In the modern-day classroom, technology often replaces pen-and-paper, handwritten assignments, and even classes themselves. In the aftermath of the pandemic, students now need a laptop and stable internet connection to complete tasks, attend teaching sessions over Zoom or Microsoft Teams, communicate with their classmates, and conduct research.
Sony's new PlayStation VR 2 feature looks hilarious – and a little dangerous
We've predicted pretty much every year of the last decade will be the year that VR finally hits the mainstream, but it seems like it's finally happening. Not only did sales of the Oculus (sorry, Meta) Quest 2 soar last Christmas, but Sony's PlayStation VR2 (or PS VR2) headset for the PS5 is also set to drop next year. And the latter is looking pretty wild.
Adobe Premiere Pro: how to download Adobe's free guide for filmmakers
Adobe has just dropped a new Premiere Pro guide for long-form and episodic filmmakers that covers everything you need to know to get started and perfect your work in this industry-standard software. This free 136-page PDF guide has taken three years to create, and has input from some of Hollywood's biggest filmmakers, including David Fincher, The Coen Brothers, the team behind Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Sony just turned the iPhone into an Apple PlayStation Switch
IOS gaming has come a long way since the Texas Hold'em, the first ever iPhone game, landed on the App Store in 2008. With the advent of remote play for the likes of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, the iPhone is arguably a gaming powerhouse. And with the addition of Sony's brand new iOS controller, it could now rival that other wildly popular console, the Nintendo Switch.
Apple's awesome new iPad concept looks perfect for creatives
There's a reason why so many third party iPad cases include a designated pouch or slot for the Apple Pencil. While it's nice that the stylus magnetically snaps to the side of the device for charging, it's hardly a super-snug connection – as anyone whose pulled an iPad from their bag with the Pencil missing will attest.
