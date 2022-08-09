ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phone Arena

7 million iPhone users urged to remove these 84 scammy apps charging them quietly

Apple has a tight grip over which apps iPhone owners can use. iOS users can only download apps from the App Store. The company also takes a 30 percent commission from developers. Despite these measures - which many believe are unfair - that have seemingly been designed to keep users safe, many fraudulent apps are still there on Apple's official applications store.
Creative Bloq

This stunning 3D slide optical illusion just broke my brain

Another day, another optical illusion. The internet can't get enough of mind benders and/or bogglers, and new examples go wild on social media every other day. But here's one of the most impressive we've seen recently. A new 3D-printed illusion creates the effect of a ball defying gravity by sliding...
SCIENCE
LADbible

Gen Zers are using simple gesture to tell themselves apart from Millennials

It’s no secret that there are a slew of cultural differences between Gen Z and Millennials. The older counterparts swear by high-waisted skinny jeans, motivational Tumblr quotes and cute Instagram captions, whilst the younger of the bunch call Millennial choices 'cheugy' and instead opt for low-waisted cargo pants, Instagram ‘photo dumps’ and are somewhat addicted to TikTok.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
PC Magazine

How to Record the Screen (With Sound) on Your iPhone or iPad

If you want to capture video of your iPhone or iPad screen, you don't even need to download an app to complete the task. The ability to record activity on your screen is built right in to iOS and iPadOS through a feature called Screen Recording. With this tool, you...
CELL PHONES
CNET

iOS 15.6 Is Here: All the Updates That Hit Your iPhone

Apple released iOS 15.6 on Wednesday along with a handful of other software updates for its devices. The updated iPhone software includes bug fixes -- including for an error that incorrectly showed phone storage as full -- and a new feature for the TV app aimed at live sports. The...
CELL PHONES
Creative Bloq

We loved these gadgets in 2014 (but where are they now?)

Creative Bloq is 10 years old! To celebrate, we're digging out some classics from the archive. Here, we listed 10 of the coolest gadgets of 2014. But which stood the test of time and which faded into obscurity? (Note the smartwatches, which predated the release of the Apple Watch in 2015.)
ELECTRONICS
Fast Company

Google calls out Apple for its biggest design sin

Google has had enough of its green bubbles and blurry photos appearing on Apple’s Message app. This week, the company launched a full communications offensive to highlight how Apple Messages—constructed to be poorly compatible with other chat apps—hurts the interest everyone. Google is arguing that the Cupertino company needs to add support for the universal Rich Communications Service (RCS) standard to Messages. No doubt, Google is mounting this campaign to anger consumers, and to woo regulators to force Apple to adopt this open communications protocol.
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

HP's back-to-school sale offer: $350 off the HP ENVY laptop

As summer comes to a close, the minds of parents and students alike begin turning to the next academic year and what gear they need for going back to school. In the modern-day classroom, technology often replaces pen-and-paper, handwritten assignments, and even classes themselves. In the aftermath of the pandemic, students now need a laptop and stable internet connection to complete tasks, attend teaching sessions over Zoom or Microsoft Teams, communicate with their classmates, and conduct research.
EDUCATION
Creative Bloq

Adobe Premiere Pro: how to download Adobe's free guide for filmmakers

Adobe has just dropped a new Premiere Pro guide for long-form and episodic filmmakers that covers everything you need to know to get started and perfect your work in this industry-standard software. This free 136-page PDF guide has taken three years to create, and has input from some of Hollywood's biggest filmmakers, including David Fincher, The Coen Brothers, the team behind Everything Everywhere All at Once.
COMPUTERS
Creative Bloq

Sony just turned the iPhone into an Apple PlayStation Switch

IOS gaming has come a long way since the Texas Hold'em, the first ever iPhone game, landed on the App Store in 2008. With the advent of remote play for the likes of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, the iPhone is arguably a gaming powerhouse. And with the addition of Sony's brand new iOS controller, it could now rival that other wildly popular console, the Nintendo Switch.
CELL PHONES
Creative Bloq

Apple's awesome new iPad concept looks perfect for creatives

There's a reason why so many third party iPad cases include a designated pouch or slot for the Apple Pencil. While it's nice that the stylus magnetically snaps to the side of the device for charging, it's hardly a super-snug connection – as anyone whose pulled an iPad from their bag with the Pencil missing will attest.
TECHNOLOGY
Creative Bloq

Creative Bloq

