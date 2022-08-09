Drive of a Lifetime! Talladega Superspeedway Track Laps for Charity Back This Saturday, Giving Guests Chance to Experience the 2.66-mile, 33-Degree Banking

When it comes to the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, Richmond Raceway has a long history of determining which drivers will get the opportunity to race for a championship and which won't. As the site of the cutoff race for NASCAR's original Chase for the Cup format, the bright lights of the Virginia short track were the stage where championship ambitions were either made or broken for good. But in nearly 20 years of playoff racing in the Cup Series, it's never seen anything like the push for the 2022 playoffs.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO