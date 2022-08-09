Drive of a Lifetime! Talladega Superspeedway Track Laps for Charity Back This Saturday, Giving Guests Chance to Experience the 2.66-mile, 33-Degree Banking

Read full article on original website
NASCAR: Kyle Busch out at Joe Gibbs Racing for 2023?
Kyle Busch is still without a contract to compete for Joe Gibbs Racing in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, and he has admitted that anything is possible. Kyle Busch’s contract situation has been a focal point of NASCAR Cup Series silly season for the last several months, specifically after the cryptic comments he made at Talladega Superspeedway back in April.
Richmond Qualifying Order: August 2022 (NASCAR)
This weekend, NASCAR rolls into Richmond, Virginia. The 0.75-mile track of Richmond Raceway hosts the NASCAR Cup Series and Truck Series. View the Richmond qualifying order for NASCAR weekend. The metric for the qualifying order is a combination of three factors:. -Finishing order from last points race. -Fastest lap from...
NASCAR: Long-awaited driver announcement finally made
Petty GMS Motorsports have confirmed that Noah Gragson is set to replace Ty Dillon following the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Earlier this summer, Petty GMS Motorsports announced that they had made the decision to move on from Ty Dillon after the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Dillon joined the...
Something new for NASCAR starts in Richmond
It's race weekend in Richmond, once again. But this year's event is not your grandpappy's NASCAR race. Driving the news: NASCAR hits Richmond Raceway every April and August for two days, but this summer's race kicked off with Bubba's Block Party — an event featuring NASCAR star Bubba Wallace, live music from rapper Wale and DJ Domo and food from some Richmond Black-owned food trucks.
NASCAR: The other driver who could be screwed by the playoff system
Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. are generating a ton of buzz as it pertains to the flaws of the NASCAR playoff system. But who else is getting the short end of the stick?. Kevin Harvick’s win in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway did what most victories have done throughout the 2022 season: shook up the playoff picture.
Noah Gragson jumping to Cup Series in 2023
Noah Gragson has a full-time ride in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023. Gragson, 24, signed a multiyear deal with
Lee Greenwood to Perform “God Bless The USA” at Kansas Speedway on Sept. 11
As a tribute to our nation’s military and first responders on a solemn day of remembrance, Lee Greenwood will sing his patriotic hit “God Bless The USA” prior to the start of the Hollywood Casino 400 presented by Barstool Sportsbook on Sunday, Sept. 11 at Kansas Speedway.
NASCAR Daily Fantasy Helper: Federated Auto Parts 400
If you are looking for an action-packed way to consume sports on the weekend, NASCAR may be a great avenue to explore. Far from just driving in circles, some of the world's best compete nearly every weekend from February to November on tracks across America. NASCAR drivers are scored ultimately...
NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace signs extension with 23XI, but still has ‘unfinished business’
Bubba Wallace and 23XI Racing will continue their professional partnership. The 28-year-old Cup Series driver has signed a multi-year contract extension to keep him in the No. 23 car, the team announced Friday afternoon. “We’ve been working on this contract extension for a while now, and we finally see it...
NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond: How to watch, preview, picks for the Federated Auto Parts 400
When it comes to the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, Richmond Raceway has a long history of determining which drivers will get the opportunity to race for a championship and which won't. As the site of the cutoff race for NASCAR's original Chase for the Cup format, the bright lights of the Virginia short track were the stage where championship ambitions were either made or broken for good. But in nearly 20 years of playoff racing in the Cup Series, it's never seen anything like the push for the 2022 playoffs.
Richard Petty likes the progression of Petty GMS Racing
Richard Petty turned 85 years old last month, and the racer in him is a little impatient. He wants to see results, probably a little faster than should be expected after an organization merged into what is pretty much a new NASCAR Cup Series team. But in general, he likes...
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Richmond Raceway
NASCAR Cup Series drivers are scheduled to practice and qualify Saturday for Sunday’s 400-lap, 300-mile race at Richmond Raceway. The practice and qualifying sessions are scheduled to begin at 5:05 p.m. and will be televised by the USA Network. Also on Saturday’s schedule at the track are practice and...
NASCAR: The playoff scenario that everyone keeps ignoring
Ryan Blaney or Martin Truex Jr.? That is the question that many are asking, but it may not be relevant when it comes to the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick found victory lane for the first time in almost two years on Sunday at Michigan International Speedway, and his FireKeepers Casino 400 victory made him the 15th different winner through the first 23 races of the NASCAR Cup Series season.
Bubba Wallace inks multi-year extension with 23XI Racing
Bubba Wallace signed a multi-year contract extension on Friday to remain in the driver’s seat of the No. 23 Toyota
