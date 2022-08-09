ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Your Texas Phone Bill Just Got More Expensive This Month. Here's Why

By Dani Medina
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nExMo_0hAbv6ND00
Photo: Getty Images

If you have a cell phone and you live in Texas, be prepared to shell out some more cash starting this month.

The Texas Public Utility Commission voted last month to increase a surcharge from 3.3% to 24%. This increase was voted on in July when the Third Court of Appeals ruled in favor of telecommunication providers "who said the state was not collecting enough money to provide services to rural Texans," according to KXAN . Why? The Texas Universal Service Fund, which aims to ensure all Texans have access to basic and affordable telecommunications services, isn't collecting enough money to help provide service to rural Texas.

The increase went into effect on August 1 and will remain in place for "months, if not longer," according to the Houston Chronicle . Rich Parsons , spokesperson with the Public Utility Commission, said the agency plans to reduce the fee once the Texas Universal Service Fund is replenished, however it's not clear what the rate will be reduced to. "Once the outstanding obligations are fulfilled, the Commission anticipates lowering the rate to a level that maintains the fund balance going forward," the PUC said on its website .

The PUC noted that telecommunications providers are not required to pass on the bill increase to its customers. T-Mobile, however, sent an alert to its customers this week notifying them of the change.

This bump affects any Texans with an average individual cell phone plan, family plans or anyone who pays for calls on a per-minute basis. Please contact your cell phone provider for more information.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phone Bill#Smart Phone#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Texans#Kxan#The Houston Chronicle#Puc
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy