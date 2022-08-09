ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling Heights, MI

Security measures could lead to further delays in November election

New upgrades to election security standards by the Secretary of State are causing some lengthier wait times for reporting of results. This is a trend likely to repeat or worsen during the November election. The hours long wait for some communities comes from using manual delivery, instead of outdated 3G...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Man arraigned in slaying of co-worker at GM Orion Plant

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Astrit Gjon Bushi, 48, was arraigned Saturday morning in Oakland County on a charge of open murder in connection with the fatal assault of Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, of Pontiac, at the General Motors assembly plant in Orion Township on August 11. “As we...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Abes Drugstore in Warren robbed Saturday, police seeking suspects

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Warren pharmacy, police confirm, was robbed Saturday afternoon. The incident took place at Abes Drugstore located at 13764 12 Mile Road in Warren. No one was hurt during the robbery. Police say two black males dressed in black hoodies and black masks fled southbound...
WARREN, MI
Update: GLWA boil water advisory now in 12 communities

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) has provided an update on the Boil Water Advisory it issued earlier today. "Effective immediately, the precautionary Boil Water Advisory has been lifted for Clinton Township, the City of Flint, Flint Township and the City of Lapeer. Based on further review of GLWA’s water pressure data, it does not appear that water pressure in these communities fell below the 20psi threshold for declaring a Boil Water Advisory," GLWA said.
LAPEER, MI
New Detroit initiative targets commercial blight

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A major effort is underway to take on blighted properties in the city of Detroit and do the necessary cleanup to restore the city's beauty. Several buildings and lots got a visit from the city today, much to the satisfaction of neighbors. Rusted fencing, old signs,...
DETROIT, MI
No-contact recommendation lifted after Huron River chemical spill, MDHHS says

(WXYZ) — The state of Michigan is lifting its recommendation for no contact with the Huron River after toxic chemicals were released into the river two weeks ago. After reviewing data collected from the release of hexavalent chromium on July 29, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services determined the level of chemicals are not a risk to human health.
MICHIGAN STATE
GLWA: 935,000 people in 23 communities affected by water main leak

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Early Saturday morning, the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) discovered a leak on a 120-inch water main, the largest in the regional water distribution system. The affected water transmission main distributes drinking water from the Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility to communities in the northern part of GLWA’s drinking water service area.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Man arrested after fatal assault at GM Orion Assembly Plant, police say

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The General Motors Orion Assembly Plant in Lake Orion will be closed today after an incident at the plant early Thursday morning that left a 49-year-old Pontiac man dead. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, there was an altercation between two coworkers around...
LAKE ORION, MI
New way to administer monkeypox vaccine could increase supply

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Local health leaders remain steadfast in their response to the monkeypox outbreak in the United States. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says there are 17 cases in Oakland County, 17 in the city of Detroit, 11 in Macomb County, three in Washtenaw County and eight in Wayne County.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI

