Tv20detroit.com
Residents outraged as Oakland County votes to expand public transportation, raise property taxes
(WXYZ) — Oakland County voters will soon have the chance to vote on a new measure to expand public transportation. The measure would implement a 10-year countywide millage that would impose .95 mills on county property tax bills to maintain and expand public transit. The decision to expand drew...
Tv20detroit.com
Security measures could lead to further delays in November election
New upgrades to election security standards by the Secretary of State are causing some lengthier wait times for reporting of results. This is a trend likely to repeat or worsen during the November election. The hours long wait for some communities comes from using manual delivery, instead of outdated 3G...
Tv20detroit.com
Man arraigned in slaying of co-worker at GM Orion Plant
ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Astrit Gjon Bushi, 48, was arraigned Saturday morning in Oakland County on a charge of open murder in connection with the fatal assault of Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, of Pontiac, at the General Motors assembly plant in Orion Township on August 11. “As we...
Tv20detroit.com
Abes Drugstore in Warren robbed Saturday, police seeking suspects
WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Warren pharmacy, police confirm, was robbed Saturday afternoon. The incident took place at Abes Drugstore located at 13764 12 Mile Road in Warren. No one was hurt during the robbery. Police say two black males dressed in black hoodies and black masks fled southbound...
Tv20detroit.com
Hiding police discipline: Detroit now redacts misconduct records it once fully disclosed
DETROIT (WXYZ) — In a significant about face, the City of Detroit is now redacting disciplinary records for police officers on the force today. The change was made shortly after the city's new corporation counsel was appointed to lead the law department, which fulfills public records request from 7 Action News and other news outlets.
Tv20detroit.com
Update: GLWA boil water advisory now in 12 communities
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) has provided an update on the Boil Water Advisory it issued earlier today. "Effective immediately, the precautionary Boil Water Advisory has been lifted for Clinton Township, the City of Flint, Flint Township and the City of Lapeer. Based on further review of GLWA’s water pressure data, it does not appear that water pressure in these communities fell below the 20psi threshold for declaring a Boil Water Advisory," GLWA said.
Tv20detroit.com
New Detroit initiative targets commercial blight
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A major effort is underway to take on blighted properties in the city of Detroit and do the necessary cleanup to restore the city's beauty. Several buildings and lots got a visit from the city today, much to the satisfaction of neighbors. Rusted fencing, old signs,...
Tv20detroit.com
No-contact recommendation lifted after Huron River chemical spill, MDHHS says
(WXYZ) — The state of Michigan is lifting its recommendation for no contact with the Huron River after toxic chemicals were released into the river two weeks ago. After reviewing data collected from the release of hexavalent chromium on July 29, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services determined the level of chemicals are not a risk to human health.
Tv20detroit.com
$25 million grant will help build Detroit Mobility & Innovation Corridor in Corktown
(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan and U.S. Department of Transportation announced the City Detroit and the state are getting a $25 million grant for what is called the Detroit Mobility and Innovation Corridor. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made the announcement early Thursday morning, and said the money is...
Tv20detroit.com
GLWA: 935,000 people in 23 communities affected by water main leak
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Early Saturday morning, the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) discovered a leak on a 120-inch water main, the largest in the regional water distribution system. The affected water transmission main distributes drinking water from the Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility to communities in the northern part of GLWA’s drinking water service area.
Tv20detroit.com
Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Oakland County, first sighting in Michigan
PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — An invasive pest called the spotted lanternfly is now in Michigan. The Department of Natural Resources and the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development announced the first confirmed sighting of the bug announced Thursday. The departments say a small population of spotted lanternflies has been...
Tv20detroit.com
Tribar Manufacturing issues report following hexavalent chromium release in Huron River
(WXYZ) — Tribar Manufacturing in Wixom issued a report Friday detailing what happened before and immediately after thousands of gallons of a liquid containing hexavalent chromium were released into the Huron River. Until further notice, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is recommending that people and pets avoid...
Tv20detroit.com
MDOT planning major work on I-375, I-696 & I-94 in new 5-year plan; public comment sought
Road construction season is in full swing with major projects going on across metro Detroit roads and highways. Now, we're getting a closer look at what the Michigan Department of Transportation plans to do to fix the roads over the next five years. The plan was recently approved by the...
Tv20detroit.com
Man arrested after fatal assault at GM Orion Assembly Plant, police say
ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The General Motors Orion Assembly Plant in Lake Orion will be closed today after an incident at the plant early Thursday morning that left a 49-year-old Pontiac man dead. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, there was an altercation between two coworkers around...
Tv20detroit.com
New way to administer monkeypox vaccine could increase supply
PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Local health leaders remain steadfast in their response to the monkeypox outbreak in the United States. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says there are 17 cases in Oakland County, 17 in the city of Detroit, 11 in Macomb County, three in Washtenaw County and eight in Wayne County.
Tv20detroit.com
VIDEO: Grosse Pointe Farms police officer throws man having medical emergency to the ground
GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Grosse Pointe Farms police are not commenting about body camera videos that show one of their officers yanking a man from the driver's seat of his truck and throwing him to the ground. It happened seconds after a fellow officer told him that...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit police want to extend landfill search for Zion Foster; donations needed to continue
(WXYZ) — The search continues to find Zion Foster, the 17-year-old girl who vanished back in January. Detroit police believe her body was placed in a dumpster and ended up in a Macomb County landfill. Police say they want to extend their search for Zion until September 18. There’s...
Tv20detroit.com
EGLE: Tribar alarm system overridden 460 times on night of Huron River chemical release
MILFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — There were major calls for accountability from Tribar Technologies Wednesday as The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy announced violation notices against the company, while a rally was being held in Milford. EGLE said they issued multiple violation notices against the auto-parts company...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit police looking for 3rd suspect who fired gun shot at officer during chase
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police in Detroit say they have two people in custody and are searching for a third person who fired a gun shot at an officer during a pursuit. The incident happened Thursday evening near W. McNichols Road and Birwood Avenue. Detroit Police Department Chief James White...
Tv20detroit.com
Dad desperate for baby's killer to be brought to justice after nearly four years
ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — "I want answers," said Jordan Gains whose 10-month-old son was smothered in a home in Romulus. "I'm just waiting on them to do what what's supposed to be done.. what should have been done in the beginning of this." Gains is frustrated that there has...
