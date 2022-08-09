SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) has provided an update on the Boil Water Advisory it issued earlier today. "Effective immediately, the precautionary Boil Water Advisory has been lifted for Clinton Township, the City of Flint, Flint Township and the City of Lapeer. Based on further review of GLWA’s water pressure data, it does not appear that water pressure in these communities fell below the 20psi threshold for declaring a Boil Water Advisory," GLWA said.

LAPEER, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO