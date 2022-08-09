Read full article on original website
PWMania
Former WWE Star Heading to AEW?
There was a tease for a former WWE talent to appear soon on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. In a pre-recorded promo, Miro discussed the House of Black on AEW. House of Black has been attempting to convince Miro to join their group in recent weeks, but Miro hasn’t made the commitment.
wrestlinginc.com
Cindy Heenan, Wife Of The Legendary Bobby Heenan, Passes Away
Cynthia “Cindy” Jean Heenan, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan, has passed away. The sad news was broken by Heenan’s WCW colleague Mike Tenay. “Her devotion and support for Bobby were unparalleled,” Tenay wrote. “Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.”
Popculture
Dwayne Johnson's Return to WWE as The Rock Is '100%' Happening
Dwayne Johnson continues to stay busy in Hollywood as he currently has his NBC series Young Rock, and his new movie, Black Adam, will be released in the fall. But will the former WWE Superstar make a big return to the promotion? According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Johnson will return to WWE soon as the plan is to have him take on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.
PWMania
WWE Tag Team Split Up by Triple H
Under Triple H’s direction as head of WWE creative, a lot has changed. He’s changed the product in numerous ways and brought back former stars. A tag team was split up during the WWE Main Event taping on Monday night as Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin are no longer a tag team.
wrestlingrumors.net
Another Wrestling Legend Preparing For His Final Match
One more time? Last month, Ric Flair wrestled his last match in front of thousands of people in Nashville, Tennessee. That is the special kind of show that only a legend is going to get and Flair would certainly meet that criteria. While there are few names in wrestling on Flair’s level, there are several other legends who would be interested in one last hurrah and another has added his name to the list.
PWMania
Sycho Sid Vicious – The Man That Should Have Ruled The World
I’ll start by saying this: I am a big Sid Vicious fan. You look back at his career and while he was never the best pro wrestler during his time, he had something that caused fans to flock to him. Sid will never be remembered as one of the best big men of all time. But he had the potential to be just that.
wrestlinginc.com
Charlotte Flair Announced For Upcoming WWE Special
Eight months into 2022, it's easy to forget that Charlotte Flair was dominating the "WWE SmackDown" women's division during the early part of the year. Flair held the "SmackDown" Women's Championship through the first four months of the year, defending the title against Naomi and later Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38. But since losing the title to Rousey at WWE WrestleMania Backlash, Flair has been nowhere to be seen on WWE programming, with the promotion claiming the 15-time women's champion would miss time due to a fractured radius.
stillrealtous.com
Possible Spoiler On Cody Rhodes Returning To WWE
It’s been a while since fans have seen Cody Rhodes on WWE programming as he last competed in the Hell in a Cell premium live event back on June 5. Cody was able to defeat Seth Rollins with a torn pectoral muscle, and he was then written off TV so he could undergo surgery.
Yardbarker
Major WWE update on Bray Wyatt
Fans of Bray Wyatt may not have to wait too much longer to see him back on TV. Fightful Select reports that some WWE higher-ups believe that the company is more likely to get Bray Wyatt back. More on this will be reported tomorrow on FightfulSelect.com and if he does return, this puts an end to a year of speculation on his future in pro wrestling.
PWMania
Bill Goldberg: “I Am Done Saying I’m Sorry” Over Career-Ending Injury to Bret Hart
Bret Hart has expressed his frustration throughout the years regarding the career-ending injury he sustained in a match against Bill Goldberg at the WCW Starrcade PPV in 1999. In a spring 2022 interview, Hart claimed that Goldberg “hurt everybody he worked with.”. Goldberg spoke on Hart’s ongoing public criticism...
PWMania
Triple H Bringing Back More Former WWE Stars
A number of changes have already been made, and numerous former WWE stars have returned to the company. Triple H’s tenure as head of WWE creative is already in full swing. Wrestlers who were recruited and used in NXT under Triple H’s direction, Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis, Karrion Kross, and Scarlett, have all made retorts in recent weeks. Internal discussions about bringing back other names have also taken place.
wrestlinginc.com
Rey Mysterio Teases Passing On His Mask To Another WWE Star
Rey Mysterio recently celebrated his 20-year anniversary in WWE on the July 25th edition of "Monday Night Raw." For those 20 years, and even prior to that, Mysterio had been the underdog of many fights he went into, as he — billed only at 5'6" — is smaller than the typical WWE wrestler. His height would not deter him, however, as the luchador would go on to find massive success in WWE, becoming Grand Slam Champion for the company in 2019 following his United States Championship win.
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey Makes Return on WWE Smackdown, Pays ‘Fine’ For SummerSlam Attack
Ronda Rousey is back on WWE after her post-SummerSlam “suspension,” paying her fine with a big bag of money. Rousey appeared on Friday night’s episode with the big of money in the ring, dumping it out to pay her “fine” for the attack on a WWE official after he missed Liv Morgan tap out in their match and counted a pin on Rousey.
WWE is reportedly heading in an entirely new direction after disgraced ex-CEO Vince McMahon's retirement
If the WWE stopped being a sports entertainment brand it would be the most significant, industry-shattering change in decades.
stillrealtous.com
Goldberg Reveals His Original Ring Name
Goldberg is a name that’s known to millions of wrestling fans all over the world and it didn’t take long for Bill Goldberg to become one of the top stars in the company after he started appearing on WCW programming. Things have certainly turned out alright for Goldberg,...
wrestlingrumors.net
Go Your Own Ways: WWE Seems To Have Split Up A Longstanding Tag Team
They’re done. WWE has been around for a long time and there are certain things that they have focused on over the years. Tag team wrestling is not one of those things that gets a lot of attention, as the company has a history of splitting teams up before they have a chance to do very much. That seems to be the case again, as WWE appears to have split up another tag team.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Star Reverts Back To Former Ring Name And Past Look
AEW fans have likely missed chanting "Cero Miedo" ever since the former Penta El Cero Miedo tapped into his darker persona, introducing the Penta Oscuro character earlier this year. The gimmick change was a result of Malakai Black spraying his dreaded "Black Mist" onto Penta during a tag team match pitting Black and his House of Black stablemate, Brody King, against the Lucha Brothers on February 2. In subsequent weeks, vignettes aired of Penta traveling to a graveyard and extracting a darker lucha mask from a burial pit. Eventually, on the February 23 episode of "AEW Dynamite," Penta would step out carrying a shovel and donning a black hood with a full black ring attire, a callback to his Lucha Underground gimmick, Pentagon Dark, after which he and PAC defeated The House of Black in a grudge match.
411mania.com
Various News: Chris Dickinson Issues Statement on Defamation Lawsuit, Pro Wrestling Talk Radio Host Larry Katz Passes Away
– As previously reported, Chris Dickinson (aka Chris Torre) has filed a defamation lawsuit against former girlfriends Christina Kardooni (Christina Von Eerie) and McKaila Coulter, who accused Dickinson of mentally and physically abusing them during their respective relationships. Dickinson issued a statement on his Twitter account yesterday explaining his lawsuit, which you can see below:
wrestlinginc.com
Bret Hart Reacts To The 'Sad' News That Vince McMahon Resigned From WWE
After being in charge of the company for 40 years, Vince McMahon officially resigned from WWE in all capacities on July 22nd, 2022. The former CEO announced his retirement via Twitter, having stepped down from his positions as CEO and chairman of the board the month before, with daughter Stephanie McMahon taking over as interim CEO and chairwoman. On the day of McMahon's retirement, Stephanie would find herself in a more permanent role, becoming official co-CEO alongside WWE President Nick Khan. Meanwhile, her husband, Triple H, took over the head of creative title from McMahon and the role of EVP of Talent Relations from John Laurinaitis, who was quietly let go this past week. The termination of Laurinaitis' contract and the retirement of McMahon came following allegations that McMahon had used company money to pay off multiple women over past two decades to keep them quiet regarding sexual misconduct and abuse on the part of but McMahon and Laurinaitis — the reported total amount of hush money as so far totaled $19.6 million dollars, with investigations still ongoing.
