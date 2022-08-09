[PRESS RELEASE – Los Angeles, USA, 26th July 2022]. Alex Barkaloff, a founding member of X.LA Foundation, has shared his vision for onboarding billions to web3. At the recent CogX festival for CEOs, technology leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors, Barkaloff proposed how web3 must evolve to meet the needs of internet users the world over. He also detailed the role X.LA Foundation will play in allowing content creators to leverage their IP so that they can profitably participate in the metaverse economy which will be enmeshed in this new internet standard.

