Crown Media Family Networks Rebrands as Hallmark Media
Crown Media Family Networks will rebrand to Hallmark Media in order to more closely align itself with the name associated with its legacy brand parent, Hallmark Cards. Crown Media’s president & CEO, Wonya Lucas, and executive vice president of programming, Lisa Hamilton Daly, confirmed the change during the Television Critics Association summer press tour. They added that the rebranding will tie in with the company’s evolution of programming content, including brand extensions like the Black-led Mahogany, partnerships with its subsidiary Crayola, new storytelling formats and expanded on- and off-screen diversity.
TechCrunch
Black Founders Matter ousts Black founder, morphs into BFM Fund
What began in 2018 as an apparel company aimed at raising awareness of the dearth of capital allocated to Black founders eventually morphed into a fund and a pledge to nudge venture capitalists toward investments in BIPOC women founders. On May 31, days before the story about the pledge was...
Joan Amble Joins Board of Directors of Spire Global, Inc.
VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services today announced that it has appointed Joan Amble to the Company’s board of directors. In her role, Ms. Amble will work with Spire’s leadership team to implement best practices as the business continues to quickly scale. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005035/en/ Joan Amble (Photo: Business Wire)
Condeco Wins Bronze in 2022 Stevie® Awards for Great Employers
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- Condeco, the global leader in workspace scheduling software, today announced it is the proud recipient of a Bronze Stevie ® Award for Most Innovative Deployment of HR Technology in the 2022 Stevie ® Awards for Great Employers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005169/en/ Condeco recognized as winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award for Most Innovative Deployment of HR Technology in the 2022 Stevie® Awards for Great Employers (Photo: Business Wire)
cryptopotato.com
X.LA’s Alex Barkaloff Reveals Vision to Bring Billions to Web3
[PRESS RELEASE – Los Angeles, USA, 26th July 2022]. Alex Barkaloff, a founding member of X.LA Foundation, has shared his vision for onboarding billions to web3. At the recent CogX festival for CEOs, technology leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors, Barkaloff proposed how web3 must evolve to meet the needs of internet users the world over. He also detailed the role X.LA Foundation will play in allowing content creators to leverage their IP so that they can profitably participate in the metaverse economy which will be enmeshed in this new internet standard.
3printr.com
Ex-GE executive Dale Baker becomes president of the Americas region for Nano Dimension
Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM), a supplier of Additively Manufactured Electronics (“AME”) and multi-dimensional metal & ceramic Additive Manufacturing 3D printers, announced that Dale Baker will join the Company as President of Nano Dimension – Americas, where he will head the expansion of Nano Dimension’s U.S. operations as well as lead worldwide sales activity and execute on the Company’s current organic and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) growth strategy.
Duncan Stubbs Grows Team with New Partner Ben Browder
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Duncan Stubbs, the national litigation firm, today announced that Ben Browder, former Hunton Andrews Kurth partner, joined the firm’s national plaintiff practice. Browder comes to Duncan Stubbs with experience advising a broad spectrum of clients with plans to focus on legal operations and financing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005266/en/ Duncan Stubbs Grows Team with New Partner Ben Browder (Photo: Business Wire)
