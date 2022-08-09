ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Amy Lee reveals the best song to get someone into Evanescence

By Merlin Alderslade
Louder
Louder
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EDxi2_0hAbu5SH00

Amy Lee has revealed the Evanescence song she thinks would be the best choice to introduce someone to the band for the very first time. The singer-songwriter, who founded Evanescence in 1995 and led them to worldwide fame via international smash debut album Fallen in 2003, revealed her choice to Revolver , and didn't got for an obvious pick like Bring Me To Life or Going Under . Rather, she's gone for a more modern Evanescence cut.

"It wouldn't be from the first album," she explains. "I feel like we got better after that. I know it seems weird to pick something off our new album [last year's The Bitter Truth ], but I think I would. I think it'd probably be maybe the first track off the new album, Broken Pieces Shine . I feel like that encapsulates something thematically and lyrically that is very us. There's something about being the different ones, about being the broken ones, about being the people who have been through something. Those are our people."

"And I think it's a great song musically, as well," she adds. "The way that it kicks in, I put a lot of thought into that intro. Like, this is gonna be us coming back with our first music that's the rock stuff, first all-original album since 2011 — we need to come back with who we are."

Evanescence will finally undertake their much-delayed co-headline tour with Within Temptation across Europe later this year, with Amy et al also due to hit the States for an upcoming run with Korn starting later this month.

Evanescence and Korn tour 2022 dates

Aug 16: Denver Ball Arena, CO
Aug 18: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre , MO
Aug 20: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL
Aug 21: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI
Aug 23: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH
Aug 24: Noblesville Ruoff Music Center, IN
Aug 26: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA
Aug 27: Camden Waterfront Music Pavilion, NJ
Aug 28: Wantagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, NY
Aug 31: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC
Sep 01: Pelham Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, AL
Sep 04: Houston The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX
Sep 06: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX
Sep 09: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT
Sep 10: Nampa Ford Idaho Center, ID
Sep 13: Spokane Spokane Arena, WA
Sep 15: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA
Sep 16: Ridgefield RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater, WA

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

7 of the Best Disco Songs of the ’70s

The Father of Disco, composer/producer Giorgio Moroder, once said, “Disco is music for dancing, and people will always want to dance.” We’ve been dancing to disco music ever since. To properly capture the spirit of disco, we’ve found seven of the best disco tracks from the decade where it first peaked—the 1970s.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Lee
The List

Anne Heche Had An Unexpected Interaction In The Moments Leading Up To Her Accident

It seemed that weeks, days, and even hours before Anne Heche was involved in a heartbreaking accident that is expected to end her life, the actor was in good spirits. Per People, Heche is currently in critical condition after crashing her Mini Cooper into a home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Mar Vista and sustaining a severe brain injury. Initially, it was reported that Heche's condition was stable, but, unfortunately, her health took a turn for the worse as it was announced that the "Volcano" actor was instead in critical condition.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Left Little To The Imagination In A Neon Green Bodysuit At Hard Summer Festival

If anyone's having a Hot Girl Summer, it's Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston rapper has been on a roll as of late, taking the stage at venues all across Europe and North America, from Glastonbury to Lollapalooza. Most recently, though, the 27-year-old nabbed a headlining slot for this year's HARD Summer Festival in San Bernardino, CA on Friday (July 29) evening.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
thebrag.com

Beyoncé shows she’s a timeless baddie in new art for ‘Renaissance’

New art has just come out for Beyoncé’s upcoming Renaissance album and the musician is looking pensive and powerful in it. New art has just come out for Beyoncé’s upcoming album Renaissance, featuring the musician in various poses. The photoshoot seems to serve as promotion for the album as well as being art in itself.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Blossom Music Center#Jones Beach Theater
BGR.com

29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch

We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Post Malone Is Offering $100,000 USD to Someone Who Can Beat Him in 'Magic: The Gathering'

Post Malone is ready to shell out a $100,000 USD cash reward to anybody who can beat him in a one-on-one match of Magic: The Gathering. The gaming enthusiast, who previously announced a partnership with Magic: The Gathering, is set to select one lucky player via a Whatnot livestream on August 4 and is open to everyone; if the player chosen is not familiar with the game, Whatnot will enlist the help of expert Reid Duke to train the player for the match against Posty. The match will take place on August 11, with viewers all over the world able to tune into the live play-by-play narrated by Josh and Jimmy of The Command Zone on the Whatnot app.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Harper's Bazaar

Demi Moore Glows in a Plunging White Swimsuit: I Feel "More Alive" Than Ever

Demi Moore feels and looks incredible as ever ahead of her 60th birthday. This week, the Striptease star shared a series of stunning photos of her relaxing in her pool in a plunging white one-piece swimsuit from her Andie Swim collaboration. The nearly backless piece features a triangle cutout at the bust and thin straps that fasten at the back.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

How Many People Died at Woodstock ’99?

Netflix’s new three-part docuseries, Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99, remembers the chaos that ensued at the attempted revival of the 1969 Woodstock music festival. Instead of the festival’s original promise of peace and love, the 1999 rendition resulted in riots, arson, and death. Nearly 400,000 people attended Woodstock ’99, which was just about 100 miles from the original site, to see bands ranging from Metallica and Aerosmith to the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Limp Bizkit. HOW MANY PEOPLE DIED AT WOODSTOCK ’99? However, it didn’t take long before it all went downhill. A heat wave with little water, poor organization, sexual assault, and an...
TV & VIDEOS
Louder

Louder

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
588K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy