kwhi.com
BURLESON COUNTY GRASSFIRE CAUSES DAMAGE
Firefighters in Burleson County battled a large grassfire on Friday afternoon that caused a lot of destruction. The Snook, Beaver Creek, and Somerville Volunteer Fire Departments were dispatched to the 700 block of North Berry Ridge around 4:15pm. Two structures and three outbuildings were lost in the fire. However, there...
KBTX.com
Police: Bryan parents arrested for putting children in “hazardous and deplorable living conditions.”
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While investigating a SWAT call in the 1600 block of Hollowhill Drive Friday, Bryan police say they discovered multiple children living in hazardous and deplorable conditions. According to arrest affidavits obtained by KBTX, Gregory and Jennie Page were arrested on Aug. 12 and charged with four...
WacoTrib.com
Waco family of three dies in fiery wreck with tractor-trailer
A Waco family of three died Tuesday in a fiery wreck south of Rosebud after the driver swerved out of his lane on U.S. Highway 77 and hit a tractor-trailer, authorities said. The family was driving north around 2:10 p.m. when their 2005 Toyota Corolla struck a southbound 2021 Freightliner and became engulfed in flames, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a statement. The wreck occurred near the unincorporated community of Burlington near the Milam-Falls County line.
fox44news.com
Crash in Falls County kills three people
Falls County, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas DPS Troopers say a crash involving a tractor trailer and a car ended with three people dead in Falls county. It happened on US 77, near Burlington, around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators say a 2005 Toyota Corolla driven by 24-year-old Raul Julian...
News Channel 25
Motorcyclist found dead on road after late-night crash: Bryan police
BRYAN, Texas — A motorcyclist was found dead after a single-vehicle crash late Wednesday night, police said. Around 10 p.m. that night, officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Towering Oaks Drive on reports of a crash involving a motorcycle, according to the Bryan Police Department. Police said...
Police identify Temple Lake Park drowning victim
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police have now identified the man who drowned in Temple Lake park Monday as 21-year-old Jared Gomez. Police received a call around 10:30 a.m. after getting reports that Gomez had gone underwater and not resurfaced. Several people tried to go in after him but were not able to save him.
News Channel 25
Car engulfed in flames spotted on Highway 6 heading into College Station: Witness
BRYAN, Texas — A car engulfed in flames was spotted this morning on Highway 6 heading into College Station, according to a witness. Around 8:50 a.m. Wednesday, a viewer submitted this photo to our station, confirming the incident. EMS was reportedly seen responding to the scene. No further details...
San Antonio Current
Texas police department under fire after officer posts selfie with Kyle Rittenhouse
The police department of a small town east of Austin is catching online criticism after sharing a photo of one of its officers posing with Kyle Rittenhouse on Facebook. The Thrall police department posted the selfie of an unnamed officer and Rittenhouse on Thursday, as first reported by the Express-News. "Make those stops, you never know who you might meet," the caption said. "Today it was Kyle Rittenhouse, welcome to Texas"
KBTX.com
School supplies stolen from teacher’s front porch
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A teacher in College Station had a setback right as the school year is about to begin. While she was working in her classroom Wednesday night, the school supplies she ordered online and delivered to her home were stolen from her front porch. The video...
KWTX
One injured in early morning shooting incident
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Temple are investigating a shooting that left one man injured. Around 1:32 a.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of E. Ave. K. Upon arrival, they found shell casings, and were notified about a man with gunshot wounds, who was being treated at Baylor Scott and White Hospital. We’re told his injuries are life-threatening.
kwhi.com
POSSIBLE HOSTAGE SITUATION NEAR BLINN-BRYAN CAMPUS RESOLVED
The Blinn College District gave an “all clear” notice at 10:30 a.m. after issuing an alert at 9 a.m. The situation occurred at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Hollow Hill Drive. Bryan police say the call was “unsubstantiated”, and that officers will be investigating the...
KBTX.com
The City of Bryan hosts back-to-school Skate Jam
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -More than a hundred people gathered at Williamson Skate Park to ring in the new school year with the 2nd annual back-to-school Skate Jam. Along with showing off skateboarding and BMX skills at the skate park, people enjoyed raffle prizes, free pizza and entertainment. David Parks with...
KBTX.com
Bryan Police: Hostage situation call ‘unsubstantiated’
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police say the call for a possible hostage situation that came in Friday morning is unsubstantiated. Shortly before 8:30 a.m., police received a call from someone claiming to have hostages in an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Hollowhill Drive, near the Blinn Bryan Campus. In addition to Bryan police, their tactical response team, hostage negotiation team and multiple surrounding agencies responded to the call.
KBTX.com
Highway 6 is open following closure for fiber optic line repair
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - 7:50 p.m. update - The highway is now back open. 6:30 p.m. update: Bryan police say they will close all of Highway 6 near Tabor Road for a fiber optic line repair. Traffic will be diverted to the frontage road in both directions. Please use alternate routes if possible.
kwhi.com
ONE DEAD IN THREE-VEHICLE CRASH INVOLVING 18-WHEELER NEAR NAVASOTA
One person was killed in a three-vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler Wednesday afternoon in Grimes County. The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. on Highway 105 at County Road 417, east of Navasota. According to DPS reports, a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup driving westbound was stopped for vehicles turning onto...
wtaw.com
Texas A&M Health Science Center Closed Due To A Call Of A Suspicious Package
A Wednesday noon hour call to Texas A&M police (UPD) reporting a suspicious package in a laboratory on the second floor of a health science center (HSC) building led to an evacuation and inspection of all four HSC buildings. UPD Lt. Bobby Richardson said the all clear was given at...
KBTX.com
Rainfall (yes, rainfall!) Update: Brazos Valley totals following Wednesday storms
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Widespread rain and storms pushed across the Brazos Valley Wednesday, leaving behind uneven rainfall totals from one side of the area to the other. While Coulter Field officially picked up 0.48″ on the north side of Bryan, Easterwood Airport (the official recording site for BCS) only managed to record a trace of rain, meaning no measurable rainfall will go down in the books for the day in town.
KBTX.com
Bryan churches send blessings to BISD
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ahead of the fast approaching school year, two churches in Bryan blessed Bryan ISD. The St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church Endowment Committee gave each teacher at Neal Elementary a $100 gift card. First United Methodist Church served a hot taco meal for Fannin Elementary staff.
KBTX.com
Free Music Friday: Joey McGee
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Joey McGee joined First News at Four as the Free Music Friday guest on August 12. The singer-songwriter makes music infused with the energy of his home town New Orleans, informed by his days of working and living in Pittsburgh and inspired by the Brazos Valley experiences of his current home in Bryan, Texas. Influences from his time spent in San Antonio also contribute to his appealing sound: an original mix of soul, country, blues, and rock that fits well in the American folk-roots tradition.
Navasota Examiner
Motorcyclist killed in collision
A 31-year-old Navasota man lost his life Saturday night, Aug. 6, when his motorcycle collided with an 18-wheeler. Navasota Interim Police Chief Mike Mize stated at approximately 8:30 p.m., Navasota Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to a major crash on Farm-to-Market Road 379 near Minnie Street. The investigation determined an 18-wheeler was stopped in the northbound lane of FM 379 waiting to turn onto Grace Street. A motorcycle, driven by Isaac Barrera, was traveling northbound and struck the rear of the 18-wheeler causing the bike to leave the roadway. Barrera was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the 18-wheeler and the passenger were not injured. Th responding Justice of the Peace officer requested an autopsy on Barrera.
