Jets OT Mekhi Becton Out For Season; Trade For Falcons Lineman Kaleb McGary?

By Jeremy Brener
 4 days ago

McGary is entering the final year of his contract with the Falcons.

The New York Jets suffered a massive blow Tuesday when head coach Robert Saleh announced that offensive tackle Mekhi Becton would miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

According to NFL Network , Becton suffered a kneecap fracture to his surgically-repaired knee and will need surgery.

"We love Mekhi," Jets coach Robert Saleh said. "We appreciate everything he's done. His ride is not over. His story is not over."

For Becton, it's the second major injury in as many years. He played just one game for the Jets last season.

As heartbreaking it is to see the 2020 first-round pick have a second straight season cut far too short due to injury, the Jets must find a replacement.

The team signed free agent Caleb Benenoch Monday afternoon and hosted former Pro Bowl tackle Duane Brown last weekend, but maybe there's an option on the trade market that the Atlanta Falcons can help out with.

Kaleb McGary, a 2019 first-round pick, is in the final year of his rookie contract. After Atlanta declined his fifth-year option, McGary will enter free agency at season's end. As a one-year replacement, there are certainly worse options than McGary.

The Falcons also have shown their unwillingness to commit to McGary long term, so this option gives Atlanta a chance to divorce a little earlier.

McGary has seen majority of the first-team reps at right tackle during training camp, but he hasn't made enough strides to solidify his spot on the offensive line moving forward yet.

The Falcons also signed Germain Ifedi from the Chicago Bears this offseason, who could slide into McGary's spot at right tackle if he's traded.

Ultimately, the Falcons must look into every nook and cranny imaginable to try and improve the roster this year and in the future, and this could be one of those that helps both sides.

