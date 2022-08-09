Read full article on original website
Related
Can You Turn Off the Radio in Two Point Campus?
If you like to play games with a little less noise, you might be wondering if you can turn off the radio in Two Point Campus.
How to Rename Characters and Rooms in Two Point Campus
Two Point Campus offers players a number of customization features. Here's how to rename rooms and characters.
Will Two Point Campus Have DLC?
Two Point Campus might have only just released, but fans might be looking ahead to what the developers might have in store.
Valorant 2022 Agent Release Schedule: What to Expect
Agent 21 is expected to join the Valorant roster when Episode 5 Act 2 launches around August 24 2022. Riot has not officially announced the update, but we can expect Riot to release a trailer when Agent 21 makes their official debut.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is Tower of Fantasy on Xbox?
Want to play Tower of Fantasy on Xbox? Unfortunately, there's no indication of an Xbox release on the horizon.
How to Unlock Curses in Cult of the Lamb
A detailed guide on how to unlock curses in Cult of the Lamb
How to Delete a Character in Tower of Fantasy
Here's a breakdown of how to delete your character in Tower of Fantasy.
Which Server Should You Play on in Tower of Fantasy?
Here's a breakdown of which server you should play on in Tower of Fantasy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How to Unlock Big Trouser in Vampire Survivors
Vampire Survivors players might be wondering how to unlock Big Trouser
Zellsis Exposes 'Game-Breaking' Anti-Flash Valorant Bug
Sentinels Valorant pro Jordan "Zellsis" Montemurro has exposed an in-game bug that seemingly allows players to be immune to flashes at all times.
Apex Legends Season 14 Origin Verifying Game Files Loop: How to Fix
The Apex Legends: Hunted patch just dropped and, unfortunately, it appears the Origin launcher seems to be causing issues for those on PC trying to update their games. Within moments of its release, Respawn Entertainment did tweet that it was investigating the issue, and soon followed it up by mentioning that it was starting to be resolved.
Vampire Survivors Patch 0.10.0 Explained
Vampire Survivors has now received its 0.10.0 patch
How to Play With Friends in Tower of Fantasy
Wondering how to play with friends online in Tower of Fantasy? Here's what you need to know.
Tower of Fantasy Download Size Listed
The download size, and how to preload, Tower of Fantasy on PC and Mobile.
Rebecca Chambers Perks Revealed in Dead by Daylight 6.2.0 PTB
Here are the Rebecca Chambers Perks revealed in Dead by Daylight 6.2.0 PTB
When Do Tower of Fantasy Servers Open?
The date and time for when Tower of Fantasy servers go live globally.
How to Unlock Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 Skins
The Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 is very well underway, inviting players to collect 10 total featured skins before it ends Aug. 30. Just as with the Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 events, Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 is part of Blizzard's plans to fill the gap of the Archives, standard Anniversary and Summer Games events not returning this year while the devs continue to work on Overwatch 2. Here's a breakdown of how to unlock all of the Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 skins.
Valorant 'Reaver, EP 5' Bundle: Skins, Prices, Release Date
Here's a breakdown of the second Reaver set coming soon to Valorant in Episode 5 Act 1.
Tower of Fantasy Discord Nitro Special Gift Pack, One-Month Trial: How to Claim
Here's a breakdown of how to claim the Tower of Fantasy Discord Nitro special gift pack, as well as the Discord Nitro one-month trial.
Apex Legends Tops 510,000 in All-Time Steam Concurrent Player Count Peak
Less than 24 hours removed from the launch of its 14th season, Apex Legends broke its personal all-time highest concurrent player count record on Steam once again. After initially being released on PlayStation, Xbox and PC (via Origin) on Feb. 4, 2019, and coming to Steam on Nov. 4, 2020, Apex Legends continues to climb the ranks as one of the most popular titles of all time.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
211K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0