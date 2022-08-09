Read full article on original website
Related
Is Tower of Fantasy on Xbox?
Want to play Tower of Fantasy on Xbox? Unfortunately, there's no indication of an Xbox release on the horizon.
Vampire Survivors Patch 0.10.0 Explained
Vampire Survivors has now received its 0.10.0 patch
Apex Legends Season 14 Origin Verifying Game Files Loop: How to Fix
The Apex Legends: Hunted patch just dropped and, unfortunately, it appears the Origin launcher seems to be causing issues for those on PC trying to update their games. Within moments of its release, Respawn Entertainment did tweet that it was investigating the issue, and soon followed it up by mentioning that it was starting to be resolved.
Is Cult of the Lamb on Switch?
Adorable, yet disturbing, roguelike Cult of the Lamb has finally launched — but is it on Nintendo Switch?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hordes of Resident Evil Games on Sale for Limited Time
A new charity sale is offering up a bundle of Resident Evil games for almost a tenth of the price. Here's what you need to know.
Can You Switch Servers in Tower of Fantasy?
Is it possible to switch servers in Tower of Fantasy? Here's what you need to know.
Weird Apex Bug is Giving Legends the Wrong Abilities
Clips have surfaced of a new Apex Legend bug where Legends have been stuck with the wrong abilites. Yesterday, Apex Legends launched its latest Season, Hunted. As with most season launches, new content has been rolled out including brand new Legend Vantage. While a season launch should be a cause for celebration, a strange new bug has been leaving players feeling confused.
How to Unlock Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 Skins
The Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 is very well underway, inviting players to collect 10 total featured skins before it ends Aug. 30. Just as with the Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 events, Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 is part of Blizzard's plans to fill the gap of the Archives, standard Anniversary and Summer Games events not returning this year while the devs continue to work on Overwatch 2. Here's a breakdown of how to unlock all of the Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 skins.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dead by Daylight 6.2.0 PTB Streamer Additions Listed
Developers of Dead by Daylight have added new streamer options to the latest iteration (6.2.0) of their Public Test Build server. Dead by Daylight is described
Can You Change Your Character's Gender in Tower of Fantasy?
Is it possible to change the gender of your character in Tower of Fantasy? Here's what we know.
Will Cult of the Lamb Have DLC?
Cult of the Lamb might be fresh off the altar, but some players will be wondering if there are any plans for DLC.
Tower of Fantasy Download Size Listed
The download size, and how to preload, Tower of Fantasy on PC and Mobile.
Ada Wong Perks Revealed in Dead by Daylight 6.2.0 PTB
Here are the Ada Wong Perks that were revealed in Dead by Daylight 6.2.0 PTB
Canceled Black Ops 4 'Career' Campaign Mode Details Seemingly Leaked
A massive Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 leak has made its way to Reddit, seemingly revealing all there is to know about Treyarch's notoriously canceled campaign mode from 2018. From mission design to combat, progression, and narrative, details about the scrapped experience — which remains the only instance in the mainline series to this day — appears to have been aired out for all those curious.
How to Play Attack on Titan Fan-Made Game
Developing a game can take years of work from a lot of people. There are so many different areas you must think of especially when it comes to multiplayer games.
Will Two Point Campus Have DLC?
Two Point Campus might have only just released, but fans might be looking ahead to what the developers might have in store.
IceManIsaac Exposes 'Glitched' Warzone Sniper That One-Shots Chests
IceManIsaac showcased how the Vanguard Type 99 is perhaps the weapon that all players should be giving a try in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded as soon as possible.
How to Unlock Big Trouser in Vampire Survivors
Vampire Survivors players might be wondering how to unlock Big Trouser
Overwatch Tank Tier List: August 2022
Here is our Tank Tier List for August 2022. Use this list the next time you play Overwatch to ensure you choose the best hero for your team. This month we do not see a lot of changes from the previous Tank Tier List for July 2022, but here is a refresher!
Legends Crypto and Wattson Unlikely to Receive Complete Reworks
Season 14 of Apex Legends has just arrived and we are still in the process of determining what the meta is. One of the most popular Legends, Valkyrie, just received a nerf but according to some of the game's top players she's still a viable choice. But what about other...
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
211K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0