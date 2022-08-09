ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apex Legends Season 14 Origin Verifying Game Files Loop: How to Fix

The Apex Legends: Hunted patch just dropped and, unfortunately, it appears the Origin launcher seems to be causing issues for those on PC trying to update their games. Within moments of its release, Respawn Entertainment did tweet that it was investigating the issue, and soon followed it up by mentioning that it was starting to be resolved.
Weird Apex Bug is Giving Legends the Wrong Abilities

Clips have surfaced of a new Apex Legend bug where Legends have been stuck with the wrong abilites. Yesterday, Apex Legends launched its latest Season, Hunted. As with most season launches, new content has been rolled out including brand new Legend Vantage. While a season launch should be a cause for celebration, a strange new bug has been leaving players feeling confused.
How to Unlock Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 Skins

The Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 is very well underway, inviting players to collect 10 total featured skins before it ends Aug. 30. Just as with the Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 events, Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 is part of Blizzard's plans to fill the gap of the Archives, standard Anniversary and Summer Games events not returning this year while the devs continue to work on Overwatch 2. Here's a breakdown of how to unlock all of the Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 skins.
Canceled Black Ops 4 'Career' Campaign Mode Details Seemingly Leaked

A massive Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 leak has made its way to Reddit, seemingly revealing all there is to know about Treyarch's notoriously canceled campaign mode from 2018. From mission design to combat, progression, and narrative, details about the scrapped experience — which remains the only instance in the mainline series to this day — appears to have been aired out for all those curious.
Overwatch Tank Tier List: August 2022

Here is our Tank Tier List for August 2022. Use this list the next time you play Overwatch to ensure you choose the best hero for your team. This month we do not see a lot of changes from the previous Tank Tier List for July 2022, but here is a refresher!
