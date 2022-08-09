ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United Have Now Stepped Up Their Interest In PSV Winger Cody Gakpo

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eYX9U_0hAbqF3S00

Manchester United are pushing to sign attacking reinforcements this summer and have been linked with a player that Erik Ten Hag will be familiar with from his time in the Eredivise, PSV winger Cody Gakpo.

Manchester United are pushing to sign attacking reinforcements this summer and have been linked with a player that Erik Ten Hag will be familiar with from his time in the Eredivise, PSV winger Cody Gakpo.

Links have started to emerge in the past few days linking Gakpo with a possible move to Old Trafford before the closure of this summers transfer window.

The Dutch winger is an emerging and upcoming talent that has been on the radar of a number of clubs for the past few seasons.

The 23 year old right footed left winger has shown an impressive glimpse of quality at PSV and has attracted United’s interest.

IMAGO / ANP

However, Gakpo is listed to be able to play in a number of positions, from left winger to right winger as well as centrally as a centre forward.

With that in mind, Gakpo could be a perfect addition for United and one for the future to integrate from early on.

According to a new report from Jonthan Shrager;

“Gakpo is on Manchester United’s list, and that whilst happy at PSV, Cody is open to the right move. Manchester United have now stepped up their interest, but the player’s representation anticipate interest from a number of clubs, esp if he shines vs Monaco today.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Bailly
Person
Axel Tuanzebe
Person
Gary Neville
Person
Eric Striker
Person
Cody Gakpo
BBC

Will Gomez be 'last piece of the jigsaw'?

The Athletic's David Ornstein has said Manchester City are close to signing Anderlecht's Sergio Gomez, but has queried whether the 21-year-old Spanish left-back would be a starter for the Premier League side. "They got out of the blocks really quickly. The one position they are still looking to fill is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chelsea#Eredivise#Old Trafford#Dutch#Imago Anp However#Glaze
BBC

Transfer news: Rabiot deal stalls over wage demands

Manchester United's £15m move for Juventus' France midfielder Adrien Rabiot has stalled over the 27-year-old's wage demands. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Mirror), external. United have not given up on signing Frenkie De Jong and are confident he will move to Old Trafford once they resolve the issue of the players' deferred wages with Barcelona. (90min), external.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
355K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy