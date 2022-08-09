ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Season 14 Origin Verifying Game Files Loop: How to Fix

The Apex Legends: Hunted patch just dropped and, unfortunately, it appears the Origin launcher seems to be causing issues for those on PC trying to update their games. Within moments of its release, Respawn Entertainment did tweet that it was investigating the issue, and soon followed it up by mentioning that it was starting to be resolved.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
DBLTAP

New World Update 1.6.2 Explained

New World Updates were posted on August 9 which focus on the new introduction to expeditions and notable fixes for the world experience. The New World Update 1.6.2 will begin at 11 p.m. PST on August 9.
DBLTAP

How to Unlock Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 Skins

The Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 is very well underway, inviting players to collect 10 total featured skins before it ends Aug. 30. Just as with the Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 events, Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 is part of Blizzard's plans to fill the gap of the Archives, standard Anniversary and Summer Games events not returning this year while the devs continue to work on Overwatch 2. Here's a breakdown of how to unlock all of the Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 skins.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Weird Apex Bug is Giving Legends the Wrong Abilities

Clips have surfaced of a new Apex Legend bug where Legends have been stuck with the wrong abilites. Yesterday, Apex Legends launched its latest Season, Hunted. As with most season launches, new content has been rolled out including brand new Legend Vantage. While a season launch should be a cause for celebration, a strange new bug has been leaving players feeling confused.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Genshin Impact
DBLTAP

Strike Paladin Lucian Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get

Strike Paladin Lucian was revealed as one of five new Steel Valkyrie skins coming to League of Legends. Lucian, Camille, Nasus and Janna are receiving Steel Valkyrie skins with the latter receiving a Prestige Edition skin. Strike Paladin Lucian draws comparisons to other popular skin lines in League of Legends like PROJECT and Pulsefire.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
211K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy