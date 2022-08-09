Read full article on original website
Can You Change Your Character's Gender in Tower of Fantasy?
Is it possible to change the gender of your character in Tower of Fantasy? Here's what we know.
Can You Switch Servers in Tower of Fantasy?
Is it possible to switch servers in Tower of Fantasy? Here's what you need to know.
Apex Legends Season 14 Origin Verifying Game Files Loop: How to Fix
The Apex Legends: Hunted patch just dropped and, unfortunately, it appears the Origin launcher seems to be causing issues for those on PC trying to update their games. Within moments of its release, Respawn Entertainment did tweet that it was investigating the issue, and soon followed it up by mentioning that it was starting to be resolved.
Is Tower of Fantasy on Xbox?
Want to play Tower of Fantasy on Xbox? Unfortunately, there's no indication of an Xbox release on the horizon.
New World Update 1.6.2 Explained
New World Updates were posted on August 9 which focus on the new introduction to expeditions and notable fixes for the world experience. The New World Update 1.6.2 will begin at 11 p.m. PST on August 9.
How to Unlock Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 Skins
The Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 is very well underway, inviting players to collect 10 total featured skins before it ends Aug. 30. Just as with the Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 events, Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 is part of Blizzard's plans to fill the gap of the Archives, standard Anniversary and Summer Games events not returning this year while the devs continue to work on Overwatch 2. Here's a breakdown of how to unlock all of the Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 skins.
Weird Apex Bug is Giving Legends the Wrong Abilities
Clips have surfaced of a new Apex Legend bug where Legends have been stuck with the wrong abilites. Yesterday, Apex Legends launched its latest Season, Hunted. As with most season launches, new content has been rolled out including brand new Legend Vantage. While a season launch should be a cause for celebration, a strange new bug has been leaving players feeling confused.
NICKMERCS Claims That Despite Nerf, Valkyrie is Still a Part of the Meta
Season 14 of Apex Legends was released Tuesday and along with it came some must-needed adjustments. These changes may not have completely changed the current meta, but instead added balance. It was no question that Valkyrie was one of the most commonly picked legends in the game. Almost every squad...
Vampire Survivors Patch 0.10.0 Explained
Vampire Survivors has now received its 0.10.0 patch
Ada Wong Perks Revealed in Dead by Daylight 6.2.0 PTB
Here are the Ada Wong Perks that were revealed in Dead by Daylight 6.2.0 PTB
How to Unlock Big Trouser in Vampire Survivors
Vampire Survivors players might be wondering how to unlock Big Trouser
How to Play With Friends in Tower of Fantasy
Wondering how to play with friends online in Tower of Fantasy? Here's what you need to know.
Is Cult of the Lamb on Switch?
Adorable, yet disturbing, roguelike Cult of the Lamb has finally launched — but is it on Nintendo Switch?
Will Cult of the Lamb Have DLC?
Cult of the Lamb might be fresh off the altar, but some players will be wondering if there are any plans for DLC.
How to Unlock Curses in Cult of the Lamb
A detailed guide on how to unlock curses in Cult of the Lamb
How to Change Appearance in Tower of Fantasy
Want to change your character's appearance in Tower of Fantasy? Here's how.
How to Delete a Character in Tower of Fantasy
Here's a breakdown of how to delete your character in Tower of Fantasy.
Gotham Knights Red Hood Character Trailer Revealed
Gotham Knights Red Hoot character revealed in Twitter Character Trailer.
Strike Paladin Lucian Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get
Strike Paladin Lucian was revealed as one of five new Steel Valkyrie skins coming to League of Legends. Lucian, Camille, Nasus and Janna are receiving Steel Valkyrie skins with the latter receiving a Prestige Edition skin. Strike Paladin Lucian draws comparisons to other popular skin lines in League of Legends like PROJECT and Pulsefire.
Zellsis Exposes 'Game-Breaking' Anti-Flash Valorant Bug
Sentinels Valorant pro Jordan "Zellsis" Montemurro has exposed an in-game bug that seemingly allows players to be immune to flashes at all times.
