Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Panthers: Sam Darnold’s fate is sealed, and he knows it
The roster of the Carolina Panthers includes the first and third overall picks in the 2018 NFL Draft and both are quarterbacks. That is, at least for now. It was an odd dynamic to begin with. A year ago, the Carolina Panthers traded for quarterback Sam Darnold. The franchise acquired the third-overall pick from the New York Jets for a sixth-round pick in 2021 and second- and fourth-round selections in April.
Insider: Gap between Steelers' Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph 'isn't that great'
Free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky began the week atop the depth chart at the quarterback position for the Pittsburgh Steelers over career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett. While Pickett allegedly may not be ready to face first-team defenses in meaningful games anytime soon, it seems Rudolph is closing whatever gap separates him and Trubisky ahead of Saturday's preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks.
Yardbarker
Browns Cornerback Greg Newsome Pokes Fun at Ja'Marr Chase
Ja'Marr Chase recently said Browns defensive back Denzel Ward was the best cornerback he faced during his rookie campaign. He also praised Greg Newsome and voiced his excitement about facing Cleveland again this season. "It's game-time when we see them. It's just on sight, that's it," Chase said on The...
247Sports
Joe Burrow injury news: Father updates Cincinnati Bengals QB return from appendix surgery
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is still sidelined after surgery. Burrow’s father, Jimmy, on the In the Trenches, podcast said that his son’s surprise appendix removal will keep him on the sideline for multiple weeks now. Burrow underwent appendix surgery in late July, which likely sidelines him for a significant portion of training camp.
Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender
Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
The 49ers Have Signed A Veteran Cornerback
Injuries are starting to pile up in the San Francisco 49ers' secondary. As a result, the front office has decided to bring in a veteran cornerback to bolster their depth chart. On Wednesday, the 49ers signed cornerback Ken Crawley to a one-year deal. Crawley, a former undrafted player out of...
NFL・
Atlanta Falcons signing veteran tight end MyCole Pruitt
The Atlanta Falcons are signing veteran tight end MyCole Pruitt, Pro Football Network reported Monday. Pruitt, 30, played the last
Cleveland Browns training camp day 11: Jakeem Grant Sr. suffers Achilles injury, put on IR
BEREA − Jakeem Grant Sr. became the latest Browns wide receiver to sustain an injury during training camp. Grant went down during a pass play in Tuesday's practice with an Achilles injury, the team confirmed. He was immediately attended to by the training staff before being carted off into the facility. ...
Yardbarker
Browns Lose Jakeem Grant to Torn Achilles
It was then revealed earlier today that he has a torn Achilles. So, that now means that the Browns are down a receiver and no longer have a kick and a punt returner with him being out for the season. Jakeem Grant started his career off with the Dolphins, and...
NFL・
Cardinals' Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy out for preseason opener at Bengals
The Arizona Cardinals and two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Kyler Murray recently came to terms on a massive contract extension, but Murray then missed some practice time early this month after he tested positive for COVID-19. Murray exited the coronavirus protocols and returned to the team's facility over the weekend, but...
