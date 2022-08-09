ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DPS Can Keep Control Of It’s Records On Uvalde

An Austin judge has ruled that the DPS has jurisdiction over its records related to troopers’ actions during the deadly school shooting in Uvalde. The judge denied a request made by State Sen. Roland Gutierrez to order the DPS to release information related to the shooting.
