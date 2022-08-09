Read full article on original website
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New YorkKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
butterwithasideofbread.com
EASY BERRY CAKE
Easy Berry Cake made from scratch with pantry ingredients + fresh berries! Simple berry cake recipe topped with a lovely vanilla almond glaze!. This simple berry cake is sure to become an instant favorite in your home, made with fresh or frozen berries, you can bake it up any time of the year! This easy triple berry cake recipe uses basic ingredients most likely already in your kitchen, it comes together quick and the results are an incredible treat.
Thrillist
The Balvenie's New Cask Finish Is Its First Series Addition in 9 Years
Beautiful pairings don’t just surface from the mist. It takes time and trial and error to find peanut butter and jelly, lamb and mint, or Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly. The Balvenie has announced an expansion to its Cask Finishes Range, giving you a chance to see if its 16-year-old scotch finished in Pineau des Charentes casks might be the next PB&J. This is the fourth permanent addition to the Cask Finishes Range, and it’s the first new bottle in the collection in 9 years.
recipesgram.com
Creamy Baileys Chocolate Dream Fudge
Creamy Baileys chocolate fudge is so easy to prepare and delicious! This chocolatey liqueur fudge makes a sweet gift! It will take you around 15 minutes to prepare it plus 20 minutes to cook. Ingredients:. 20 ounces’ milk chocolate, roughly chopped. 1 teaspoon cocoa powder. 14 ounces (1 can)...
thecountrycook.net
Chocolate Cream Pie
With a crunchy Oreo crust and a smooth chocolate filling, this Chocolate Cream Pie recipe is a classic dessert that is always a crowd-pleaser!. This Chocolate Cream Pie is such a classic dessert and one of my personal favorites. This recipe is really hard to mess up. Also, it is a dessert that everyone seems to love! It is super easy to make with easily available ingredients. This is one of those desserts that you will want to bring to any and all occasions. Topped with whipped cream and chocolate shavings, you get the perfect bite every single time!
Our Place just launched mini versions of the Always Pan and Perfect Pot—and we're obsessed
Our Place launched mini versions of the popular Always Pan and Perfect Pot. Here's how they perform.
Classic Vodka Martini Cocktail Recipe
James Bond was onto something — and no, we don't mean hot on the trail of Dr. No or onto the vile plans of Alex Trevelyan. We mean he was onto something with his choice of beverage and its method of preparation. While the original martini was made with gin, the vodka martini has been around for so many generations that calling it a "classic" is more than justified. Indeed, according to Newsweek, Bond did in most cases specifically drink vodka martinis. And of course, he asked for them — say it with us — "Shaken, not stirred."
CNET
Best Soda Water Maker for 2022
Sparkling water, soda water, seltzer, club soda. Whatever you call it, one thing is certain: Carbonated water has never been more popular. The global soda water market size was an estimated $30 billion in 2020, and it's expected to grow by another 12% come 2028, according to Grand View Research. If you're seeking out the best soda water maker to cut your carbon footprint and your monthly seltzer spend, I've been pumpin' and sippin' to see which beverage carbonators will give you the most bubbly bang for your buck.
Outside Online
Smoked Cherry and Whisky Butterscotch Sundae
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. Salty caramel mixes with juicy, herbed cherries in this recipe from Live Fire, a cookbook from Pit magazine editor Helen Graves....
20 "Nightmare Customer" Stories That Prove Retail Workers Need A Raise
"They don’t pay you enough for this crap."
Bon Appétit
Honey-Berry-Kombucha Spritzer
Think of this refreshing, tangy spritzer as a shrub shortcut. Let your muddler master the task of incorporating those mouthwateringly tart flavors while sweet berries, earthy mint, and floral honey bring balance. Feel free to use your favorite kombucha flavor, and switch out the fruit and herbs to your preference—peach and basil would also be incredible here.
therecipecritic.com
Dutch Caramel Apple Pie Bars
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. These dutch caramel apple pie bars have a flaky pie crust base with spiced apples and a buttery crumb topping. Drizzled with some homemade caramel, these will be one of the best desserts that you make this fall!
The Daily South
Why Southerners Will Always Love a Dump Cake
A dump cake is a silly name for a terrific dessert. As the name implies, all we must do to make one is to strategically dump (sprinkle or spoon, actually) a dry cake mix and a few other convenience products into a baking pan and pop it in the oven. There's nothing dumpy about that idea, or the finished product, which resembles a tender cakey cobbler.
recipesgram.com
California Dream Chocolate Cake
This California dream chocolate cake is the ultimate chocolate experience for every chocolate lover! So rich, moist and incredibly delicious! It is easy to prepare and you can use the same recipe for cupcakes. You will need 20 minutes to prepare it plus around 40 minutes to cook. Try it!
EverydayHealth.com
What You Need to Know About Monstera Deliciosa, the 'Fruit Salad' Plant
Monsteras, those tropical houseplants with the cool, natural leaf holes that have been flooding your Instagram feed for the past few years, have gone viral for more than just looking cool on your windowsill: They actually bear fruit. Influencers are dubbing Monstera deliciosa (which means “delicious monster”) the “fruit salad”...
leitesculinaria.com
No-Churn Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream
This no-churn peanut butter cup ice cream takes the classic and much-beloved combination of peanut butter and chocolate to the next level by turning it into a dreamy, creamy frozen dessert. No eggs and no mixer required. Adapted from Heather Templeton | Easy No-Churn Ice Cream | Page Street Publishing,...
Tips for Healthy Frozen Treats
The post Tips for Healthy Frozen Treats appeared first on Seniors Guide.
purewow.com
How to Ripen Pears So They’re Ready to Eat
Sweet, succulent and refreshing—a ripe pear is a thing of beauty. Unripe pears, on the other hand, are not nearly as rewarding. Fortunately, our guide on how to ripen pears will spare you the disappointment of biting into a rock-hard, flavorless piece of fruit. Pears are one of very...
TikTok’s Viral Pink Sauce: Everything You Need to Know
TikTok always seems to have something new to talk about. From rubbing frozen cucumbers on your face to drinking “healthy Coke” and mixing big bowls of cowboy caviar, it seems like every day someone is raving about a new trendy food hack. Now, everyone is talking about the...
Salted Chocolate Ganache Cake: Make It with Fewer Calories
This simple one-layer chocolate cake is rich in flavor but comes in at only 263 calories per slice, which is about 100 fewer calories than the average serving (with some running upward of 400 calories all the way to a whopping 1,000 calories for a multi-layered slice). The flavor in Cooking Light's version is decadent but varies the usual cake and ganache ingredients to limit fats and sugars.
Martha Stewart's 'Over-the-Top' Cake Recipe Has Chocolate Lovers Racing to Their Kitchens
Click here to read the full article. Martha Stewart’s new cake recipe is unlike any before, upping the ante for normal chocolate-y recipes. On Aug 5, Stewart posted the ultimate chocolate cake recipe that will immediately be at the top of everyone’s must-try list. She posted the stomach-rumbling cake with the caption, “Chocolate lovers will adore this over-the-top ice cream cake. Sliced chocolate cake is layered with white chocolate ganache and chocolate ice cream, then topped with whipped cream and chocolate shavings. Get the recipe at the link in bio! 📷: @krautter.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by...
