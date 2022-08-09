Read full article on original website
wvtm13.com
Shelby County family stresses importance of school resource officers
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — A Shelby County woman is shining the spotlight on a local deputy, credited with saving the life of her daughter and four other students. Watch the video above to hear the story of a recent college graduate working to move forward, despite an unforgettable scare.
wvtm13.com
WVTM 13 Investigates: Jefferson County's EMT, ambulance shortage
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Leaders and emergency responders in Jefferson County, Alabama, are concerned by the local impact of a nationwide EMT and ambulance shortage, which could pose a serious crisis for 911 callers. Officials said that even if there are first responders available, you may have to wait hours for help to arrive. WVTM 13's Lisa Crane investigates the issue in the video above.
Suspect charged in Bessemer shooting death of 36-year-old mother of 4, held on $1 million bond
A homicide suspect taken into custody following a police chase from one end of Jefferson County to another has been formally charged in the shooting death of a woman in Bessemer earlier this week. Tyler Malik Petty, 21, is charged with intentional murder in the Aug. 10 slaying of Kimberly...
wbrc.com
Minor Community School mom says her kindergartener was mistakenly put on a bus and was missing for more than an hour
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - It was a frantic day for a mother of a kindergartener who tried to pick her daughter up from her second day of school but couldn’t find her!. To make matters worse, the mom said school leaders were stumped too!. It’s 3 p.m. on...
Alabama officials call for more police presence amid violent crime spike and officer shortages
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Violent crime in Alabama cities continues to rise in 2022, with Birmingham recently ranked third among large cities for its murder rate halfway through the year. Last night, Birmingham Police responded to calls of multiple shootings in the city. As of Friday, the department reported 84 murders to date compared to 64 […]
wvtm13.com
Glenwood fire marshal discusses local impact on nationwide ambulance shortage
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — As private ambulance services fade away in Jefferson County at the hands of a nationwide shortage, many residents in rural areas may need to start fending for themselves in case help is not on the way following a 911 call. WVTM 13's Lisa Crane met...
wbrc.com
Family, friends hold out hope as Jefferson County father remains missing
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Near a house that burned earlier this week, authorities also found the car belonging to Nathan Gemeinhart who’s now been missing for days. We spoke with a close friend who like many are praying for the best. Jefferson County Probate Judge Jim Naftel has known...
wbrc.com
Suspended Vincent police cannot be terminated, according to city attorney
VINCENT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Vincent City Attorney has ruled that the suspended Vincent Police Officers cannot be terminated. The decision comes after the Vincent City Council approved a resolution to pursue termination of the Chief of Police and Assistant Chief of Police after a text message allegedly sent by the Assistant Chief contained racist rhetoric.
ABC 33/40 News
County jails in need of corrections officers
In recent months, there have been billboards, television commercials, and social media ads recruiting corrections officers. Yet, staffing issues persist in prisons and in jails. "I think there's a lot of factors to play in that. I think there is a waning of interest in the criminal justice system. I...
alreporter.com
Incarcerated man dies in Bibb Correctional Facility
An incarcerated man has died at Bibb Correctional Facility after being found unresponsive in his cell on Tuesday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Cory Luke White, 38, who was serving a 20-year sentence at the Bibb County facility for theft of property charge originating in Lauderdale County, was found unresponsive in his cell by correctional staff on Aug. 9. of this week, according to a statement released by the ADOC.
newyorkbeacon.com
Officer’s son, 12, accidentally Shoots Mom Dead: A cautionary tale
The JCSO’s initial press release stated they arrived at a residence in Forestdale Saturday after receiving a 911 call for help. Deputies found Ayobiyi Abeni Cook, 29, deceased at the scene. There seemed to be no forced entry into the home but the boy told authorities a man was seen fleeing from the residence before the call was made. However, their investigation revealed this was a fabricated story.
‘Armed and dangerous’ man sought after body found in burning Birmingham house arrested in Oklahoma
The man sought in connection with the death of a person found in a burning abandoned Birmingham house was arrested in Oklahoma Wednesday night. Youit De Witt Jones, 35, was booked into the Carter County Jail Jail at 11:13 p.m., jail records show. He is being held there on a second-degree robbery charge.
wvtm13.com
WVTM 13 Investigates: Jefferson County Cemetery Board making progress
MCCALLA, Ala. — The Jefferson County Cemetery Board is moving closer to cleaning overgrown, abandoned graveyards. The cemetery board currently has $175,000 to begin delivering dignity to some of the area's forgotten, neglected graveyards. And after a recent meeting with Alabama's attorney general, the board's chairman says it now has a better understanding of its authority to take action. Learn more in the video above.
Former Employee at DCH Northport Charged with Felony Abuse of Patient
A former employee at Northport Medical Center was arrested this week and charged with felony abuse after she allegedly whipped a patient with intellectual disabilities with a phone charging cable, according to new court documents obtained by the Thread. In a deposition filed Thursday, an investigator with the Northport Police...
wvtm13.com
False kidnapping report leads Chilton County deputies to drugs in home
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. — The Chilton County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a kidnapping and possible murder of a woman on Aug. 1. Investigators talked with Jose Juan Medellin Hernandez, who said his wife had been abducted and was possibly killed by people living at a home on County Road 1013.
3 of 4 people killed in Birmingham overnight now ID’d; mayor calls the bloodshed ‘senseless violence’
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin spoke out Friday morning after overnight shootings in the city claimed four lives. “A person was killed while in their parked car. Another person shot while on his porch. A man and woman lost their lives inside a home,’’ Woodfin said. “That case once again displays the tragedy of domestic violence where an individual lashes out through rage rather than turning to alternatives in resolving conflicts.”
Police raid Bessemer chop shop, recover three stolen Dodge Charger 392 Scat Packs; 4 charged
Four people have been charged with operating a Chop Shop and other crimes in connection with an investigation into stolen cars and car parts that were discovered in Bessemer earlier this week. On Wednesday, police carried out a search warrant at Elm Street S.W. and Stapp Avenue S.W. in Bessemer.
Authorities ID 3 killed in 2 separate Hueytown cases, including a murder-suicide
Authorities have released the names of three people who died by gunfire in Hueytown this week. Two of the deaths were a murder-suicide that happened Tuesday, and the third was the result of a shooting Wednesday night. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the latest victim as Joshua Alexander Adams....
wvtm13.com
Four people killed in three separate shootings overnight in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the names of the victims in the three shootings. Reginald Jerome Reynolds, 41, of Birmingham, and Cheyanne Maria Wilson, 30, of Birmingham, were found shot on 20th Place in Ensley. Jonathan Devon Glenn, 25, of Birmingham, was found...
wbrc.com
City of Birmingham looking at automatic enforcement cameras amid increase in reckless and stunt driving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Council is exploring new cameras in an effort to curb reckless and stunt driving across the city. Birmingham City Council almost got a bill for automatic traffic enforcement passed by state officials this past legislative session, but it didn’t happen. Now, they revisited topic during this week’s council meeting and with the increase in reckless driving deaths across the city, they think new automated enforcement could help.
