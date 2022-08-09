ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bibb County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
wvtm13.com

WVTM 13 Investigates: Jefferson County's EMT, ambulance shortage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Leaders and emergency responders in Jefferson County, Alabama, are concerned by the local impact of a nationwide EMT and ambulance shortage, which could pose a serious crisis for 911 callers. Officials said that even if there are first responders available, you may have to wait hours for help to arrive. WVTM 13's Lisa Crane investigates the issue in the video above.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bibb County, AL
Jefferson County, AL
Crime & Safety
Bibb County, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Mccalla, AL
County
Jefferson County, AL
wbrc.com

Suspended Vincent police cannot be terminated, according to city attorney

VINCENT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Vincent City Attorney has ruled that the suspended Vincent Police Officers cannot be terminated. The decision comes after the Vincent City Council approved a resolution to pursue termination of the Chief of Police and Assistant Chief of Police after a text message allegedly sent by the Assistant Chief contained racist rhetoric.
VINCENT, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Day Of School#Escort#The Bibb County Sheriff
ABC 33/40 News

County jails in need of corrections officers

In recent months, there have been billboards, television commercials, and social media ads recruiting corrections officers. Yet, staffing issues persist in prisons and in jails. "I think there's a lot of factors to play in that. I think there is a waning of interest in the criminal justice system. I...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
alreporter.com

Incarcerated man dies in Bibb Correctional Facility

An incarcerated man has died at Bibb Correctional Facility after being found unresponsive in his cell on Tuesday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Cory Luke White, 38, who was serving a 20-year sentence at the Bibb County facility for theft of property charge originating in Lauderdale County, was found unresponsive in his cell by correctional staff on Aug. 9. of this week, according to a statement released by the ADOC.
BIBB COUNTY, AL
newyorkbeacon.com

Officer’s son, 12, accidentally Shoots Mom Dead: A cautionary tale

The JCSO’s initial press release stated they arrived at a residence in Forestdale Saturday after receiving a 911 call for help. Deputies found Ayobiyi Abeni Cook, 29, deceased at the scene. There seemed to be no forced entry into the home but the boy told authorities a man was seen fleeing from the residence before the call was made. However, their investigation revealed this was a fabricated story.
FORESTDALE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wvtm13.com

WVTM 13 Investigates: Jefferson County Cemetery Board making progress

MCCALLA, Ala. — The Jefferson County Cemetery Board is moving closer to cleaning overgrown, abandoned graveyards. The cemetery board currently has $175,000 to begin delivering dignity to some of the area's forgotten, neglected graveyards. And after a recent meeting with Alabama's attorney general, the board's chairman says it now has a better understanding of its authority to take action. Learn more in the video above.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

3 of 4 people killed in Birmingham overnight now ID’d; mayor calls the bloodshed ‘senseless violence’

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin spoke out Friday morning after overnight shootings in the city claimed four lives. “A person was killed while in their parked car. Another person shot while on his porch. A man and woman lost their lives inside a home,’’ Woodfin said. “That case once again displays the tragedy of domestic violence where an individual lashes out through rage rather than turning to alternatives in resolving conflicts.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Four people killed in three separate shootings overnight in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the names of the victims in the three shootings. Reginald Jerome Reynolds, 41, of Birmingham, and Cheyanne Maria Wilson, 30, of Birmingham, were found shot on 20th Place in Ensley. Jonathan Devon Glenn, 25, of Birmingham, was found...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

City of Birmingham looking at automatic enforcement cameras amid increase in reckless and stunt driving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Council is exploring new cameras in an effort to curb reckless and stunt driving across the city. Birmingham City Council almost got a bill for automatic traffic enforcement passed by state officials this past legislative session, but it didn’t happen. Now, they revisited topic during this week’s council meeting and with the increase in reckless driving deaths across the city, they think new automated enforcement could help.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy