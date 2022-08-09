Read full article on original website
The Dark Secrets of a Utah Ranch Are Under Investigation
My fascination with the paranormal and unexplained phenomena is well-documented. So, when I was scrolling through Netflix over the weekend, I was shocked to learn via a History Channel documentary that "the world’s most mysterious hot spot for UFO and 'High Strangeness' phenomena" was just 7 hours away from Boise.
Experts warn California of a disaster 'larger than any in world history.' It's not an earthquake.
A study says that as the Earth warms, a California flood that would swamp Los Angeles, displace millions and cause historic damage gets more likely.
‘Time traveller from 2090’ warns of worst hurricane in history in coming days
We've not had a good old time travelling story in a while, have we? Well, you're in luck today. Someone going by the name Kim Windell Nocos claims to have come back in time almost 70 years to warn mankind of its impending doom. According to Kim, the people of...
Homebuyer Shocked After Purchasing Home and Receiving Entire Neighborhood
The mistake was allegedly caused by accidentally copy and pasting the title for an entire neighborhood development rather than the single home.
Smithonian
Scientists Bring Cells in Dead Pigs Back to Life
The pigs had been dead an hour when researchers at Yale University circulated a nutrient-rich fluid through their bodies. After six hours, some cells in the pigs’ organs showed signs of functioning again. Cellular activity returned to places in their hearts, livers, kidneys and brains. The pigs were not brought back to life–they didn’t display any brain activity that could be interpreted as the animals regaining consciousness, reports Nature News’ Max Kozlov. But the findings, which were published last week in the journal Nature, challenge the notion that cardiac death can’t be reversed, according to Wired.
Lake Mead Bodies May Have Turned Into Soapy Substance: Forensic Scientist
Since May, four sets of bodies have been discovered in the reservoir formed by the Hoover Dam in Nevada and Arizona as the water continues to evaporate.
WATCH: Oklahoma Wind Turbine Folds Like a Cheap Lawn Chair During Storm, Erupts in Flames
On Tuesday, a massive Oklahoma wind turbine at the one of the country’s largest wind farms was decimated by a storm. When first responders arrived on the scene at 4:30 pm, they found one of the turbines on fire. Video posted to YouTube shows the enormous structure crumbling to...
Eerie images reveal creepy underwater structures ‘leaking dark substances’ and they were discovered by robots
A FOOTBALL field-sized collection of underwater chimneys has been discovered by deep-sea scientists. Caused by magmatic activity, these formations are providing an exciting insight into what exactly is going down on the sea floor. The McDermott lab at Lehigh lead the research that took place along the East Pacific Rise...
Scrubs Magazine
After Studying Near-Death Experiences, Researchers Say They Believe in the Afterlife
Jim Tucker and Jennifer Kim Penberthy announced they believe in some type of afterlife at a South by Southwest panel in Austin, Texas on Tuesday. As psychiatry professors at the University of Virginia, they’ve spent a lot of time looking into what happens after we die. Tucker studies near-death experiences and children that claim to remember their past lives, while Penberthy studies near-death experiences and after-death communications, which is when people claim to be visited by a deceased loved one.
The U.S. Launched a NUKE Into Space 60 Years Ago
The nuclear bomb was 100 times more powerful than the one dropped on HiroshimaWikiImages/Pixabay. The United States as well as the Cold War adversary (The Soviet Union) have launched a few nuclear bombs into space not only to test their power but also the effects such a devastating weapon has in space. With the Space Race of the period becoming more predominant, both sides thought that if a war was to break out, it could be fought in space also, so they had to prepare for every eventuality.
hippocraticpost.com
Sepsis signs and symptoms
Sepsis signs and symptoms: Sepsis is responsible for 52,000 deaths in the UK each year. A distressing 250,000 people contract the condition, which can have life-changing implications. Many of the symptoms of sepsis are unknown by most people – they range from fatigue and poor concentration through to PTSD, amputation and organ damage.
Elon Musk On Why First Moon Landing Was An 'Anomaly'
SpaceX and Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said recently that the 1969 Apollo 11 Moon-landing mission was an “anomalous situation.”. What Happened: “The fact that we were able to go to the Moon in '69 was such an anomalous situation it was like reaching into the future and bringing the technology forward,” said Musk on the "Full Send" podcast.
DIY Photography
You think James Webb is powerful? $1 billion Giant Magellan Telescope will have 4x higher resolution
James Webb Space Telescope amazed everyone when it sent back its first photos. It continues to impress us as it discovers new details about distant stars and galaxies. But can you imagine a telescope four times as powerful?. Giant Magellan Telescope threatens to shade Webb. With four times Webb’s resolution...
Researchers Find ‘Bone-Crushing’ Dog at Tennessee Fossil Site
Researchers from East Tennessee State University found evidence of a “bone-crushing” prehistoric dog at a the Gray Fossil Site, according to a press release from the college. The discovery of this “bone-crushing” dog marks the first of its kind to be found in the Appalachian area. “Bone-Crushing” Dogs “Bone-crushing” dogs belong to the genus Borophagus, […] The post Researchers Find ‘Bone-Crushing’ Dog at Tennessee Fossil Site appeared first on DogTime.
Unexpected discovery could make story of very early humans 'more real,' scientists say
Researchers found 88 human footprints on a US military base in Utah. The prints likely belong to those living in the Ice Age.
Watch a massive comet crash into the sun and vaporize immediately
A comet hit the sun while NASA's Solar and Heliospheric Observatory was observing our star's movements. The comet could not resist the intense gravitational force of the sun. Coronal mass ejection can be seen erupting from the other side of the sun. A comet was caught by NASA's Solar and...
Rainwater Everywhere Now Considered Too Toxic for Safe Consumption, Study Finds
Atmospheric levels of toxic “forever chemicals” are so high that rainwater everywhere contains amounts that are unsafe for long-term human consumption according to safety guidelines, scientists say. Hazardous pollutants known as perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), which are sometimes called “forever chemicals” because they break down so slowly...
The Deer With Fangs That Bites and Barks Like a Wolf
Our world inhabits some very interesting animals, one of which is the Hydropotes Inermis or more commonly known as the Chinese Water deer. Deers have been known to be the perfect prey for most predatory animals around the world.
MedPage Today
A 'Shrewd' New Virus; 'The Family Will Kill You'; Hospitals Fear Staff Shortages
Note that some links may require registration or subscription. A newly identified virus -- Langya henipavirus (LayV) -- already has infected dozens of people in China and is believed to have been transferred to humans from shrews. (Washington Post, New England Journal of Medicine) TikTok owner ByteDance continued its foray...
topgear.com
Pothole leads to alternative dimension where TVRs work, scientists confirm
Comically large hole is actually entrance to a different plane of existence. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Here's TopGear.com's roving correspondent, Cory Spondent, with his mostly incorrect exclusives from the world of motoring. A comically large hole in the ground thought to be a pothole...
