Click here to read the full article. JB Smoove is narrating Audible’s six-part original, Funny My Way. The docu-series honors six of the most legendary Black comedians who broke barriers within the entertainment industry while managing daily struggles, fighting for equality, and unapologetically “defining themselves beyond the limitations,” read the official press release. With the help of interviews, commentary, and archival snippets from television shows, comedy albums, and talk shows, Smoove digs deep into the careers and lives of comedy legends Dick Gregory, Redd Foxx, Moms Mabley, Flip Wilson, Rudy Ray Moore, and Paul Mooney. More from VIBE.com'Real Husbands Of Hollywood' Returns For 6th And...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO