Pinstripe Alley
Addressing the repercussions of the Yankees and Astros’ regular season series
For a couple American League teams in 2022, their season, their expectations, and ultimately their measuring stick for success is no less than a trip to the Fall Classic. Absolutely nothing else matters to the New York Yankees or Houston Astros, and it’d take a one-of-a-kind showing in any series exit before then to not feel an overwhelming sense of disappointment with an elimination in the ALDS or ALCS.
Pinstripe Alley
Bullpen Problems
The Yankee pen now consists of 8 one-inning specialists. Only Lucas Luetge can go a bit longer. This causes overuse, because a short outing by any starter forces 3-4-5 guys into use. Today, we were left with Albert Abreu, who has given up runs in his last four outings, to protect a lead in the 7th. It didn't last long.
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees @ Boston Red Sox: Domingo Germán vs. Nathan Eovaldi
The Yankees enter Fenway under circumstances they haven’t encountered in months. Thanks to the off-day yesterday paired with an Astros win, New York is no longer the owner of the best record in the AL. It’s the ignominious result of a 15-20 stretch since the start of July that concluded with the team losing seven of their last eight contests. They’ll have to turn around their fortunes fast as they face a daunting 12-game stretch against the Red Sox, Rays, Blue Jays, and Mets, starting tonight in Boston.
Pinstripe Alley
Gerrit Cole and the risk of road pizza
Right out of university, I worked in investment banking. Most of it was analysis — discounting projected future cash flows, financial models around possible market changes, and things of that sort. My favorite part was getting to profile key executives in the firms we were working with; whether the CEO was the “ideas” guy and any detail questions that had to go to the CFO, what a succession plan looked like, etc.
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Series Preview
I hope the Yankees used the off-day as a hard reset, because they need to turn around their uninspiring play in a hurry. The team has lost seven of their last eight as part of a 7-13 second half slide. Earlier in the season, they found different ways to win contests, now they’re finding a new way to lose each night. And though the Red Sox may be last in the division, even a momentary lapse in concentration during this three-game set could spell disaster.
Pinstripe Alley
Andrew Benintendi may have a Yankee Stadium problem
Y’know when you were a kid and you found that perfect spot in a quarry or around a bend in a creek, and it was your spot? And you didn’t tell anyone in fear that they would take it over, even though it’s just a quarry and untold hundreds of people know about it and go there, just not when you’re there?
Pinstripe Alley
The Yankees need stability in the outfield
Whether it’s due to injuries, bad scouting, or simple underperformance, the Yankees outfield outside of Aaron Judge has been a bit of a revolving door in recent seasons. It’s been particularly uneven recently, as the team struggles to right the ship in a season that once looked like it had limitless potential. It’s a bit of a duh — two more strong, starter-caliber outfielders would help any team — but the Yankees’ inability to find anyone who can, or should, stick around alongside Judge is really starting to have an impact on the offense, and it showed in Brian Cashman’s approach to the recent trade deadline.
Pinstripe Alley
The Yankees have seen an improved version of Aroldis Chapman
Don’t look now, but Yankees’ reliever - and former closer - Aroldis Chapman has looked sharp in recent outings. He still has a long way to go before being considered a trustworthy, matchup-proof pitcher again, but the numbers and the eye test tell us that he might be turning things around.
Pinstripe Alley
Rivalry Roundup: The Orioles take third place in the AL East
The Yankees found another way to lose last night, blowing the series opener against the Red Sox in Fenway in extras. It’s just the latest in a line of missed opportunities for New York lately, but it hurts all the same to see this team in such a funk. While they were throwing away their late lead, the rest of the league was hard at work fighting for the other playoff spots up for grabs.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Adames haunts his former team
There’s no sugarcoating it, the Yankees are playing their worst baseball of the season. They’ve lost seven of their last eight and are 7-13 in the second half. Whereas earlier they were finding different ways to win games, the script has flipped, with the team finding a new way to lose with each passing night. Luckily, their AL rivals did them a favor and all lost as well to prevent the Bombers from losing ground on this particular afternoon.
Pinstripe Alley
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 8/13/22
ESPN | David Schoenfield: I’m running out of superlatives to describe Aaron Judge. He has been, by far, the best player in the league this year, and he’s showing no signs of slowing down. Even amid a lengthy team-wide slump, Judge’s home run pace has fans around the world officially on record watch. At the time of writing this he has hit 45 home runs, trailing Roger Maris’s Yankees record by 16 and Barry Bonds’s league-wide record by just 28 with 50 games still to play. In this article, David Schoenfield outlines the historical contexts of the highest home run totals and discusses what Judge needs to do to topple both records.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Mailbag: Playoff roster ideas and assessing the farm
Good afternoon everyone, it’s time for another edition of the mailbag. Remember to send in your questions for our weekly call by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com. Jon H. asks: The Yankees have dealt a lot of minor league pitching talent. What do they have left on...
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 2, Red Sox 3: Clay Holmes blows another save
The thing about scoring only two runs is that you require every member of the bullpen to be flawless to preserve that tenuous lead. It feels like the offense has consisted of just Aaron Judge plus one randomly chosen player du jour for the last week-plus. And while most of the pitchers excelled in this contest, Clay Holmes blew another save en route to another one-run extra innings walk-off loss, 3-2.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Astros seize AL’s top record
The Yankees weren’t the only American League contender to be off yesterday. The Blue Jays, Mariners, Rays, and Twins were all idle as well, thus leaving today’s Rivalry Roundup pretty light. We still have to check in on those meddlesome Astros though, and with just eight weeks to...
Pinstripe Alley
Gleyber Torres is hesitating on off-speed pitches
The Yankees have slumped through a somewhat-concerning 7-12 stretch since the All-Star break, and Gleyber Torres has struggled right along with them. During that time through the end of play on Tuesday, the Yankees’ second baseman has hit to the tune of a paltry 54 wRC+, slashing .200/.231/.320 over 78 plate appearances. Up until the break, his wRC+ was 129.
Pinstripe Alley
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/11/22
As of the time of writing, I currently have a headache that is probably shared by many Yankees fans. The combination of frustrating baseball and West Coast play is not a particularly kind one to sleep schedules. We’ll leave it at that. The Yankees are thankfully off today and flying to Boston for a Friday showdown at Fenway.
Pinstripe Alley
Jose Trevino, Kyle Higashioka, and the subtle intricacies of pitch-calling
After a dominant outing against the Mariners by Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, the most prominent storyline was surrounding not just the big right-hander, but the man behind the plate, Jose Trevino. After a 2021 season where Cole essentially insisted on Kyle Higashioka throwing the signs down instead of Gary Sánchez, their results together in 2022 have been subpar, and the most recent outing aids that narrative.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 3, Mariners 4: Shaky seventh undoes strong start, clutch homers
Yesterday, Madison recapped the dumbest game of the year, and while today’s didn’t quite overtake that title, it’s certainly in the next tier of dumb games. The Yankees only scored in one inning, Nestor Cortes was brilliant but the lead was squandered by a guy who shouldn’t be on the roster, and the Yankees lost the game, and the series, with a 4-3 final score.
Pinstripe Alley
The other franchise record watch: Gerrit Cole’s hunt for 249
Early in the season, as the Yankees stormed out to not only MLB’s best record, but to one of the best starts in baseball history, talk about 1998’s franchise record for most wins in a season (114) was in danger of falling. Although a cool July and a cold August have considerably dampened those hopes, that pace set the stage for what has become the biggest narrative of the summer: the chase for history.
