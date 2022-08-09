Whether it’s due to injuries, bad scouting, or simple underperformance, the Yankees outfield outside of Aaron Judge has been a bit of a revolving door in recent seasons. It’s been particularly uneven recently, as the team struggles to right the ship in a season that once looked like it had limitless potential. It’s a bit of a duh — two more strong, starter-caliber outfielders would help any team — but the Yankees’ inability to find anyone who can, or should, stick around alongside Judge is really starting to have an impact on the offense, and it showed in Brian Cashman’s approach to the recent trade deadline.

