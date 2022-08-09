ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyersville, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWQC

Meetings planned for proposed carbon capture pipeline that would stretch across Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Meetings are now set for people to discuss a proposed carbon capture pipeline that could move across Iowa, including portions of eastern Iowa. Chicago-based food processing company, Archer Daniels Midlands Co. (ADM), announced in January it had signed a letter of intent with Wolf Carbon Solutions on the 350-mile pipeline that would connect its Cedar Rapids and Clinton ethanol plants.
IOWA STATE
KWQC

River Bandits fans take in historic game at the Field of Dreams

DAVENPORT and DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWQC) - Many Quad City River Bandits fan made the trip to Dyersville, Iowa to watch history happen. For the first time ever, a minor league baseball game took place at the historic Field of Dreams. The Quad City River Bandits faced off against the Cedar...
DAVENPORT, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy