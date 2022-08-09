Read full article on original website
Meetings planned for proposed carbon capture pipeline that would stretch across Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Meetings are now set for people to discuss a proposed carbon capture pipeline that could move across Iowa, including portions of eastern Iowa. Chicago-based food processing company, Archer Daniels Midlands Co. (ADM), announced in January it had signed a letter of intent with Wolf Carbon Solutions on the 350-mile pipeline that would connect its Cedar Rapids and Clinton ethanol plants.
River Bandits beat Kernels in first ever MiLB game at Field of Dreams
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Quad Cities River Bandits beat the Cedar Rapids Kernels 7-2 in the first ever Minor League Baseball game played at the Field of Dreams on Tuesday. The River Bandits donned the retro uniforms of the Davenport Blue Sox (their team name during the 1913-1916, 1929-1933...
River Bandits fans take in historic game at the Field of Dreams
DAVENPORT and DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWQC) - Many Quad City River Bandits fan made the trip to Dyersville, Iowa to watch history happen. For the first time ever, a minor league baseball game took place at the historic Field of Dreams. The Quad City River Bandits faced off against the Cedar...
Clinton police ask for help identifying person involved in gas station robbery
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton Police Department investigates a robbery around 5:25 a.m. Monday at the Shell Express store at 500 North 2nd Street. Police ask for the public’s help to idenfiy the person. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clinton Police Department at 563-243-1458. Individuals...
