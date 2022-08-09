Read full article on original website
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Prototype Drive: Worthy of a "Watch Out, Tesla Model 3"
To look at, sit in, and drive the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6, you'd think Hyundai was trying to push upmarket into the "premium" space between mainstream and luxury brands. Executives at the Korean automaker insist that's not what they're up to, they just want to bring a premium experience to the masses. Our quick jaunt in an Ioniq 6 prototype shows they've succeeded.
2023 Nissan Z Configurator Launches, Most Expensive Model Is $60,367
The configurator for the 2023 Nissan Z is now available online, and that means it's time to build your ideal example of the latest generation of the brand's sport coupe. Getting every available accessory on the Proto Spec trim takes the price to $60,367 after the $1,025 destination fee. The...
Not a Single Nissan Rogue Model Is Recommended by Consumer Reports
Here's a look at the reasons why not a single Nissan Rogue model has been recommended by the Consumer Reports outlet. The post Not a Single Nissan Rogue Model Is Recommended by Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Land Rover Discovery Cost?
Regarding luxury SUVs, Land Rover is one of the most popular car brands around, and the British automaker has made many high-quality cars. One of the best cars in Land Rover’s lineup is the 2023 Land Rover Discovery, and while it’s an expensive mid-size SUV, Land Rover has plenty of trims and options. Here’s a look at how much a fully loaded 2023 Land Rover Discovery will cost.
Does the Toyota bZ4X Have Android Auto?
The auto giant's first EV does not disappoint with regard to tech features. But does the 2023 Toyota bZ4X have Android Auto? The post Does the Toyota bZ4X Have Android Auto? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
