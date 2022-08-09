ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MotorTrend Magazine

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Prototype Drive: Worthy of a "Watch Out, Tesla Model 3"

To look at, sit in, and drive the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6, you'd think Hyundai was trying to push upmarket into the "premium" space between mainstream and luxury brands. Executives at the Korean automaker insist that's not what they're up to, they just want to bring a premium experience to the masses. Our quick jaunt in an Ioniq 6 prototype shows they've succeeded.
MotorBiscuit

How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Land Rover Discovery Cost?

Regarding luxury SUVs, Land Rover is one of the most popular car brands around, and the British automaker has made many high-quality cars. One of the best cars in Land Rover’s lineup is the 2023 Land Rover Discovery, and while it’s an expensive mid-size SUV, Land Rover has plenty of trims and options. Here’s a look at how much a fully loaded 2023 Land Rover Discovery will cost.
