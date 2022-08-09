Read full article on original website
Fast Casual
NYC Italian restaurateurs opening fast casual spinoff
Serafina has been serving Italian cuisine in New York for decades and is now debuting a fast casual brand, Serafina Express, to meet the needs of busy New Yorkers. Using a self-service model with a strong emphasis on speed and easy-to-use mobile technology, Serafina Express offers a charming setting designed for convenience in a casual and smaller footprint, which allows the restaurant to serve Serafina favorites in new neighborhoods, said Vittorio Assaf, co-founder of Serafina Restaurant Group,
thevillagesun.com
Blues and barbecue will flavor Pier 76 at free Hudson River Park music fest
They’re feeling the blues in Hudson River Park again — and, no, they’re not just talking about bluefish. Hudson River Park’s free-admission Blues BBQ Festival will be back in person and live in the park this Sat., Aug. 13, at Pier 76, at W. 36th Street, from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
bklyndesigns.com
Fishs Eddy NY – One Of The Best Kitchen Stores In New York City
As one of the best kitchen supply stores in NYC, Fishs Eddy is a kitchen supply store located in Lower Manhattan’s Flatiron District neighborhood, not too far from Empire State Building. It’s a small, fantastic neighborhood kitchen store offering a series of high-quality kitchen items that feature both old...
NBC New York
Someone Thought It Was OK to Put a 60-Ton Pool on a Brooklyn Roof. NYC Says ‘NOPE'
The heat can make anyone a little crazy, especially the heat New York City had been dealing with for a number of days. But maybe don't take drastic — even dangerous — measures just to stay cool. The New York City Department of Buildings tweeted a photo of...
10 Best Gelato Shops In NYC For A Tasty Italian Treat
Now that the hottest summer days of the entire year are officially here, we’re all trying to find ways to cool off! But have you ever considered beating the heat with a little slice of Italian goodness? NYC is home to some of the best gelato shops around with the most authentic Italian desserts. We rounded up the best gelaterias in the city, offering the most delicious flavors you can imagine. Here’s our list of the best! The first stop on our gelato shop tour goes to Figo – Il Gelato Italiano, which was formerly known as M’O Gelato. This...
pix11.com
For the home: Making any home an oasis
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Think your shoebox apartment needs an upgrade?. No matter how small a space is, you can turn it into a home you can call your own. Thom Filicia, an interior and product designer, joined New York Living to provide tips on how to make the most of your space.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
You can grab a vegan Choco Taco in NYC this weekend only
A couple of weeks ago, Klondike made headlines when it announced that it was going to discontinue the ice cream truck staple Choco Taco. As predicted, essays bemoaning the death of the delicacy were followed by local businesses around the city vowing to produce their own version of the treat.
restaurantclicks.com
A Guide to the Most Expensive Restaurants in NYC
New York City is the most visited city in the U.S. and among the top 10 most visited cities in the world. Its diverse population, colorful history, and world-class art institutions make New York the height of cosmopolitan appeal. It’s also a gastronomic mecca, housing some of the best restaurants...
This NY Restaurant Ranks Among Top 10 In Nation For Best Pizza
It's saying a lot to name a restaurant one of the top pizza locations in the country, but a review of pizzeria nationwide landed a New York hot spot in the top 10. In a survey by Gayot - The Guide to the Good Life, Tavola, located in the Hell's Kitchen section of Manhattan, landed at number 10 with a score of 14 out of a possible top of 20 ratings.
Horse Collapse on 9th Avenue Ignites Further Debate on the Future of New York’s Carriages
A carriage horse collapsed on W45th Street and 9th Avenue late Wednesday afternoon, drawing a large crowd and eliciting a rushed response from the NYPD Mounted Unit. “I was walking home and saw police racing by — and could tell something was up,” said Hell’s Kitchen local Paul Devlin. “There was a horse lying on […] The post Horse Collapse on 9th Avenue Ignites Further Debate on the Future of New York’s Carriages appeared first on W42ST.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Could Hell’s Kitchen finally get a new subway station? Officials are pushing for it
Some years ago, officials planned to construct a new 7 train subway station at 10th Avenue and 41st Street in Manhattan in conjunction with the development of Hudson Yards. The project was eventually forgotten given associated costs but, earlier this week, city leaders called for the Hell’s Kitchen endeavor to become a reality again.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Inside Joy Behar’s $14M real estate portfolio
Joy Behar has just wrapped up her 23rd season as a co-host on “The View.”. A longtime veteran, the outspoken liberal panelist and comedian is reportedly making $7 million a year from the ABC daytime talk show. Behar, a Brooklyn native, remains the only original panelist on the show...
Burger King Goes Viral In New York For Whopper Of A Mistake
An email from Burger King to New York customers left many wondering what happened!?. On Tuesday around 12:15 a.m., Burger King sent out a puzzling email to many customers. Thousands of customers in New York, the United States, and even the United Kingdom got the same strange email from the fast-food chain.
bkreader.com
City Park’s Summerstage Presents The ‘Spread Love Hip Hop Jam’ in Brooklyn, Hosted by Ralph McDaniels
Brooklyn are you ready for the hottest hip hop performance this summer?. City Park’s Summerstage presents the “Spread Love Hip-Hop Jam” hosted by DJ “Uncle Ralph” McDaniels, a free performance on Thursday, August 11 at the Coney Island Amphitheater. Coming to the stage is Kool...
Owners Of Popular Italian Eatery Announce Plans For New Pizzeria In Farmingdale
The owners of a popular Italian restaurant on Long Island have shared plans to open up a new pizza parlor in the near future.The owners of Vespa Italian Kitchen & Bar in Farmingdale made the announcement on Friday, July 15.Dalers Pizza Parlor will be located at 325 Main St. in Farmingdale.…
Brooklyn Dumpling Shop weeks away from opening on Staten Island; here’s a sneak peek at the menu
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Borough palates are ravenous for 24-hour Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, a contact-free restaurant coming to 646 Forest Ave. just after Labor Day. Readers have reached out almost daily to the Advance/SILIVE.com on the topic, some alarmed over the lack of equipment and trappings in the storefront upon peeks into the space.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Peter Pan Donut and Edith’s have created a delicious tahini and coffee donut
What happens when two excellent local food purveyors join forces? New Yorkers are treated to a creative, delicious and culinary memorable creation. Case in point: the iced cafe coffee and tahini donut by Brooklyn darlings Edith’s and Peter Pan Donut and Pastry Shop. Made using Peter Pan’s standard sour...
NBC New York
NYC Squirrels Are Splooting Again. Maybe We Should All Try This at Home
Sometimes it feels like rodents have it too easy. Can't we sploot too?. It might look strange for humans, but splooting -- basically, stretching the body out -- is the top way our four-legged friends (or enemies) try to beat the heat. Pug sploots are particularly epic, if you've had the chance to witness one.
New York Diner Dubbed One of America’s Top Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
We all love it when our home state gets recognition for the amazing food we have. New York is known to have such a diverse food selection. There is truly no food that you won't be able to find when you look near or far. That's why whenever you see...
pix11.com
Etiquette guide: The dos and don’ts in New York City
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Haven’t made up your mind on what to order before lining up? Fuhgeddaboudit!. In New York City, there is an unspoken (mostly) list of what to do and what not to do. Myka Meier, an etiquette coach, joined New York Living on Wednesday to talk about the dos and don’ts when visiting or living in New York City.
