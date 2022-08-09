ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Fast Casual

NYC Italian restaurateurs opening fast casual spinoff

Serafina has been serving Italian cuisine in New York for decades and is now debuting a fast casual brand, Serafina Express, to meet the needs of busy New Yorkers. Using a self-service model with a strong emphasis on speed and easy-to-use mobile technology, Serafina Express offers a charming setting designed for convenience in a casual and smaller footprint, which allows the restaurant to serve Serafina favorites in new neighborhoods, said Vittorio Assaf, co-founder of Serafina Restaurant Group,
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bklyndesigns.com

Fishs Eddy NY – One Of The Best Kitchen Stores In New York City

As one of the best kitchen supply stores in NYC, Fishs Eddy is a kitchen supply store located in Lower Manhattan's Flatiron District neighborhood, not too far from Empire State Building. It's a small, fantastic neighborhood kitchen store offering a series of high-quality kitchen items that feature both old...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

10 Best Gelato Shops In NYC For A Tasty Italian Treat

Now that the hottest summer days of the entire year are officially here, we're all trying to find ways to cool off! But have you ever considered beating the heat with a little slice of Italian goodness? NYC is home to some of the best gelato shops around with the most authentic Italian desserts. We rounded up the best gelaterias in the city, offering the most delicious flavors you can imagine. Here's our list of the best! The first stop on our gelato shop tour goes to Figo – Il Gelato Italiano, which was formerly known as M'O Gelato. This...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

For the home: Making any home an oasis

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Think your shoebox apartment needs an upgrade?. No matter how small a space is, you can turn it into a home you can call your own. Thom Filicia, an interior and product designer, joined New York Living to provide tips on how to make the most of your space.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

You can grab a vegan Choco Taco in NYC this weekend only

A couple of weeks ago, Klondike made headlines when it announced that it was going to discontinue the ice cream truck staple Choco Taco. As predicted, essays bemoaning the death of the delicacy were followed by local businesses around the city vowing to produce their own version of the treat.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
restaurantclicks.com

A Guide to the Most Expensive Restaurants in NYC

New York City is the most visited city in the U.S. and among the top 10 most visited cities in the world. Its diverse population, colorful history, and world-class art institutions make New York the height of cosmopolitan appeal. It's also a gastronomic mecca, housing some of the best restaurants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

This NY Restaurant Ranks Among Top 10 In Nation For Best Pizza

It's saying a lot to name a restaurant one of the top pizza locations in the country, but a review of pizzeria nationwide landed a New York hot spot in the top 10. In a survey by Gayot - The Guide to the Good Life, Tavola, located in the Hell's Kitchen section of Manhattan, landed at number 10 with a score of 14 out of a possible top of 20 ratings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Horse Collapse on 9th Avenue Ignites Further Debate on the Future of New York's Carriages

A carriage horse collapsed on W45th Street and 9th Avenue late Wednesday afternoon, drawing a large crowd and eliciting a rushed response from the NYPD Mounted Unit. "I was walking home and saw police racing by — and could tell something was up," said Hell's Kitchen local Paul Devlin. "There was a horse lying on […] The post Horse Collapse on 9th Avenue Ignites Further Debate on the Future of New York's Carriages appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Could Hell's Kitchen finally get a new subway station? Officials are pushing for it

Some years ago, officials planned to construct a new 7 train subway station at 10th Avenue and 41st Street in Manhattan in conjunction with the development of Hudson Yards. The project was eventually forgotten given associated costs but, earlier this week, city leaders called for the Hell's Kitchen endeavor to become a reality again.
MANHATTAN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Inside Joy Behar's $14M real estate portfolio

Joy Behar has just wrapped up her 23rd season as a co-host on "The View.". A longtime veteran, the outspoken liberal panelist and comedian is reportedly making $7 million a year from the ABC daytime talk show. Behar, a Brooklyn native, remains the only original panelist on the show...
MANHATTAN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Peter Pan Donut and Edith's have created a delicious tahini and coffee donut

What happens when two excellent local food purveyors join forces? New Yorkers are treated to a creative, delicious and culinary memorable creation. Case in point: the iced cafe coffee and tahini donut by Brooklyn darlings Edith's and Peter Pan Donut and Pastry Shop. Made using Peter Pan's standard sour...
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Etiquette guide: The dos and don'ts in New York City

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Haven't made up your mind on what to order before lining up? Fuhgeddaboudit!. In New York City, there is an unspoken (mostly) list of what to do and what not to do. Myka Meier, an etiquette coach, joined New York Living on Wednesday to talk about the dos and don'ts when visiting or living in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

