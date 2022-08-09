Read full article on original website
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
You can now go glamping on the Brooklyn waterfront
Imagine watching the sun dip behind the Manhattan skyline, its golden light reflecting off the placid East River and the sound of water gently lapping against the rocky shore—it’s your front yard at the new NYC Glamping grounds. NYC Glamping is offering stays in converted shipping containers that...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
New York’s first queer food festival is this weekend!
New York has no shortage of incredible food events, but one food festival is about to make waves. Queer Cafeteria, billed as NYC’s First LGBTQ+ Food Festival, will take place in Queens on Saturday, August 13. Led by Dave’s Lesbian Bar, the monthly Astoria pop-up queer bar, in partnership...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
See inside the most expensive hotel in NYC
There’s no shortage of fancy hotels in New York but a new one has rapidly become the most sought-after reservation in town. Boasting a total of 83 suites, Aman is a new hotel that just opened within the Crown Building at 750 Fifth Avenue by 57th Street despite still being half-way under construction.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Glossier is opening its first-ever permanent store in Brooklyn this fall
Cosmetics giant Glossier is opening its first-ever permanent store in Brooklyn this fall at 77 North 6th Street in Williamsburg by Wythe Avenue. The news is particularly exciting considering that the company’s first-ever flagship store in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood recently closed. As a result, the upcoming Williamsburg shop marks Glossier’s return to New York since the pandemic and officially becomes the seventh location that the company launches this year as it expands across the country.
Obese Rat Got Stuck in Busy Brooklyn Sidewalk
There are all kinds of things lying on city streets that you try to avoid stepping on. You don't want to step on dog feces, chewed bubble gum, needles and I guess when you are in Brooklyn you can add a rat's head to that list. According to the New...
NBC New York
Someone Thought It Was OK to Put a 60-Ton Pool on a Brooklyn Roof. NYC Says ‘NOPE'
The heat can make anyone a little crazy, especially the heat New York City had been dealing with for a number of days. But maybe don't take drastic — even dangerous — measures just to stay cool. The New York City Department of Buildings tweeted a photo of...
Eat at Lobster Food Trucks Of “Shark Tank” TV Fame In Capital Region This Weekend
If you are feeling a little landlocked this weekend, you can get a taste of the coast in several Capital Region towns. I will admit that we do have some really good seafood restaurants here in the Capital Region. But sometimes when it comes to certain dishes, you just want to go to the most qualified experts. For example, you would not look anywhere outside of the state of New York for a great slice of pizza, right? You would go to the best of the best right here in the Capital Region and Upstate New York.
evgrieve.com
The Trader Joe's Wine Shop on Union Square has permanently shuttered — effective today
After 15 years at 138 E. 14th St. near Irving Place, the Trader Joe's Wine Shop – the only one in NYC (AND NEW YORK STATE) — shut down today. A note on the door thanks patrons for the 15-plus years of business... and states that employees will be paid through Aug. 28. There is also a tease of "an even better wine shop experience"to come somehwhere ...
Essence
This Black Female Entrepreneur Opened One Of Brooklyn’s Hottest Restaurants During The Height Of The Pandemic — Here’s How She Did It
Ria Graham is a hospitality veteran who has been able to use her years of experience in the hospitality industry to create one of the hottest new restaurants in New York. Boy meets girl. They fall in love and get married. Boy and girl build a restaurant empire — and the rest is history.
Watch Out for Chicken Sandwich Scam Here in New York
It might not be as elaborate as a person pretending to play the violin but it is still a scam none the less. If you have been to a store int e Hudson Valley there is a good chance that you have seen the violin scammers in the parking lot. They first started to appear last winter and now they are seen almost everywhere. The scam has now been reported nationwide.
NYCPlugged
Brooklyn Botanic Garden Lightscape 2022
An all-new illuminated trail returns to Brooklyn! Sold out in its first season, this year’s after-dark, illuminated spectacular features new works of art alongside returning favorites. Celebrate the beauty of nature in winter with family and friends on an enchanting trail featuring over a million dazzling lights. Visitors to...
getitforless.info
Annual Coney Island Sand Sculpting Contest
The Annual Coney Island Sand Sculpting Contest, Saturday, August 13, 2022 on Coney Island’s historic boardwalk. This FREE*, family-friendly event is open to amateurs and semi-professional sand sculpting artists of all ages competing for cash prizes and bragging rights. Over the years, the Coney Island Sand Sculpting Contest has...
Carriage horse falls to the ground in Manhattan on hot summer day
A New York City carriage horse fell to the ground in Hell’s Kitchen on Wednesday. The horse fell and was temporarily unable to get up near the intersection of 45th Street and 9th Avenue just after 6 p.m., according to police.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Former Connecticut home of ‘King of Swing’ lists for $1.29M
Late musician and band leader Benny Goodman, known as the “King of Swing,” lived in this Stamford, Connecticut, property from 1952 until his death in 1986. When it came to composing his music, Goodman worked in a one-bedroom guest cottage with a cathedral ceiling on the grounds. The...
5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYC
Feeling like you need a break from the hustle and bustle of New York City? You’re not alone! Luckily, there are plenty of great solo weekend getaways from NYC that will help you relax, reset, and recharge. Whether you’re looking for a beach escape, a nature retreat, or a solo adventure, we’ve got you covered.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
The Central Park Boathouse is closing — will it reopen soon?
Operator Dean Poll is closing the Central Park restaurant on Oct. 16. The Big Apple landmark will shutter due to skyrocketing costs, according to Poll. However you plate it, this is bad news for the city. A darkened Boathouse would leave a heartbreaking hole in the park at a time when New York’s green lung needs all the wholesome, law-abiding human traffic it can handle.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
This iconic Los Angeles hot chicken chain is opening its first-ever NYC outpost
New York is finally getting a very good Nashville hot chicken spot, courtesy of Los Angeles-born Dave’s Hot Chicken, set to debut in midtown Manhattan at 944 8th Avenue by 56th Street on August 19. For the uninitiated, Nashville hot chicken is, well, hot chicken with a kick: a...
More New York City parents turning to homeschooling
NEW YORK -- As we approach the start of the school year, New York City data shows that public school enrollment has been declining for more than five years. This comes as parents in increasing numbers are considering alternatives to their children's education. When her children's classes went remote at the start of the pandemic, Brooklyn parent Julie Kvyatkovsky had a chance to sit in on their typical school day. "I realized that if this is how they're learning, I can do a little bit better. I can try to do a little bit better," she told CBS2's Hannah Kliger. So last school year,...
thevillagesun.com
Blues and barbecue will flavor Pier 76 at free Hudson River Park music fest
They’re feeling the blues in Hudson River Park again — and, no, they’re not just talking about bluefish. Hudson River Park’s free-admission Blues BBQ Festival will be back in person and live in the park this Sat., Aug. 13, at Pier 76, at W. 36th Street, from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
