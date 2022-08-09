Police: McDonald’s employee shot with BB gun at drive-thru

Read full article on original website
Bogus 911 call of person with explosive, gun draws large police response in Westfield
A bogus 911 call about a person with an explosive device and a gun drew a significant police response in Westfield on Friday, authorities said. The Westfield Police Department’s 911 center received a call Friday evening from a person saying they had an explosive device and rifle, the department wrote in a Facebook post.
Suspect in Greenfield explosion arraigned in court
GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The suspect in Thursday’s explosion in Greenfield faced a judge Friday afternoon. Daniel Burrell, 54, of Greenfield faced a judge in Greenfield District Court as a prosecutor read aloud what he was accused of. “One of the calling parties reported that they heard a loud...
Westfield Park Square incident determined to be “swatting” situation
The Westfield Police Department is informing the public that an incident in downtown near Park Square Friday night was determined to be a swatting incident.
Police investigating swatting incident in Westfield
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Police are investigating a swatting incident in Westfield. According to Westfield Police, the 911 call center received a call from someone claiming they had a rifle and an explosive device Friday evening. Westfield Police, the Westfield Police’s Detective Bureau, MSP Bomb Squad State Police special units and...
Neighbors continue to feel uneasy after Greenfield explosion Thursday
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The man arrested for the explosion in Greenfield Thursday appeared in court Friday afternoon. Neighbors told Western Mass News they still feel on edge today. The neighbors we spoke with say they physically felt the explosion, and it left them feeling uneasy, even today. “I couldn’t sleep...
Railings stolen from outside of Springfield’s Symphony Hall
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The search is on in Springfield for the person or people who stole the railings from the steps of City Hall sometime late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said someone from City Hall noticed the railings were missing on Thursday morning...
1 arrested after propane tank explosion in Greenfield
One person has been arrested for what police believe to be an intentionally set explosion on Union Street in Greenfield.
Police: Suspect stole leaf blower in Westfield
Westfield Police are searching for a suspect that stole a leaf blower from a landscaping company Wednesday morning.
Three repeat offenders arrested in Springfield on firearm and drug charges
Three repeat offenders were arrested in Springfield on Thursday for firearm and drug charges.
1 dead, 1 injured in Hartford shooting: Police
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man is dead after a double shooting at an apartment building, police said. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m on Laurel Street. Hartford police were called by another man who said he had been shot. The man also said a second person, 33-year-old Simon Griffin, had also been shot and died.
Multiple People Arrested in Manchester After Shooting in Hartford
There is a heavy police presence in Manchester and multiple roads are closed as officials conduct an investigation into a shooting that led to a pursuit. Hartford Police said there was a shooting on Broad Street Thursday at about 6 p.m. Officers in the area reported hearing shots fired from a white Honda Passport, which was confirmed to be stolen out of Meriden.
Investigators determine cause of Palmer fire
PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Investigators have been able to determine the cause of an early morning fire that sent one person to the hospital in Palmer on Wednesday. Officials said the house fire on High Street started with an air conditioner that was plugged into an extension cord. They said...
Agawam police investigation at Cooper Street home
A police investigation was underway on Cooper Street Wednesday in Agawam, not far from the High School.
Police searching for man who escaped custody in Wethersfield: police
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Multiple police agencies are searching for a shoplifting suspect who escaped from police custody in Wethersfield Thursday afternoon. At 2:18 p.m. Wethersfield police responded to a reported shoplifting incident at CVS on Silas Deane Highway. Officers arrived at the scene and located the suspect. During the investigation, the suspect was found […]
Costly share bike vandalism in Holyoke under investigation
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A costly vandalism is under investigation in Holyoke. Police are now asking for the public’s help after several rideshare bikes were found damaged. ValleyBike Share bikes are another means of transportation for Holyoke residents. City officials said they aren’t being returned to their charging stations, or...
Missing Massachusetts Teen Possibly In Philadelphia Area: Police
Massachusetts State Police said a 16-year-old girl who vanished from her home in Alford, Mass., last month could be in the Philadelphia area. Nevaeh Mack disappeared from Berkshire County on July 29, and no one has seen her since. State police said there is reason to believe she left the state for Pennsylvania, though they did not say if there were any sightings of her there.
Family of Hartford's 25th homicide victim says violence is getting worse: EXCLUSIVE
HARTFORD, Conn. — The family of Hartford’s most recent homicide victim is speaking out about his life and his death. Hartford has logged over two dozen homicides so far this year, but there have been more than 90 shooting incidents in the city. Simon Griffin, 33, was killed...
West Springfield Police promoting safety through free ice cream for kids
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An effort is underway to promote safety within the community while supporting a local ice cream shop. The West Springfield Police Department is giving out tickets to kids, but not the kind you think. West Springfield Police Officer Erika Ireland came up with the idea.
Man was stabbed to death on Enfield town green, medical examiner says
ENFIELD — A man who was found dead in a gazebo on the town green early Wednesday was stabbed to death, according to the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Christopher Kennedy, 56, died of stab wounds to his torso. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.
Springfield Police searching for missing 76-year-old woman
Springfield Police are searching for a missing woman Wednesday afternoon and are asking for the public's help in locating her.
