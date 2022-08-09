Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Coach Cal Reveals Bold Demand: College Basketball World Reacts
Earlier this week, Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari raised some eyebrows with a comment he made about wanting a new training facility. "This is a basketball school," Calipari said. "Alabama is a football school. So is Georgia. No disrespect to our football team. I hope they win 10 games and go to bowls. But this is a basketball school."
Mark Stoops Calls Out Coach Cal: College Football World Reacts
Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari has publicly demanded a new practice facility for his players. In the process of doing so, he may have disrespected the school's football team. “And the reason is, this is a basketball school. It’s always been that,” Calipari said, via The Athletic. “Alabama is a...
Throwback Thursday: That Time Kentucky almost lost to Athletes in Action
While Kentucky fans enjoy exhibition games against professional basketball teams in the Bahamas, let’s hop into the way-back machine to remember a time the Wildcats nearly stumbled in an exhibition against professionals. Athletes in Action was once a staple on the Kentucky basketball schedule. Before the NCAA permitted Division-I...
Coach Cal Has Big Demand For The University Of Kentucky
Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari wants the school to have a new practice facility. Per Kyle Tucker of The Athletic, the longtime Wildcats head coach is planning to raise funds to make it happen. Calipari wants it to be a creative facility that includes sports science and a museum that honors the school's basketball history.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watch: Little League Umpire's Terrible Call Is Going Viral
Today's Little League matchup between Kentucky and Ohio yielded some eyebrow-raising calls from the home-plate umpire. On multiple occasions, the lead ump called strikes that were clearly well outside the strike zone. Fans of the sport are not happy with this performance from the home-plate ump. "The umpire in the...
Kentucky freshman Destin Wade is settling in at quarterback
Kentucky does not have a quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class. As of right now, it doesn’t appear that will change as signing day is just four months away. That means true freshman Destin Wade could have a golden opportunity. The Spring Hill (Tenn.) Summit product was a four-star...
247Sports updated Class of 2024 rankings: Kentucky targets
The 2024 recruiting class is setting up to be a big opportunity for the Kentucky coaching staff and it all begins with bringing a couple of Bluegrass natives home. 247Sports released their updated Top247 for the 2024 recruiting class and several UK targets were moved around as the Wildcats continue looking for their first pledge of the class.
Kentucky’s John Calipari Wants Grand Multi-Use Practice Facility
The Wildcats men’s basketball coach is pushing for a centerpiece complex for his program.
RELATED PEOPLE
linknky.com
Class 2A football in Northern Kentucky starts and almost always ends with Beechwood’s back-to-back defending state champion Tigers
Our preview of the Northern Kentucky high school football season continues with this look at local Class 2A teams. Two-time defending state champs have no plans to back off in 2022. Where else to start when previewing Kentucky’s Class 2A — or Northern Kentucky high school football at any level?...
Comments / 0