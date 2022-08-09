ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Coach Cal Reveals Bold Demand: College Basketball World Reacts

Earlier this week, Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari raised some eyebrows with a comment he made about wanting a new training facility. "This is a basketball school," Calipari said. "Alabama is a football school. So is Georgia. No disrespect to our football team. I hope they win 10 games and go to bowls. But this is a basketball school."
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Mark Stoops Calls Out Coach Cal: College Football World Reacts

Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari has publicly demanded a new practice facility for his players. In the process of doing so, he may have disrespected the school's football team. “And the reason is, this is a basketball school. It’s always been that,” Calipari said, via The Athletic. “Alabama is a...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Coach Cal Has Big Demand For The University Of Kentucky

Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari wants the school to have a new practice facility. Per Kyle Tucker of The Athletic, the longtime Wildcats head coach is planning to raise funds to make it happen. Calipari wants it to be a creative facility that includes sports science and a museum that honors the school's basketball history.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Basketball
State
Iowa State
Lexington, KY
Sports
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Basketball
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
The Spun

Watch: Little League Umpire's Terrible Call Is Going Viral

Today's Little League matchup between Kentucky and Ohio yielded some eyebrow-raising calls from the home-plate umpire. On multiple occasions, the lead ump called strikes that were clearly well outside the strike zone. Fans of the sport are not happy with this performance from the home-plate ump. "The umpire in the...
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

Kentucky freshman Destin Wade is settling in at quarterback

Kentucky does not have a quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class. As of right now, it doesn’t appear that will change as signing day is just four months away. That means true freshman Destin Wade could have a golden opportunity. The Spring Hill (Tenn.) Summit product was a four-star...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

247Sports updated Class of 2024 rankings: Kentucky targets

The 2024 recruiting class is setting up to be a big opportunity for the Kentucky coaching staff and it all begins with bringing a couple of Bluegrass natives home. 247Sports released their updated Top247 for the 2024 recruiting class and several UK targets were moved around as the Wildcats continue looking for their first pledge of the class.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Givens

Comments / 0

Community Policy