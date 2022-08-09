Bus riders rally for better service in Brooklyn

Rally for better Brooklyn bus service 00:38

NEW YORK -- A group of bus drivers, riders and transit advocates rallied Tuesday for better service in Brooklyn.

They rode the B-41 bus with elected officials and rallied in support of upgrading the city's above-ground public transportation network.

"Buses are the transportation backbone of our city. They reach every corner of our city, every borough. And they're the lifeline for so many New Yorkers," Mayor Eric Adams said.

The Department of Transportation is studying ways to implement the New York City Street Plans law, which mandates at least 20 new miles of busways and bus lanes this year, and at least 30 miles per year starting in 2023.