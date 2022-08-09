ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Bus riders rally for better service in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N9JKt_0hAblCes00

Rally for better Brooklyn bus service 00:38

NEW YORK -- A group of bus drivers, riders and transit advocates rallied Tuesday for better service in Brooklyn.

They rode the B-41 bus with elected officials and rallied in support of upgrading the city's above-ground public transportation network.

"Buses are the transportation backbone of our city. They reach every corner of our city, every borough. And they're the lifeline for so many New Yorkers," Mayor Eric Adams said.

The Department of Transportation is studying ways to implement the New York City Street Plans law, which mandates at least 20 new miles of busways and bus lanes this year, and at least 30 miles per year starting in 2023.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

New Yorkers fear congestion pricing will snarl free parking

NEW YORK -- With congestion pricing coming closer to a reality, there's now a worry that parking will become harder to find for New Yorkers.Manhattan residents who spoke to CBS2's Astrid Martinez say they fear commuters driving into the city will snatch up free parking spaces in their neighborhoods to avoid congestion fees below 60th Street.Janine took a chance parking on the Upper West Side on Friday morning, risking a ticket from street cleaning enforcement."I chose to, and I was right. I did get a ticket, $65," she said.READ MORE: MTA report details plan for congestion pricing and how much drivers...
MANHATTAN, NY
Time Out New York

10 reasons New Yorkers feel lucky to live in NYC

New York City has its share of problems that New Yorkers gripe about and outsiders dramatize, but it only takes spending time here to see how great of a city it is. On Reddit, a New Yorker asked their neighbors about what makes them feel lucky to live in NYC and hundreds chimed in with answers, from its unmatched diversity to simply being able to disappear into a crowd.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Supermarket nabs 20K sf at Pennrose project in Brooklyn

The real estate industry has been blamed for New York City’s food deserts — large areas without supermarkets — and in response, politicians created a zoning and tax incentive to correct that market failure. It’s not clear if it worked: A number of developers have used the...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Traffic
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Society
Brooklyn, NY
Government
The Staten Island Advance

Some NYC vehicles get speed-limiting technology installed — but not the mayor’s

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mayor Eric Adams announced technology installation in some of the city’s fleet of vehicles on Thursday that have made speeding impossible. As of June 30, the intelligent speed assist technology has been installed in 50 of the city’s vehicles as part of an $80,000 pilot program that limits speeds based on an area’s speed limits, Adams said during a Brooklyn press conference.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Pictured: Illegal pool installed on top of Williamsburg building

NEW YORK - Plans to cool off in Brooklyn ended with an apartment building getting called out by the city. The Department of Buildings tweeted out a picture of an unapproved rooftop pool in Williamsburg. It was built without permits or professional help. It was found Tuesday and ordered to be drained and removed the same day. CBS2 sent Chopper 2 over the area Thursday afternoon and found the pool drained, but still standing. The DOB says when the pool was filled, it weighed close to 60 tons. 
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Service#Public Transportation#New Yorkers
CBS New York

Harlem Week teaches older New Yorkers something new

NEW YORK - Hundreds of older New Yorkers joined the Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce for Senior Citizens Day Friday. The 48th Harlem Week focuses on thriving in a post-pandemic world.Harlem's Adam Clayton Powell Jr. state office building packed the house with older minds looking to learn something new."Now there are opportunities that many companies have where you don't have to be 17, you can be 77 and have a job in cybersecurity, for instance," said Winston Majette, the Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce's Executive Director.Outside, health providers connected with the community to offer care."If we know that one of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

More New York City parents turning to homeschooling

NEW YORK -- As we approach the start of the school year, New York City data shows that public school enrollment has been declining for more than five years. This comes as parents in increasing numbers are considering alternatives to their children's education. When her children's classes went remote at the start of the pandemic, Brooklyn parent Julie Kvyatkovsky had a chance to sit in on their typical school day. "I realized that if this is how they're learning, I can do a little bit better. I can try to do a little bit better," she told CBS2's Hannah Kliger. So last school year,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Nassau lawmakers call congestion pricing plan an attack on the suburbs

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- Nassau County leaders spoke out Thursday against the MTA's congestion pricing plan, a day after more details were released.From county offices in Mineola, lawmakers called the plan an attack on the suburbs.Under the proposal, drivers would pay an extra $9 to $23 when entering Manhattan's Central Business District south of 60th Street.Lawmakers say it's unfair for residents to pay extra just to go to work, medical appointments, or to enjoy a day in the city."Congestion pricing is nothing more than simply another tax on hard-working residents of suburbia, and this is another step for our residents out the door," Nassau County Legislator Steve Rhoads said.READ MORE: MTA's congestion pricing proposal prompting strong reaction in the the suburbsThe MTA congestion pricing will reduce traffic and pollution while improving mass transit, and insists that the benefits greatly outweigh the costs.The agency has six public hearings on the topic this month. CLICK HERE for more information.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Cheddar News

NYC Subway Shooting Subject At Large

A person of interest has been identified in the New York City subway shooting that left 23 people injured. Authorities are asking for help to find Frank James, who may have knowledge about the case. Cheddar News senior reporter Michelle Castillo brings you the latest from Sunset Park, Brooklyn.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
CBS New York

MTA worker suffers broken bones in Bronx subway attack

NEW YORK -- An MTA worker is recovering after he was violently attacked by a man harassing straphangers outside a Bronx subway station.As CBS2's Thalia Perez reports, the victim's mom said her son is a father and a hard worker who is dedicated to his job. Among his injuries are a broken collarbone and nose."My son is in pain. My son is emotional. It's hard for me to have to see my child laying up there," Lisa Nelson said.Anthony Nelson suffered broken bones from the attack after police say he jumped into action, but the suspect quickly turned his rage...
BRONX, NY
tornadopix.com

Woman killed on the subway in Times Square

Police said Michelle Guo, 40, of Manhattan, pushed in front of an R train when it approached the platform of 42nd Street in Manhattan on Saturday morning. In a terrifying moment, police said, a man walked toward a 40-year-old woman waiting on the subway in Times Square on Saturday morning and pushed her onto the rails as a train boarded the station, killing her.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Exclusive: Police seek 3 alleged dog-nappers in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for three dog-nappers in Brooklyn.Exclusive surveillance video shows a group of three teenagers running through East Williamsburg, one of them carrying a brown box.Rahul Nath believes inside that box is his 12-year-old chihuahua terrier named Mango."I just want my dog back," Nath told CBS2's Ali Bauman.Nath says he was jumped just after 7 p.m. Wednesday while walking his dog along White Street."I had headphones on and I turned around, and there were these three teens that were smiling at me, and in the next second, one of them tackled me into a fire hydrant,"...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Bronx celebration marks 49th anniversary of hip-hop

NEW YORK -- Thursday marked the 49th anniversary of the birth of hip-hop, which founders say started in the Bronx.Mayor Eric Adams joined DJs and hip-hop legends at the community center on Sedgwick Avenue in Morris Park for the occasion.That's where DJ Kool Herc threw a back-to-school jam to help his little sister raise money for school clothes in 1973. He is regarded as the founding father of hip-hop.Adams says on Aug. 11, 2023, the "Hip-Hop 50 Years" exhibit will open as part of the Universal Hip-Hop Museum at the Bronx Terminal Market 11.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Massive milestone for 200th anniversary of St. James Parish

NEW YORK -  A massive milestone is set to take place in our city's history, the first Catholic parish established in Brooklyn is celebrating its 200th anniversary this Sunday. The stained glass in the stately St. James Cathedral on Jay Street in Downtown Brooklyn glows as preparations are underway for Sunday's celebration. This parish was the first to be built on all of Long Island.Before the parish in the Village of Brooklyn, congregants had to make a treacherous journey across the East River into Manhattan to attend mass."These people took their faith so seriously that they would get on the ferry...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
103K+
Followers
24K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy