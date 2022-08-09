Read full article on original website
More than 150 critically-endangered vultures poisoned to death, many dismembered in southern Africa
At least 150 critically-endangered vultures were poisoned to death in separate incidents in Botswana and South Africa, conservationists said Friday, warning the killings pushed the birds closer to extinction. Vulture poisoning is not uncommon in wildlife-rich southern Africa, where they are targeted by poachers because they draw unwanted attention to their illegal activities.
Low water levels at Lake Mead reveal more than just human remains
Lake Mead National Recreation Area is showing the dramatic effects of falling water levels from the ongoing drought. The nation's largest reservoir is now giving up many of its secrets, including a fourth set of human remains discovered since May. Among those found were the remains of Daniel Kolod, who...
Pig skin protein gives sight back to 14 blind people – including three with perfect vision
Twenty people who were blind or on the verge of being so have had some or all of their sight restored thanks to a food industry byproduct – pig skin. Researchers from Linköping University and LinkoCare Life Sciences AB were able to give the group their vision back with a special corneal implant made from medical-grade collage from porcine skin, a purified food industry byproduct that's used in FDA-approved medical devices for treating glaucoma. The implant was given to those who suffer from diseased corneas, the outermost and transparent layer of the eye, an issue that affects millions of people worldwide.
The Dish: Alaska’s remote restaurant, The Potato
Surrounded by America’s largest national park, the Potato is a remote restaurant in McCarthy, Alaska that requires the ultimate travel commitment. CBS News correspondent Jeff Glor checks it out.
Earth spinning faster and recording its shortest-day ever is no reason to panic, scientists say
While the Earth on June 29 did indeed record its shortest day since the adoption of the atomic clock standard in 1970 — at 1.59 milliseconds less than 24 hours — scientists say this is a normal fluctuation. Still, news of the faster rotation led to misleading posts...
